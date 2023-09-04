8 Products To Help Capture The Feeling Of Fall Even Though It's Swelteringly Hot

Target

An adorable novelty ghost pillow

This sweet ghost pillow is ready to curl up next to you for an evening movie and help you ring in fall. Made with soft faux velvet material and filled with soft polyester, it measures 16 by 18 inches. Its cover is removable with a handy zipper, but it is spot clean only! Grab one — or two or three, and you'll have a whole ghost family to snuggle with.