31 Beauty Products That Reviewers Over 40 Love (And They’re On Sale For Fall Prime Day)

Because people of all generations can get behind products that actually do what they say they will — especially with savings like these.
Danielle Healy

We waded through the mountains of bargains for you and found some of the best deals in every category.

FYI — deals move *fast*. We’ll do our best to keep this post and imagery as up-to-date as possible, but we can’t catch everything immediately. Check back throughout the day to see our latest updates as the deals change!

Note: To get these deals you have to be a Prime member, so if you aren’t already, sign up for a free 30 day trial here.

HuffPost and its publishing partners receive a share from retailers on this page.

1
amazon.com
A hydrating eye stick for 32% off with a cutie little polar bear design
Promising review: "I saw results in the first application. Even after I washed my face, about two hours later, the skin was smoother and less wrinkles. ( I only did one eye so I could tell the difference.) Did not bother my sensitive skin. I am 63 years old." —sherry

Price:$6.79 (originally $9.99).
2
amazon.com
A box of Crest 3D Whitestrips for 35% off
It removes 14 years' worth of staining with just 30 minutes of daily use.

One box comes with enough regular strips for 20 treatments and two sets of one-hour express strips for when you want extra quick results for a special event/just feel like making Chip Skylark jealous. The reviewer's results above were after just four treatments!

Promising review: "They never disappoint! Easy to use, stay in place and voila — whiter teeth. It's just that simple. I'm 60-years-old and last year had surgery and smiled before they put me under and said 'wow, your teeth are so white, but not fake white, natural looking!'" —Jojo

Price:$29.99 (originally $45.99)
3
amazon.com
Or! A box of peroxide-free whitening strips from Lumineux for 40% off
If you're looking for something a little more gentle. It uses coconut and sage oil to make it safe for sensitive teeth.

Promising review: "I have used many whitening products in my 58 years. Not a single one has compared to these Lumineux Strips! I have never been able to tell a difference with any other product. I really wish I had a before and after picture! I used these for 21 days straight and my teeth are at least 3 shades brighter and whiter!" —Susan

Price:$29.99 (originally $49.99)
4
amazon.com
An affordable Elizabeth Mott's waterproof eyeshadow primer for 44% off
And it's cruelty-free!Promising review: "This stuff is amazing. I haven't worn eye shadow for a very long time because all it did was crease in my eyes. I am 63 years old and I can finally wear it again, keeps my mascara in place and everything! You have to try it, and thank ME later :)" —Barbara Volpicelli

Price:$11.19 (originally $20)
5
amazon.com
A bottle of professional-grade callus-removing gel that's 35% off
Just presoak your feet, apply the gel, let sit for 5–10 minutes (although reviewers are saying it only takes about 2–3 minutes), and rinse! It's recommended you go back in afterward with a foot file just to make sure no residue or dead skin is left behind.

Promising review: "At 70-years-old I have tried every foot cream out there. This is definitely, absolutely, amazing the best I have ever tried. Was surprised at how little bit I had to use so I’m sure it will last me a long time. Love it very glad I bought it." —Deborah Berardino

Price:$11.99 (originally $18.49).
6
amazon.com
Or an exfoliating foot peel booties for 30% off
You just wear for an hour, then await dramatic — and if you look at the pics below you'll see I do mean dramatic — peeling results over the next week or two. And after that? You'll be left with *seriously* soft feet.

Promising review: "I LOVE this product and will definitely purchase again! I'm 52 years old and I have NEVER had soft feet. I'm the poor soul you see at the pedicure spa with the mountain of dead skin every 2-3 weeks and I can just 'feel' the pedicurist's disgust. No more of that for me. I can finally wear sandals and look like all the other ladies. Definitely worth the money! I will caution that if you have super dry skin like I do that you might experience a slight burn at first but after about 30 seconds it quit and was just fine. I would wait though if you have any open sores until it is healed." —Micah Campbell

Price: $10.50+ (originally $14.99+; available in five scents)
7
Amazon
The fan-favorite Laneige lip mask for up to 30% off that'll keep your lips hydrated
Promising review: "I use this myself and have given it as a gift many times (recipients were all just as thrilled). I am over 50, and my lips chap easily. Now that I have been using this product every night, I start the day with smooth, happy lips. I love the vanilla scent, but friends tell me the other scents are fabulous as well." —Karen Streeter

Price:$16.80+ (originally $24; available in six scents, four of which are on sale)
8
Amazon
And! Laneige's gloriously glowy daily lip balm is also 30% off
Promising review: "It's nice when TikTok and YouTube viral reviews are actually true. It seems this is the only thing I reach for anymore when I want to coat my lips...I really don't even use lipstick anymore, maybe a little liner, but not much. I'm a mature woman (57) and want to look more natural and age gracefully. This is so moisturizing and just a hint of color is perfect." —Amazon Customer

Price:$12.60 (originally $18; available in four scents)
9
amazon.com
A set of matte hair clips for 50% off
Promising review: "These are great! I have purchased them for presents for lady friends and are always well received. You cannot have too many of these when you have long hair. I am going on 70 and still use them almost every day!" —desertfox

Price: $6.98 (originally $13.99; available in 18 sets)
10
amazon.com
Cosrx’s snail mucin repairing essence for 42% off
Promising review: "I bought this product after reading all the positive reviews. I wasn't really expecting much and didn't notice a big change immediately, but after using this for about a month I can totally see a difference in my 64-year-old skin. It is now much smoother and some of the discoloration has disappeared. My pores are also much smaller. I will continue to purchase this product!!" —Kimmycakes

Price:$14.50 (originally $25)
11
Amazon
The Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer and Volumizer Plus 2.0 for 41% off
This new model has an additional heat setting (low, high, cool, and *now* medium!). Plus, the head is detachable on this version for easier storage and transportation!

Promising review: "I am 44 years old and I’ve been struggling with not great hair my whole life. This thing…I use NO product except for a thermal protectant, I barely hit it with hot styling tools. It’s unreal. Can’t say enough. I have thinner hair, shoulder length. I can see it working better for thinner hair, but I’m telling you it’s magic. Every time I plug it in…I'm grateful all over again. Dang. This thing is good." —Anonymous

Price:$41.49 (originally $69.99)
12
Jasmin Sandal / BuzzFeed
A splurge-worthy tube of Stila mascara for 30% off
Promising review: "BEST mascara ever!!! I’m asked all the time if my eyelashes are real or if they are mine. Keep in mind I am 57 years old! This makes my lashes look lush and long and healthy." —KC (Houston,TX)

Price:$18.20 (originally $26)
13
amazon.com
And a cruelty-free lengthening mascara for 20% off for voluminous, curly lashes
Promising review: "I really like this mascara. I have very light-colored eyelashes and without mascara, they’re barely noticeable. I was surprised at how long and full my lashes look with this mascara. I’m 69 years old and I will buy this mascara again." —cocokoala

Price:$3.99 (originally $4.99)
14
Amazon
A beloved Mario Badescu Drying Lotion for 30% off
Promising review: "I am 42 years old and still have acne like a teenager. I saw this product on a YouTube video and decided to give it a try. I have already noticed a difference in my skin. The breakouts that I have are drying up a lot quicker and because of that I have reduced the amount of scaring that results in picking (tmi) my breakouts. I have been using this product for about three weeks and will be purchasing it again." —D. Collins

Price:$11.90 (originally $17; available in two packaging options)
15
amazon.com
A curling rod headband that's up to 28% off for heatless, beautiful, juicy curls
This also comes with two scrunchies. So, I bet you're thinking *how does this baby work?* Start with slightly damp hair. Position the curling rod to the middle of your head and wind one side of your hair around the curler. Once you get the end of your hair, secure it with scrunchies and do the same on the other side. Take it out the next morning and enjoy your voluminous, gorgeous curls!

Promising review: "It takes some practice, and my style still turns out different every morning, but it's always cute. At first my curls are really intense/shocking, but they relax by the time I go to work then I add hair spray to keep it at the stage I prefer. I’m 47 years old with just enough length for a ponytail, I leaned this trick from my teen. The satin makes my hair smoother than the at-home headband hack she taught me previously." —Janelle Woodruff

Price:$12.78+ (originally $15.98+; available in four colors).
16
amazon.com
A vegan exfoliating body scrub for 25% off
Promising review: "I keep feeling the backs of my legs thinking I'll wake up from this wonderful dream lol. I'm 51 and have had KP on the backs of my legs for my entire adult life. The first time I used this I noticed a difference. It wasn't drastic but it was still a difference. The second time I used it was even better. But The next five or six times there was no difference at all. I continued using it every 3-4 days and all of a sudden, it started making a huge difference! Then I used it a few days later and it was drastically even better! Now I'd say that I'm about 95% smooth. Unbelievable! Also, I use about a dime size amount and I bought it just over two months ago. I still have about 1/3 remaining. I am 100% satisfied with the price and results. My daughter has KP as well and I rarely tell her about the products I try because nothing ever works. It was really exciting to tell her about this product. She just ordered some and I can't wait to hear how it works for her :)" —Prime's #1 Fan

Price: $9+ (originally $12+; available in three sizes).
17
Amazon
A set of satin pillowcases for 38% off
Promising review: "I'm not sure how I've gone over 40 years not realizing that I needed a satin pillowcase to control my hair frizz but here I am now, with less frizz. I was thinking about ordering a satin night cap for frizz control but wanted to try this first — not sure I would be able to sleep well with a cap on all night. These pillowcases worked great — for me and my 13 year old son that also wakes up with very frizzy hair. I just ordered more." —Michele

Price: $7.99 for a set of two (originally $12.99; available in 23 colors and three sizes).
18
amazon.com
A non-aerosol dry shampoo powder for 25% off
Promising review: "I'm a 43-year-old with very fine oily hair. I can't go a full 24 hours without hair that is so oily it looks soaking wet. This stuff has changed my life. I can go four or five days. Yes, your hair feels a little gross like with all dry shampoos, but it looks great. It gives me body as well!! I am shouting this product from the rooftops! Buy it!" —Meraki1346

Price:$12 (originally $16)
19
amazon.com
A box of skin-lifting, pore-tightening Skin1004 face masks for 43% off
Just select "one-time purchase" instead of subscribe & save to activate the deal!Promising review: "I’m 69 years old and have had large pores as long as I can remember. Although they are not gone, they are greatly improved. Best surprise is how soft your skin is after using the mask. I will purchase again." —MJ Dooley

Price:$14.25 (originally $25)
20
amazon.com
A Revlon volcanic face roller for 39% off t
The face roller is reusable! Just twist the ring to pop out the stone, then wash it with a mild soap/cleanser and let it air dry after every use.

Promising review: "Where had this product been all my life? I am 45 and have super oily skin. Like magic, this thing just rolls around on your face and takes away the oil. Super easy to clean and dry." —KatrinaF

Price: $8.91 (originally $14.49)
21
BuzzFeed / Maitland Quitmeyer
The Holy Grail CeraVe's Skin Renewing night cream for 45% off
It has new packaging just FYI if it looks different when you order it! This is my all time fave, never-be-without night cream, and I'm wondering WHY did I just stock up for full price?!?!

Promising review: "I just wanna say I’ve tried all kinds of skincare products. This has helped my skin more than anything I’ve ever tried. I use it every night since receiving and I see a wonderful difference. I have health problems that seem to cause dry skin damage to my face. This is an amazing product. Just after 12 days it has helped my face more than many other products I’ve tried. I know most products take awhile but this — Wow. I’m 59 years old and I have hoped to find some that works. This definitely does exactly what it says it will !! I’m very happy with it thanks." —msa

Price:$11.99 (originally $21.99)
22
@chastityst.cage on Instagram
A Makeup Eraser cloth for up to 33% off that you can wash and reuse
Promising review: "WHOA! Are you kidding me? My 44-year-old face — never a day without makeup — face hasn’t been clean since the 4th grade after using this ONCE! Omgosh. Whoa. This product is incredible. I have used oils and wipes and soaps to strip the mascara for 30 plus years. Every morning I look wild with my smudges. This morning I was clean as a baby. I am shocked. I bet all my vitamin c and retinols will work so much better now. Truly will never be without this AGAIN!" —D2Check out BuzzFeed's MakeUp Eraser review for more deets!

Price:$13.50+ (originally $20; available in 12 colors).
23
amazon.com
A skin spatula for up to 42% off with four different modes for deep cleaning
Promising review: "I am 49 years old and I don't have acne but as I have gotten older, my pores have gotten larger especially on my chin and nose. Do yourself a favor and get out a magnifying mirror to see this thing in action! So satisfying! It splatters all the oils and gunk out of your pores and makes them look much better! It also makes your skin feel really soft and just generally improves the texture of your skin! I was honestly not expecting such an affordable device to do this kind of magic!" —Ashwin Lakshmiratan

Price:$15.99 (originally $27.58; available in three colors).
24
Amazon
A Nyx shine-killing primer for 24% off to kill any oil
Promising reviews: "At 63 I don't like using powder. This takes the shine off my face with or without makeup." —donna deherrera"This is one of my most favorite primers! I have tried a few different brands and haven't found any I've absolutely loved. This one however takes the cake! It helps my make up stay matte and in place, even during work or physical activity. It helps control any shine, especially when used with NYX's finishing powder. I just wish it came in a bigger tube!! You get a good amount for what you pay for though, I love how cheap it is." —Amazon

Price:$11.43 (originally $15).
25
amazon.com
A bottle of liquid gold, I mean Lancôme Teint Idole foundation for 30% off
Promising review: "This foundation looks so pretty on the skin. I’m 53 with mostly oily skin. A few dry spots and this foundation somehow balances it all out! On a huge plus side, it doesn’t set into any wrinkles and diminishes the look of pores. I love this stuff!! Highly recommend :)" —Amazon Customer

Price:$39.90 (originally $57; available in 44 shades).
26
amazon.com
A TON of shades of cult-fave Peripera Ink Velvet Lip Tint for 40% off
Promising review: "I rarely write a review. I'm a young 60-year-old and got tired of wearing the dark lipstick which makes you look old and silly. I wanted a younger look. The Strawberry Nude is AWESOME!!! It is perfect and it's enough color to make old lips look youthful! I will buy more!!!" —Nick Thorpe

Price: $5.94 (originally $9.90; available in 24 shades).
27
amazon.com
A dentist-recommended WaterPik that's 50% off
Promising review: "72 years old and always flossed. Now I have a bridge and the dentist's office recommended this particular unit, so I ordered it. Now I wish I had used a water pick years ago." —JD

Price:$49.99 (originally $99.99; available in four colors).
28
amazon.com
The Brow Wiz pencil for 30% off
Promising review: "This is the best product I found for my eyebrows. I am 63 and still have pretty thick eyebrows although they are starting to thin out in spots. I’m not ready for brow powder or anything heavy. This allows me to fill in the problem areas. Stays on. Washes off easily. Love it!" —Melinda Beard

Price:$17.50 (originally $25; available in 12 shades)
29
amazon.com
An eight-piece magnetic eyeliner and lashes kit for up to 45% off
You'll get five pairs of magnetic lashes and the liner!

Promising review: "I am 63 years old and just started to wear lashes. I LOVE these lashes. I LOVE these so much I bought two boxes. I have started to wear them daily. I apply a thin line, wait 30 seconds to one minute, apply the lashes, and they last all day and into the late night. In fact, I was out with friends and had to convince my friend that they were not my real lashes. She could not believe it and asked where I got them. I gave her the link to the page on Amazon. They are easy to apply and easy to remove." —Maureen D.

Get an eight-piece set from Amazon for $13.85+ (available in two sets)
30
amazon.com
A deep waver hot tool for 32% off
Promising review: "This thing is a miracle! I am 48 years old. My hair has been thinning since my thirties. I didn’t think I would ever have the big wavy hair that I had in my twenties ever again, but this thing did it! In the same amount of time it takes to flat iron or use a regular curling iron, this wave curler gave me a big full head of wavy hair. 🥰🥰🥰😍😍😍" —Angelina S.

Price:$22.49 (originally $32.99).
31
amazon.com
A Crave Naturals detangling brush for up to 52% off
Promising Reviews: "Excellent product. I'm a 79-year-old male with long hair. Works well for me." —Donald E. Meadows

"I'm a single dad of a 6-year-old girl and combing her hair is the hardest part of taking care of her. She gets really bad knots in her hair. This brush is the only thing that has ever worked. Thank you so much. She even likes to comb her own hair now." —Nguyen P.

Price:$9.59+ (originally $19.99; available in nine colors and multipacks on sale).

