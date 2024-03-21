32 Newer Products You’ll Feel Smug For Owning Before Your Friends

Popular items from this list:
A "Through The Seasons" Reverse Coloring Book
For those new to the concept — Instead of adding the color to these, you add the lines to create images within the colors. Sort of like a Rorschach test, but make it whimsical. Promising review
: "Kendra Norton’s beautiful art books, Reverse Coloring books, have changed my world!
My whole life I thought I was not creative and therefore had zero artistic ability. Now this has become my favorite form of artistic expression.
I turn on music and/or an audiobook and allow myself to go for an adventure outside of my mind, beyond my mind, if you will. This has become my favorite way to process through difficult emotions and experiences I’m working through
." — K. DeWitt
Self-heating soothing foot masks made with Epsom salts, lavender and peppermint
Check out a TikTok of the foot masks
in action.
I'm a long-ish distance runner and these were certainly an interesting experience for my feet! You slide them on and, after a few minutes, feel a tingling, mildly burning (in a good way) sensation.
It doesn't quite numb your feet, but it relaxes them. I kept them on for 30 minutes and then toweled my feet off and the tingling sensation slowly faded over the next 30 minutes. After that my feet felt very refreshed and relaxed at a time of day when they're usually aching from all the miles I put in.
The whole thing was a mess-free, easy process and I will definitely keep them on hand for longer run days!
E.l.f.'s new sheer tint, hyaluronic acid-infused lip balm
"I have one in my car, one in my purse, and one at home. These just feel so good on your lips! The flavors are very true to their name.
They are pretty small though, so if you use it often it won’t last long (which is another reason I have three of them), but for $4 each it is worth it. I sometimes like using this before putting on the E.l.f. Lip Reviver Oil
. Such a great base to an awesome lip oil!" — Jax
A set of collapsible reusable grocery bags with a reinforced bottom
: "I got tired of a collection of ratty, cheap reusable bags that were collected from various grocery stores over the years. I replaced them all with these. Excellent purchase. They are larger, sturdier, and better made than any of the bags I had in the past.
They also look really nice. I will never go back to the sort of cheap reusable bags I had in the past." — David H.
The 369 Method Manifestation Journal
"This book is exactly what I needed to start my journey to a better life in 2024. This journal helped me write down my goals and mentally practice a positive outlook. I am excited for the journey ahead." — Amazon customer
A pair of waterfall-style bow earrings
: "I absolutely adore these earrings!! Ordered them for a party and got SO many compliments on them. The quality is great and they look so much more expensive than they were!!" — Charlotte Dunbar
A Frostbuddy, aka the answer to any slow iced coffee drinker's prayers
Frost Buddy
is a small business that specializes in universal thermal-controlling drinkware.
It comes with a lid, so you can also use it as a regular thermos to keep drinks icy cold and super hot! TBH, you can even pop a hot coffee cup into this to keep it warm, so the Frostbuddy is technically also a Hotbuddy. Promising review:
"I absolutely love this! I use this all the time for my coffee from Starbucks, and it is amazing!
I'll get iced coffee at 9 a.m. and still have ice in it at 7 p.m. I have many Frost Buddy products now, and their entire line is phenomenal.
This is definitely a must-have item for coffee or tea drinkers. I love that it also comes with a leakproof lid, so you can put your own drink in there, too. Overall, awesome product!" — EHW
Plus a Gorilla Grip car cup holder extender
: "Sturdy and works great! I bought this product from a different seller and the quality was not as good. My husband and I use large mason jars to put our smoothies in and travel to work with. The jars do not fit in our cup holders, way too big. But this item allows us to safely transport our drinks. Highly recommend!" — The Gadget Queen
An affordable but delightfully effective lip stain set
: "The is by far the best lip stain I ever used. It’s super long lasting and it doesn’t come off when eating and drinking." — Barbara
A set of resealable instant purse wipes
SneakErasers
is a small business that specializes in instant and effective cleansing wipes — check out the sneaker version
: "Bought these for my wife who has an extensive (and expensive!) purse collection. Got all the gunk, pen marks, etc. that come from toting around three kids and all their snacks/crayons and who knows what else.
Cleaned them up very nicely and now she uses regularly after a trip to the store or restaurants where she sets them on germ filled spaces. Will be a staple in our house moving forward
." — Paul
The Period Company's reusable, high-waisted period-absorbing underwear
The Period Company
is a small business that specializes in reusable period underwear. Promising review:
"These are AMAZING! There’s no need to wear a pad or tampon. They absorb well and you don’t feel wet at all. They have great coverage and changed my whole experience with having a period. They are a game changer!" — Candice Anthony
An UnbuckleMe car seat release tool to spare your thumbs
UnbuckleMe
is a family-owned small business that specializes in carseat accessories.
It's also helpful for older kids to unbuckle themselves at the end of car rides! Promising review
: "I purchased this because I always struggle to unbuckle my sons from their car seats if I have nails. This has allowed me to have my nails done and still be able to do their buckles.
I have two. One for the car and one for the diaper bag. It's so worth it." — VASILIY YEFIMOV
Bagallini's Central Park Sling
"I usually carry a large backpack, but it is so big and heavy, I decided to lighten my load up! This holds all I really need. I like that I can wear it in front so I can easily get to my things and keep an eye on them! I actually got it for an upcoming trip, but am using it everyday!" — Teresa
A mock neck power jumpsuit
Did I mention there are POCKETS????? Because there are pockets. Promising review:
"Perfect jumpsuit. PrettyGarden did not fail me. The material is a perfect weight with a nice stretch. The mock neck makes dressing up this jumpsuit very easy!
I would definitely recommend. I purchased the black and green." — Chatonia
A set of washable Flat Socks, aka the ultimate no-show socks hack
"Seriously love these, I hate wearing socks and these are so nice in my shoes. Love that they are washable, and the prints are a nice pop of color." — CRC
A set of cowboy straw toppers to add some much-needed "yeehaw!"
"So SO CUUUTE! 10/10!! good product and keeps my straw from getting bugs or getting germs on it! plus it’s really cute." — JennA
A perfectly beach-y two-piece shorts and tank set with adorable scallop edges
: "Got this to wear to breakfast on vacation! It is breathable fabric but also lightweight and comfortable. Super stylish and a great addition to my wardrobe!" — John Boyle
A lovely Secret Garden–inspired book vase
: "I love this book vase. I added some silk flowers
and it looks great. The size is just right on my dresser." — Rachel
An Airplane Pocket tray cover that slides seamlessly over an airplane tray
Check out a TikTok of the Airplane Pockets tray table
cover in action. Airplane Pockets
is a small business that specializes in sanitary, portable travel organization products.
I used this on a roundtrip from NYC to Tokyo, both with connecting flights in Canada and cannot sing its praises enough. It fit all four of the different tray tables I used it on and was so ridiculously handy for keeping track of all my littler odds and ends like AirPods, the plane's headphones, earplugs, a sleep mask, a book, gum, a scrunchie and little snacks.
The hanging end of it easily tucked into the built-in sleeve of the seat in front of me for takeoff and when other passengers needed to scoot past me in my aisle seat. Usually, I feel like a hot mess and get frustrated rooting around in the grimy sleeve for my stuff and this was such a refreshing solution!
Several flight attendants even asked where I got it to buy one for themselves!
A Tagalong accessory parents can link to strollers, grocery carts and backpacks
Tagalong Kids
is a small business that specializes in family-friendly travel accessories. Promising review:
"Simple, but works great. My toddler wants to do things for himself. This has been a lifesaver. When he wants to walk, he can feel independent and still have a little help with balance." — Trina P.
A miniature book hair clip
Britt's Highlights
: "This hair clip is adorable. The clasps are nice and strong, and the books are very secure. I really think this is a book lover's dream accessory." — Maggie
A set of Bernie Bunny toaster tongs
Promising review:
"These are so useful at reaching into the toaster and grabbing waffles that have fallen, or bagels that are too hot, or even toast when it’s homemade bread and needs to be turned. Plus, and actually foremost — they’re ADORABLE! I love a little whimsy and the functionality these offer, with the whimsy make them a five star item!
" — Dani Elle
A bag of freeze-dried Sour Skittles
Space Age Snacks
is a small business that specializes in small batch freeze-dried candy. Promising review:
"Honestly, I didn't know what to expect going in, but I was pleasantly surprised. Skittles normally taste alrighy, but having them freeze dried really made the flavors POP, and genuinely I feel like they had more flavor than normal Skittles.
(Then again, that might just be my head playing it up knowing it's a first, who knows, who cares.) Very delicious." — John Blake
A hands-free portable phone charger
"I used these several times for the past year, traveling for business and leisure. It is always a challenge to find an outlet at the airport since some airports do not offer a charging station. Using those types can also be a security risk. That's why I love using these portable chargers. They are lightweight and fit in my travel handbag/or small backpack pocket.
The portable chargers take about 30–35 minutes to fully charge if dead. Once charged, they charge fast and hold a charge for many hours." — J
A Takis Fuego AirPods case
: "Love. Fits perfectly and looks exactly like the pictures. Couldn’t be happier with my purchase." — B
A soap-dispensing "smile sponge"
Smilyeez
is a small business that specializes in clever cleaning accessories.
You can pick up a three-pack of the cult-favorite Scrub Daddy sponges
on Amazon for $13.29
! Promising review:
"Originally bought this to clean a shower, but instead tried it for dishwashing, and it was wonderful. Once I got it wet with warm water, it easily reached every crevice quickly and more effectively than any scrub brush I’d had. Barely any scrubbing necessary since the Scrub Daddy sponges
for this product do all the work for you." — BC
Sweet Things Designs/Etsy
A dreamy Taylor Swift–inspired digital download
A space-saving "tree bookcase" any book lover needs
Promising review:
"This bookshelf is so cute! It saves space by being tall instead of wide and the design is very neat! The quality is very nice, it’s sturdy and easy to put together yourself." — Rose Miller
A set of self-adhesive towel grips you can apply anywhere in your kitchen
Promising review:
"These are great for storing in a cabinet to hang gloves and hand towels. I can also see this product being useful in many areas of your home, including the bathrooms and or bedrooms, in addition to the kitchen." — Tara Marie
A floating incense holder that catches ashes
Promising review:
"This is very nice to use. The glass bottom makes cleanup simple. No ashes to clean up. It's a little tricky inserting the incense into the holder, but it works great and looks nice. Good buy." — Shannon Comstock
A dreamy dimmable candle warmer lamp
: "This candle warmer emits a soft light that looks beautiful coming through the glass. I love how it warms my candles making the room smell wonderful. I think this warmer may work better than just lighting my candles. I like that it has a timer option which is convenient. I highly recommend this warmer for anyone who likes candles." — win diesel
An aesthetically pleasing Kindle case insert
Endless TBR
is a Florida-based Etsy shop that specializes in Kindle decor. Promising review
: "Absolutely always love my kindle inserts! Such amazing quality, fast shipping and the best customer service! :)." — Brittney Ortega
Psst — you'll need a clear Kindle case
compatible with your version for these inserts to work!