8 Products To Help Capture The Feeling Of Fall Even Though It's Swelteringly Hot

Don't let the heat hold you back from getting into the autumn spirit.
Emily Ruane
June, July and now August have come and gone, but for many of us, temperatures show no sign of cooling off — after all, last month featured one of the most severe heat waves the country’s seen in years.

Still, you can help jump-start fall and get into the seasonal spirit with some fun home items. From pretty botanicals to throws for your couch, this list will have you covered, whether you love fall’s multicolored leaves or its Halloween-inspired decor.

Read on for pieces to help brighten your home, autumn-style.

1
Amazon
A festive fall banner
This cute burlap banner is here to welcome fall with joy. Hang it over any doorway or across your fireplace mantle to set the tone for autumn. It measures 17.5 by 5.12 inches and is hand-wash only. It's available in two colors.
$7.99 at Amazon
2
Amazon
A super soft burgundy throw
You'll love cuddling up with this soft, pretty blanket whether you're stationed in front of your fan or finally enjoying some brisk fall air. This knitted acrylic throw comes in three different sizes and a plethora of other colors if you'd rather opt for an autumnal olive or a bewitching dark lavender. Reviewers are calling it "the perfect throw blanket," so you can be sure it's the real deal.
$19.99 at Amazon
3
Amazon
Two fall-inspired rust orange pillow covers
Dressing up your couch is an easy and fun way to lean into fall — after all, you can never have too many throw pillows! These highly rated pillow covers are made of corduroy and sport adorable pompoms along their sides for a fun, seasonal vibe.

You'll have to buy pillow inserts separately; this is a good option available on Amazon. You should aim to buy pillow inserts that are 1-2 inches larger than your pillow covers so your pillows will be plush, not flat.
$14.99+ at Amazon
4
Amazon
A pack of 3D bat decorations
These fun, affordable 3D adhesive bats are perfect for those who've been counting down the days to fall since... last fall ended. They're spooky without being scary, so you can get into the autumn spirit without conjuring up childhood fears of the dark. Each pack comes with a whopping 120 little bats in four different sizes, so you'll have more than enough to cover your home and even give some to your kid to put in their first apartment or to share with a friend. Reviewers recommend you stick to putting these on mirrors and windows, as the adhesive may damage walls.
$6.58 at Amazon (originally $13.99)
5
Williams Sonoma
A handcrafted autumn wreath with fall leaves and pumpkins
This vibrant wreath will add some color and warmth to your front door, making your comings and goings that much brighter. Your neighbors will enjoy the treat, too! The wreath was made with botanicals grown on a family farm in California and is free of pesticides and herbicides, so you can enjoy this beautiful decor in- or outdoors.
$129.95 at Williams Sonoma
6
Amazon
Boho-inspired dried bouquets
Dress up your entryway, bathrooms, living room or bedrooms with these mixed dried autumnal florals, including pampas grass, reeds and bunny tails. They'll look stunning in a vase, and you'll love the creativity of arranging them in bouquets.
$13.98+ at Amazon
7
Amazon
A fall-inspired doormat
Complete with pumpkins and a cheery welcome message, this doormat is ready for the harvest festival to commence. It measures 27.5 by 15.7 inches, so you'll have plenty of room for your entire household to wipe their shoes clean. Plus, the rubber backing promises to help keep the doormat from slipping.
$12.99 at Amazon
8
Target
An adorable novelty ghost pillow
This sweet ghost pillow is ready to curl up next to you for an evening movie and help you ring in fall. Made with soft faux velvet material and filled with soft polyester, it measures 16 by 18 inches. Its cover is removable with a handy zipper, but it is spot clean only! Grab one — or two or three, and you'll have a whole ghost family to snuggle with.
$35.99 at Target (originally $39.99)

