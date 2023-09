8 Products To Help Capture The Feeling Of Fall Even Though It's Swelteringly Hot

A pack of 3D bat decorations

These fun, affordable 3D adhesive bats are perfect for those who've been counting down the days to fall since... last fall ended. They're spooky without being scary, so you can get into the autumn spirit without conjuring up childhood fears of the dark. Each pack comes with a whopping 120 little bats in four different sizes, so you'll have more than enough to cover your home and even give some to your kid to put in their first apartment or to share with a friend. Reviewers recommend you stick to putting these on mirrors and windows, as the adhesive may damage walls.