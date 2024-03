32 Newer Products You’ll Feel Smug For Owning Before Your Friends

An Airplane Pocket tray cover that slides seamlessly over an airplane tray

Check out a TikTok of the Airplane Pockets tray table cover in action. Airplane Pockets is a small business that specializes in sanitary, portable travel organization products.I used this on a roundtrip from NYC to Tokyo, both with connecting flights in Canada and cannot sing its praises enough. It fit all four of the different tray tables I used it on and was soThe hanging end of it easily tucked into the built-in sleeve of the seat in front of me for takeoff and when other passengers needed to scoot past me in my aisle seat.Several flight attendants even asked where I got it to buy one for themselves!