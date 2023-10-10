Prices change quickly on Prime Day and our team is working to keep stories as up-to-date as possible. Keep checking back for all of our top picks, plus Prime Day deals from our friends at BuzzFeed. As always, don’t forget to sign up for a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime to take advantage of the best deals.
Massive sales events like Amazon Prime Big Deal Days are the perfect opportunity to splurge on big-ticket luxury items you’ve been saving up for, like furniture and kitchen gadgets. If you’re someone like me who has a taste for the finer things, it’s also the ideal time to find designer and luxury lookalikes at wildly affordable price points.
It’s no surprise to me that this second Prime Day of the year happens during the season of Libra, as astrological sign known for its obsession with aesthetics. As a Libra, I can attest that we love nothing more than a visually pleasing and luxurious item that won’t break the bank. Right now, Amazon is chock-full of affordable versions of some of the most coveted runway-inspired clothing, beauty products and more.
Below, I’ve rounded up the very best ones. Take a peek and add them to your cart. No one will ever guess they aren’t the real deal.
Laslulu fleece-lined pulover (32% off)
This half-zip sweatshirt has a similar neckline to Lululemon's famous scuba funnel-neck
. The relaxed silhouette is perfect for lazy days, workouts and more. It's made with super soft material and lined with cozy fleece that will keep you nice and warm. It comes in a range of colors in sizes S–XXL.
Pumiey slip maxi dresses (22% off)
Skims
fans might want to take a look at these sultry dresses because they are a really affordable alternative to Kim K's brand
. Available in sizes XS–XXL in a variety of colors, these dresses are made with super soft body skimming fabric that promise to hug your curves without feeling too tight or oppressive. They're great for lounging or a night on the town. I'm feeling very compelled to add these goth-adjacent black ones to my cart.
A chunky hoop earrings set (30% off)
I love a great everyday hoop earring, especially when they're reminiscent of these absolutely fabulous teardrop hoops from Bottega Venetta
. This set includes six pairs of hoops that can be mixed and matched. They're dramatic and eye-catching but lightweight and subtle enough to be worn daily.
PrettyGarden lantern sleeve sweater (20% off)
How sweet is this lovely crewneck pullover? It has a ribbed-knit construction with detailing on the shoulders and stylish lantern sleeves. I've spotted similar designs at Ulla Johnson
and Sézane
, but I'm loving this significantly lower price point.
Retro-style aviator sunglasses (15% off)
These old-school style shades are everywhere these days, including at luxury designer brands like Isabel Marant
and Tom Ford
. The tortoiseshell look adds a touch of glamour that elevates them from your everyday metal-rim aviators. I definitely want to add this look to my autumnal outfits.
Amazon Essentials crewneck cardigan sweater (30%)
Cardigans are big this season. I know they're a fall staple, but they're having a major moment right now, as illustrated at brands like J.Crew
, Sézane
, and Reformation
. This Amazon Essentials sweater is lightweight and soft with a classic crew neck silhouette. It's a timeless closet staple that's available in multiple colors in sizes XS–6X.
Lillusory slouchy loungewear set (25% off)
How cute is this loungewear set? It looks as comfortable as it gets and calls to mind a very similar set from a very popular boho brand. It's available in 26 different colors, each more elegant than the next, in sizes X–XL.
A stylish weekender bag (21% off)
I've been eyeing the Beis weekender bag
for a minute, but my attention is now diverted by this gorgeous alternative
at Amazon. It's available in two sizes in a variety of colors with a large roomy interior and plenty of pockets to help stay organized all while looking chic. No ratty duffle bags here!
The Gym People longline sports bra (21% off)
Like the Lululemon sports bra
that came before it, this lightly padded, wire-free top offers more coverage than your everyday sports bra. It offers medium support and is available in 25 colors in sizes XS–3XL. I love this flattering silhouette that'll keep things in place while keeping me comfortable and breezy without showing too much skin. And since it's at a significantly lower price point than Lulu, I'm definitely adding it to my cart.
Automet plaid shacket (27% off)
This casual plaid jacket immediately caught my eye — the designer vibes are strong with this one. It reminds me of the Isabel Marant shacket
I’ve been coveting, but at a fraction of the price point, making it absolutely irresistible. It’s available in 23 colors in women’s sizes XS–XXL, so you can find the hues that are most compatible with your existing fall wardrobe. It’s made with soft, cuddly fabric that provides more heft and warmth than a regular flannel shirt, but won’t cause you to overheat like a heavier jacket. It has two buttoned chest pockets, a timeless plaid pattern, a front button closure and an effortlessly cool relaxed, oversized fit.
Laneige Water Bank blue hyaluronic cream moisturizer (30% off)
Lusting after Tatcha’s Water Cream
? This alternative is near perfect — and will save a boatload of money. It has a relatively similar ingredient list, texture and finish to Tatcha’s $72 cult-favorite moisturizer, making this a delightful alternative. It’s a deliciously hydrating yet surprisingly lightweight cream packed with ingredients that have anti-aging benefits.
Lola Mae quilted crossbody purse (18% off)
Anyone been coveting a Chanel
or Miu Miu
bag? If the answer is yes, then you're going to want to feast your eyes on this petite quilted cross-body bag. It's big enough to carry your phone, wallet and beauty essentials but small enough to be worn as the perfect evening bag. It's chic, timeless and easy — pairing beautifully with a wide variety of aesthetics.
Wet N Wild Mega Clear brow and lash mascara (24% off)
Clean girl beauty is still having a big moment on TikTok, but regardless of whether or not you ascribe to the aesthetic, having a clear brow gel on hand is imperative. This multitasking Wet N Wild clear gel is highly rated and incredibly popular, on par with luxury beauty brow products like Glossier
, Ilia
, Milk Makeup
and more.
Lillusory loungewear set (25% off)
I'm always on the hunt for travel clothes that look expensive. You'll never catch me in hard pants on a long-haul flight, but that doesn't mean I sacrifice style for comfort. It is important that I still feel like myself, even after 24 hours in transit. This two-piece set from Lillusory is downright elegant, with a uniquely tailored silhouette that elevates it from your average tracksuit. I've spotted similar silhouettes at a couple very popular high-end retailers and this one is just as beautifully designed. The top features a front pocket, a classic crew neck and a sophisticated rib knit. The pants have a stylish tapered hem with pleats along the ankle that add visual interest and give the overall look a structured feeling. Both of these pieces are cool enough to be worn separately or together and can easily be dressed up or down depending on shoes and other accessories. It’s about as versatile as a loungewear set can get. You can get it in sizes XS–XL.
Steve Madden Fanatik knee high boots (21% off)
This season is all about knee-high boots, and this pair by Steve Madden is channeling the high-end dreaminess of these Valentino Garavani boots
. They're available in black and tan in sizes 6–10, and the chunky heel will give you plenty of height while keeping you sturdy and safe.
A pair of flowy athletic shorts (26% off)
Sporty folks will love these roomy running shorts. They're available in 34 different colors in sizes XXS–3XL. They have built-in bike shorts to keep everything covered without compromising on air flow or style. They look very similar to popular high-end styles found at retailers like Alo Yoga
, but for a much lower price.
The Drop Women's Vivienne crewneck sweater (30% off)
You've probably seen this balloon-sleeve silhouette all over town; it's trending hard this season. Designer versions include this fanciful green sweater at Ssense
, a shirred Frame
option, a cable-knit cutie from Proenza Schouler
and much more. I love this extremely wearable and high-end looking option from The Drop. It's available in a variety of colors in sizes XXS–5X and is made with comfy, soft rayon fabric. Dress it up or down, either way, it has a ton of visual interest.
Ekouaer silk pajama set (45% off)
I love to lounge in fancy pajamas, but hate to drop money on an item of clothing no one will see. This Ekouaer silk set is a near copy of these gorgeous ultra-fancy jammies from Journelle
, at a fraction of the price. They're available in a range of colors including ones that are nearly identical to the options at Journelle in sizes S–XXL.
L'Oreal Paris Voluminous Original volume building mascara two-pack (26% off)
Find out why this drugstore staple can hold its own against luxury beauty mascaras like Tom Ford
, YSL Beauty
and Bobbi Brown.
This two-pack will tide you over for nearly half a year, keeping your lashes looking long, thick and healthy without going over budget. I reach for this before any other mascara in my kit.
Maybelline Baby Skin instant pore eraser two-pack (24% off)
According to reviews
, this pore-blurring makeup primer can seriously hold its own against much pricier products from luxury brands. It gives the skin a nice even, smooth and matte finish that is the perfect canvas for makeup.
Evshine mid-calf rain boots (42% off)
Everyone needs a good pair of rainboots, and as much as I love the iconic Hunter boot
aesthetic, it doesn't feel great shelling out so much money for such a utilitarian shoe. These lookalikes at Amazon are the perfect alternative. They're available in a range of cute colors in sizes 6–10. Get ready to splash around in style.