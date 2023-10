31 Beauty Products That Reviewers Over 40 Love (And They’re On Sale For Fall Prime Day)

A vegan exfoliating body scrub for 25% off

The first time I used this I noticed a difference. It wasn't drastic but it was still a difference. The second time I used it was even better. But The next five or six times there was no difference at all. I continued using it every 3-4 days and all of a sudden, it started making a huge difference! Then I used it a few days later and it was drastically even better! Now I'd say that I'm about 95% smooth. Unbelievable! Also, I use about a dime size amount and I bought it just over two months ago. I still have about 1/3 remaining. I am 100% satisfied with the price and results. My daughter has KP as well and I rarely tell her about the products I try because nothing ever works. It was really exciting to tell her about this product. She just ordered some and I can't wait to hear how it works for her :)" — Prime's #1 Fan



$9+ (originally $12+; available in three sizes).