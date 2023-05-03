If you’re in search of some timeless and stylish seating for your space, you’ll surely run across Herman Miller. The legendary furniture and home decor company is a longtime go-to for interior design fiends — it offers effortlessly chic home goods and furniture equipped with details that have withstood the test of time.

Herman Miller is especially known for making iconic chairs and sofas from household-name designers like George Nelson and Charles and Ray Eames — and we all know that a good chair can make a huge difference in both the aesthetics of a room as well as your own personal comfort. Finding one that does both can be incredibly challenging, whether you want a stylish lounge chair, a functional desk chair or a cool dining chair.

Herman Miller’s top-notch design also comes at a cost, and the price points are cost-prohibitive for many, myself included.

As luck would have it, there are quite a few affordable retailers (like Amazon and Wayfair) that sell sturdy, stylish and timeless chairs inspired by the famous Herman Miller vibe.

Below, I’ve rounded up seven beautiful chairs (and one very cool bench) that will stand the test of time without depleting your 401(k). Upgrade your WFH space, add a bit of pizzazz to your living room or elevate your dining room and more with these lovely seating additions that look just like the real thing.