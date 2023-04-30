38 Ways To Make Your Backyard Look Like An “After” Shot On HGTV

Popular items from this list include:
HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability are subject to change.
Try a chic checkered outdoor rug to bring living room vibes outside
If you’re looking to brighten up a little cement patch, try an outdoor rug — it’s a surefire way to bring the comfort of indoors outside. This boutique-worthy option from Ruggable measures five feet by nine feet, and is available in several other sizes.
Or a rich-looking Persian-style floor covering
If the graphic black and white look isn’t your speed, try this Persian-inspired option — it will transport your guests halfway across the world from the comfort of your backyard. This rug is also available in a number of sizes, including the 5-by-7 option pictured here.
A three-piece rocking chair set
Promising review
: "This set is beautiful, good quality — especially for the price and so sleek and bold looking! I ordered this twice because I was so thrilled with the first set I ordered!" — Amazon customer
Place a customized outdoor pillow in your backyard seating area
It comes with the insert! Gift A Pillow
is a family-owned small business in Ohio that makes personalized pillows for every occasion. Promising review:
"Great quality and they look great with our deck lounge chairs. Can't wait for warm weather!" — Jennie
Have a giant 4 Connect game on hand
Promising review:
"This game has provided many hours of fun for family. The first day I received this, my son and husband played for four hours straight.
It is a super competition and makes you think several moves ahead. Best money I have spent in a long time. The game is constructed well." — D McCormick
Keep a tall table-cooler combo
Promising review:
"This product is sturdy, easy to assemble, and very nice decor. It has multiple uses as a table or cooler. Well made, looks nice
. Highly recommend for outdoor cooler and table combination." — Amazon customer
Keep mosquitos away with a citronella candle
Sage Moon Soaps
is a woman-owned small business that creates handcrafted all-natural soaps and candles.Promising review:
"Beautifully made. The scent is a strong but pleasant citronella, which tells me the mosquitoes won't know that I exist 🤞. The wood bowl gives it a chic rustic look and the natural decorations are lovely. I am very happy with my purchase." — 19jmb77
Add some color to your space with a glassworks wind chime
Promising review:
"This is definitely the most beautiful wind chime I've ever seen
, and I love the sound too. The packaging was nice, all glass pieces were well protected. I will definitely consider buying again as gifts." — Anita J.
A tiny but mighty portable outdoor Bluetooth speaker
The speaker has 100 feet of Bluetooth range and can play up to 14 hours of tunes on one charge. It's splash-proof and rainproof, too.Promising review
: "Wow. When I opened the box and pulled it out I thought it was a bit small and surely wouldn't be that loud.... BOY WAS I WRONG!! This FREAKING ROCKS!!! Seriously don't hesitate BUY ONE! The reviews were spot on! Perfect pool side! Best money I've ever spent on Bluetooth speaker. The wife was skeptical and then I turned it on and she was like wow excellent purchase way to go!" —RIC78
Create huge bubbles with a set of massive bubble wands
Promising review:
"The wand is awesome, but what's even MORE awesome is that I just used regular bubble solution
(way cheaper, found anywhere) and it worked just as well. Maybe better. Some people in reviews have said that you must use the packets that come with the wand, but I gave it a shot anyway with regular bubbles and it worked just fine, with no noticeable difference." —Lauri
Use a galvanized steel planter bed
Promising review
: "This raised bed is very affordable. The bed looks thin and flimsy at first, but once it is set up, it is very sturdy even though very light to carry around empty. I also appreciate that this is a foot tall and not too shallow like some other raised beds being sold
. This is an excellent product and I would recommend it highly for what you are paying for." — JT
Or try a raised garden bed
Promising review
: "I’m impressed with these. Assembly was very easy and took little time. I assembled them inside my house and moved them out to the garden afterward. These are good weight to them, even when empty. They feel and look like a high quality product. I used a staple gun and lightly tacked the liner up to the edges of the bed. This made the beds much simpler to fill with soil. A few days after filling with soil and seeds, we had six days of all-day, non-stop rain. The beds held up beautifully and show no signs of wear
. I am currently growing a whole crop of gourds in the beds. These are performing beautifully. I am thinking I will buy one or two more. Highly recommended!" — Rae Ablan
Or really go all out with a tiered raised garden bed
Promising review:
"This was one of the best purchases I’ve made on Amazon. It was easy to assemble and the finished product looks great in my backyard
. I planted two tomato plants in the top tier and one in the second tier flanked on each side with basil plants. On the lowest tier I planted lemon cucumbers." — Lewis F. Celli
A set of 40 different non-GMO heirloom vegetable seeds
Promising review:
"I'm happy with these seeds and had a lovely vegetable garden last year. While the direction did state to germinate indoors, we planted the seeds directly into our garden boxes outside with wonderful results. We did get some duplicates and also had some missing strains, however when I alerted the company regarding this the response was immediate. I received the missing seeds in days. Great product and great service. What more can you ask for? These are a bargain at the current price
." — DWest
Track what you planted with some vegetable, fruit and herb markers
WoodNSparks Co. is a small business based in Montana making wooden garden makers.
Section off a special area of your backyard with some interlocking teak tiles
Promising review:
"Living in Hawaii, you have to select wise items that are weather-, salt-, and red dirt–proof, etc... In total I ordered 11 boxes to complete my yoga deck. I have a few left over to make steps on the back. Very pleased and happy. May order more for an outdoor shower project!" — Adazzle
A 48-foot strand of waterproof and shatterproof string lights
Promising review:
"These LED string lights are easy to install, and make any outdoor area feel special
. The wire and fixtures are well made. Remember to put up your lights without the bulbs, this makes accidental damage less likely. Once you are happy with the positioning then add the bulbs." — Jo Robinson
A quilted hammock with a detachable pillow
What's included
: One pillow, two chains, and two S-shaped hooks. Promising review
: "There is nothing more comfortable than being cradled and rocked in a hammock that is comfortable with its padded quilted canvas, built-in pillow, and the size built for two. The craftsmanship and anchors give you a secure feeling." — Just.Rob.Stone
A raised dog bed to give your pooch a designated spot for lounging
Promising review:
"My dog loves this! He is 11 years old and I hate for his older bones to lay on the bricks or concrete. He loves this bed and we can easily move it from the back to front yard
." —Kristin M.
Or try a fully enclosed mesh outdoor cat tent
Promising review:
"I bought this cat tent because our two fur babies will sit in the window and cry if we are outside. I tried a leash, but they didn't like that, and they often escaped it. I came across this tent, and it was the BEST purchase I made. The quality is great! Both cats fit in it, so the size is perfect.
Very excited that this is actually a product for the cats!!!" — hgrizz
Block harmful UV rays
The corners of the sails have D rings so you can attach them to whatever you'd like with your choice of hardware or rope.Promising review
: "Purchased this to increase privacy and provide some shade. The color is vibrant, hasn't faded, and the loops are well stitched. The sail has also faired well in winds, thunderstorms, monsoon rain, and the brutal heat of Vegas.
Shade is wonderful and one can definitely feel the temperature difference from full sun to being under this sail. The look and feel compliments our pool area and will certainly be purchasing an additional one." — VHC Media
Consider a canopy swing
Promising review
: "We love this lounge chair!!! The price was fabulous!! (And just a note... If you take care of your things — i.e. cover up the swing with a tarp and bring the cushions in when not using it — It will stay like new. Sun and rain can age anything! Easy-peasy!!) This lounge swing is so comfortable, and made very well!!
And it only took my hubby and I only 25 to 30 minutes to put together. Take my word for it... you are not going to find a nicer lounge swing at this price!!
" — Marash
A gas fire pit table
Promising review:
"My favorite purchase for our deck.
I LOVE this fire table. Good size, great value compared to what is out there. Packaged nicely. My husband put together alone in 30–45 mins with no frustration and easy to follow directions. Puts out a decent amount of heat. Enough rocks to adequately cover. Just add your propane tank. I love that it has a lid as well. You will find sturdier fire tables, but not at this price. Excellent value." — Bellium
An outdoor inflatable ottoman
Just inflate the interior pouf and stick it inside the printed, water-resistant cover.Promising review:
"Love these! Ordered two more. The fabric is very nice and sturdy especially for outdoors. The inflatable part appears to be good quality.
How to: Place inflatable inside of cover before inflating it. Do not inflate to full capacity or it will look like an inflatable and will not rest in a nice flat position. Far nicer than I imagined. They look great flanking my outdoor rattan sectional." — Cali g
Create a lounge chair out of thin air
Promising review:
"I'm not a small person, and I wasn't sure how it would hold me, but this chair is wonderful. I have used it all over! I took it camping, I took it to the beach, and I even sometimes blow it up and use it in my living room while watching TV.
The hardest part is getting out of it gracefully!" —Kindle customer
Cook up delicious barbecue with a portable 18-inch charcoal grill
Promising review:
"This grill is perfect size for 2–3 people. It's lightweight which means it's very portable
. I have had several larger kettle grills and one smoker type over the years; this one's suitable for downsized grilling, but is by no means too small. For instance, I put a rib eye and two New York steaks on and had room for a few dogs or another steak
. It IS shorter than your usual kettle grill. The charcoal bowl is closer to the grill, so adjust your cooking techniques accordingly." — j eanie k
Keep guests entertained with a cornhole set
Shop Cornhole
is a small business on Etsy specializing in unique and personalized cornhole sets. Promising review:
"We love our new cornhole set! We used it for the first time yesterday and were pleased with the quality and appearance of the boards. They're beautiful and I love the natural colors. We look forward to using it at my sisters' wedding in a couple weeks. Thank you!!!" — Vanessa Weseman
A cute and practical place to sit with this small-space patio set
Promising review:
"Easy to setup! Cushions are very comfortable
and I love that the bottom cushion ties to the chair. The perfect size for our townhome balcony.
" — mads16
A nine-pattern sprinkler — just connect to a hose it's ready to go
Promising review:
"I love ALL my Dramm garden and yard products. They are made incredibly well and priced very reasonably and beautiful, to boot! This sprinkler has several patterns to choose from to include a nice one that provides great coverage for a bed right in front of the house. Plus it's just fun to play in
. I love it!" — REB
Install a hanging hammock chair
Promising review:
"This hammock has been the perfect solution for reading books with my kiddos, plus they love to just sit in it and play! Even though install instructions weren’t included it was surprisingly easy to install and definitely feels sturdy enough to hold me and my two babies
. I would definitely consider buying another one for bedrooms and our outdoor patio. It easily detached from the hook so it can be taken down in a jiffy and stored away in the included storage bag." — Kaylie O.
Splurge on a 12' round geodesic dome chicken coop
Sunrise Domes
is a small business based in Connecticut making geodesic domes.Promising review
: "This is such a cute dome for my chickens! it does take a bit of work to put together, it took three adults a weekend to do, but the directions are very clear and EVERYTHING was labeled, which is so appreciated
. If you're on the fence I would definitely recommend going for it." —weeksho
Bring major camping vibes to your backyard with a wildlife ring fire pit
FiveMetalDesign
is a Wisconsin-based small business creating metal ring fire pits featuring intricate designs. Promising review:
"This is EVERYTHING they said it would be. Always hard to tell if something will look as amazing as the picture. In this case it’s as great or better than the picture. Fast delivery, great friendly service!
I highly recommend this company. Best purchase yet on Etsy!" — pjmklm2004
A pack of waterproof playing cards
Promising review:
"These playing cards are a HIT. I take them out with me for social events and when visiting people, even to the beach.
We just play and play. So you can get them wet and they won't soggy up and tear it just become a little hard to shuffle. It is so cool that they look like you can see right straight through them but you can't." — Tabitha
A colorful and cozy outdoor puffy blanket
Rumpl
is a small shop that creates outdoor and indoor blankets to keep you cozy year-round.Promising review:
"Super blanket with so many uses. Perfect for enjoying an outdoor movie, easy to clean, and I love that stuff doesn’t stick to it. I am planning on getting one for my dogs for the car in the winter. They pack back into their small case making them super portable and great to have on hand just in case!" — Lisa S.
Cool down on hot days with a splash pad
Promising review
: "My kids are LOVING this. I much prefer it to an inflatable pool because it’s much easier to set up and take down.
No need to inflate with air — the water inflates it. Seems like it will be much easier to dry and store than a pool
as well. They’ve been playing in it for about 3 hours now and haven’t grown tired of it yet. I love that it holds 1–2” of water and creates a mini pool — the perfect landing spot for our little slide. My only complaint would be that the holes for the water to spray out of are not all in the right spot, so some of them are angled to spray outward. I would definitely recommend!" — Lauren
Enjoy dining al fresco courtesy of this three-piece metal bistro dining set
Promising review
: "This metal bistro set was easy to put together. The instructions were easy to follow. They expained step by step what to do. The seat is sturdy and comfortable to sit on. The table is sturdy, and keeps your drinks safe on a flat surface. This set is very stylish!
I recommend!" —AprilGlass
A garden stake of Big Foot carrying a six pack
Arc Kraft is a small business in Oregon that makes metal wall art and home decor.Promising review:
"Well made, arrived quickly, and will be a perfect addition to our personal beer garden (just a spot in the garden where we drink beer, LOL)." — Christy King