31 Beauty Products That Reviewers Over 40 Love (And They’re On Sale For Fall Prime Day)

We waded through the mountains of bargains for you and found some of the best deals in every category.
FYI — deals move *fast*. We’ll do our best to keep this post and imagery as up-to-date as possible, but we can’t catch everything immediately. Check back throughout the day to see our latest updates as the deals change!
Note: To get these deals you have to be a Prime member, so if you aren’t already, sign up for a free 30 day trial here.
HuffPost and its publishing partners receive a share from retailers on this page.
1
A hydrating eye stick for 32% off with a cutie little polar bear design
2
A box of Crest 3D Whitestrips for 35% off
3
Or! A box of peroxide-free whitening strips from Lumineux for 40% off
4
An affordable Elizabeth Mott's waterproof eyeshadow primer for 44% off
5
A bottle of professional-grade callus-removing gel that's 35% off
6
Or an exfoliating foot peel booties for 30% off
7
Amazon
The fan-favorite Laneige lip mask for up to 30% off that'll keep your lips hydrated
8
Amazon
And! Laneige's gloriously glowy daily lip balm is also 30% off
9
A set of matte hair clips for 50% off
10
Cosrx’s snail mucin repairing essence for 42% off
11
Amazon
The Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer and Volumizer Plus 2.0 for 41% off
12
Jasmin Sandal / BuzzFeed
A splurge-worthy tube of Stila mascara for 30% off
13
And a cruelty-free lengthening mascara for 20% off for voluminous, curly lashes
14
Amazon
A beloved Mario Badescu Drying Lotion for 30% off
15
A curling rod headband that's up to 28% off for heatless, beautiful, juicy curls
16
A vegan exfoliating body scrub for 25% off
17
Amazon
A set of satin pillowcases for 38% off
18
A non-aerosol dry shampoo powder for 25% off
19
A box of skin-lifting, pore-tightening Skin1004 face masks for 43% off
20
A Revlon volcanic face roller for 39% off t
21
BuzzFeed / Maitland Quitmeyer
The Holy Grail CeraVe's Skin Renewing night cream for 45% off
22
@chastityst.cage on Instagram
A Makeup Eraser cloth for up to 33% off that you can wash and reuse
23
A skin spatula for up to 42% off with four different modes for deep cleaning
24
Amazon
A Nyx shine-killing primer for 24% off to kill any oil
25
A bottle of liquid gold, I mean Lancôme Teint Idole foundation for 30% off
26
A TON of shades of cult-fave Peripera Ink Velvet Lip Tint for 40% off
27
A dentist-recommended WaterPik that's 50% off
28
The Brow Wiz pencil for 30% off
29
An eight-piece magnetic eyeliner and lashes kit for up to 45% off
30
A deep waver hot tool for 32% off
31
A Crave Naturals detangling brush for up to 52% off