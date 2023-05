An Eames-like midcentury lounge chair and ottoman

If you're looking for an Eames chair, Herman Miller is the place to go. From loungers to rockers and more, the brand is teeming with this elegant design style — and none are more famous than the Eames lounge chair . This lookalike is available at Amazon for a fraction of the price. It comes in a variety of colors and sizes, so you can pick the one that best fits whatever pocket of your home you are looking to adorn. It's elegant, streamlined and timeless. You just know Don Draper had one of these.