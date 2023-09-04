8 Products To Help Capture The Feeling Of Fall Even Though It's Swelteringly Hot

June, July and now August have come and gone, but for many of us, temperatures show no sign of cooling off — after all, last month featured one of the most severe heat waves the country’s seen in years.
Still, you can help jump-start fall and get into the seasonal spirit with some fun home items. From pretty botanicals to throws for your couch, this list will have you covered, whether you love fall’s multicolored leaves or its Halloween-inspired decor.
Read on for pieces to help brighten your home, autumn-style.
HuffPost may receive a commission from some purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently curated by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.
1
A festive fall banner
2
A super soft burgundy throw
3
Two fall-inspired rust orange pillow covers
4
A pack of 3D bat decorations
5
A handcrafted autumn wreath with fall leaves and pumpkins
6
Boho-inspired dried bouquets
7
A fall-inspired doormat
8
An adorable novelty ghost pillow