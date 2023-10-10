Amazon

Lillusory loungewear set (25% off)

I'm always on the hunt for travel clothes that look expensive. You'll never catch me in hard pants on a long-haul flight, but that doesn't mean I sacrifice style for comfort. It is important that I still feel like myself, even after 24 hours in transit. This two-piece set from Lillusory is downright elegant, with a uniquely tailored silhouette that elevates it from your average tracksuit. I've spotted similar silhouettes at a couple very popular high-end retailers and this one is just as beautifully designed. The top features a front pocket, a classic crew neck and a sophisticated rib knit. The pants have a stylish tapered hem with pleats along the ankle that add visual interest and give the overall look a structured feeling. Both of these pieces are cool enough to be worn separately or together and can easily be dressed up or down depending on shoes and other accessories. It’s about as versatile as a loungewear set can get. You can get it in sizes XS–XL.