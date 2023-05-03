ShoppingHome DecorInterior Designchairs

These Under-$600 Chairs Look Like Pricy Herman Miller Designs

Upgrade your space with these budget-friendly seating additions that look just like the luxury versions.

Senior Staff Writer, HuffPost

If you’re in search of some timeless and stylish seating for your space, you’ll surely run across Herman Miller. The legendary furniture and home decor company is a longtime go-to for interior design fiends — it offers effortlessly chic home goods and furniture equipped with details that have withstood the test of time.

Herman Miller is especially known for making iconic chairs and sofas from household-name designers like George Nelson and Charles and Ray Eames — and we all know that a good chair can make a huge difference in both the aesthetics of a room as well as your own personal comfort. Finding one that does both can be incredibly challenging, whether you want a stylish lounge chair, a functional desk chair or a cool dining chair.

Herman Miller’s top-notch design also comes at a cost, and the price points are cost-prohibitive for many, myself included.

As luck would have it, there are quite a few affordable retailers (like Amazon and Wayfair) that sell sturdy, stylish and timeless chairs inspired by the famous Herman Miller vibe.

Below, I’ve rounded up seven beautiful chairs (and one very cool bench) that will stand the test of time without depleting your 401(k). Upgrade your WFH space, add a bit of pizzazz to your living room or elevate your dining room and more with these lovely seating additions that look just like the real thing.

1
Amazon
An Eames-like midcentury lounge chair and ottoman
If you're looking for an Eames chair, Herman Miller is the place to go. From loungers to rockers and more, the brand is teeming with this elegant design style — and none are more famous than the Eames lounge chair. This lookalike is available at Amazon for a fraction of the price. It comes in a variety of colors and sizes, so you can pick the one that best fits whatever pocket of your home you are looking to adorn. It's elegant, streamlined and timeless. You just know Don Draper had one of these.
$599.99 at Amazon (originally $629.99)
2
Staples
Union & Scale FlexFit Kroy swivel chair
Herman Miller is has a couple of classic office desk chairs that look as good as they make your body feel: the Aeron chair and the Cosm chair. They're made with mesh backings and an ergonomic silhouette that are surprisingly comfortable and easy on the eyes. This Union & Scale alternative has a similar look and feel, with two color options, a reclining back, adjustable arms and seat height and more.
$199.99 at Amazon (originally $259.99)
3
AllModern
AllModern Dag side chair set of two
There's a good chance you've spotted a few Eames molded fiberglass chairs out in the wild. It's a popular, often-copied style that looks good with a variety of aesthetics. This lookalike from AllModern captures that same vibe without making your bank account shriek in horror. It's available in 10 colors and would look great as a dining, desk or accent chair.
$160 at AllModern
4
Amazon
Amazon Basics mesh back desk chair
For a slightly more simple yet still extremely stylish desk chair option, this Amazon Basics chair is a solid choice. It has a contoured, breathable mesh back, a padded seat, and is adjustable and sturdy thanks to a five-point base with dual-wheel casters. It's a very discreet take on a traditional desk chair and still captures that Herman Miller energy.
$65.99 at Amazon (originally $82.49)
5
Amazon
A midcentury modern-style rocking chair
Whether you're decorating a nursery or not, you can't go wrong with a classic Eames rocker. Unfortunately, they're generally extremely expensive, even while on sale. Luckily, Amazon has a very similar option in their repertoire. It has that same sensibility that is modern, artsy and a nice alternative to the everyday rocking chair. It's available in three different colors, each one sweeter than the last.
$94.29 at Amazon
6
Amazon
FelixKing office chair
Available in eight different colors, this cool desk chair is both really well priced and extremely good looking. It has a strong base and thick mesh back and is adjustable, breathable and soft on your hips and bum. It'll keep you comfy even on the longest work days.
$154.99 at Amazon
7
Wayfair
George Oliver Giese side chair
Now over half off, this simple, midcentury modern wooden chair bears a striking resemblance to the famous Eames molded plywood chairs at Herman Miller. It's available in two shades of wood, is stain resistant, easy to assemble and designed to fit the body's contours comfortably. It's lightweight, with soft curves and strong legs to keep you safely seated.
$189.99 at Wayfair (originally $398)
8
Amazon
Nuevo Tao indoor bench
Whether you're sprucing up an entryway or need to add versatile seating to your living area, this bench adds a hint of elegance and clean lines without overtaking a room. It's eerily similar to the Herman Miller Nelson bench and looks just as expensive (spoiler alert: it's not). It's made with durable and long-lasting hardwood with a slatted seat and black legs for a timeless and modern aesthetic.
$320.59 at Hayneedle
