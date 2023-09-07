10 Home Goods That Look Just Like Their Pricier Doppelgängers

I love home decor for its ability to make my space cozy and personal. I see my home as a chance for me to express myself while cultivating a comfy, safe inner sanctum, so when I find a piece that truly speaks to me, I feel like I’ve found a treasure.

Still, I’m careful about budgeting, so when I discover that I’ve shelled out for a piece available for way less money elsewhere, looking nearly exactly the same, I can’t help but wince. Here, I’ve rounded up some of my favorite home pieces that are sure to add to the comfort and functionality of your home, and that also ensure you’re finding the most affordable version out there.