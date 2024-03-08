ShoppingShoesBunions

Reviewers With Bunions Say These Are The Most Comfortable Shoes

Sandals, work shoes and sneakers for men and women that promise to be kind to bunions and other foot problems.
By 

Shopping Writer for HuffPost

A pair of stretch-knit sneakers, slingback wedges and outdoor sandals by Keen.
Orthofeet, Amazon, Zappos
A pair of stretch-knit sneakers, slingback wedges and outdoor sandals by Keen.

To have a bunion — a troublesome bony bump that can develop on the joint of your big toe — is irritating enough. But to have to have one constantly rubbing up against the interior of shoes is another painful event entirely.

Since traipsing around barefoot isn’t always an option, the next best thing is to find a comfortable shoe that won’t irritate bunions and make feet feel supported. So who’s better to help us unearth said shoes than reviewers who claim to suffer from bunions themselves?

In just one short scroll, you’ll find a list of men’s and women’s shoes that have wide and comfortable toe beds and are suitable for every occasion be it work, running errands or outdoor adventures.

HuffPost and its publishing partners may receive a commission from some purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently curated by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
Amazon
A pair of Brooks Ghost neutral running shoes
We've written about the Ghost running shoes by Brooks before, a pair of neutral running sneakers that have proven to be comfortable for active older women in their 60s. These bouncy-soled shoes have the American Podiatric Medical Association's seal of acceptance and are wide enough to accommodate bunions, hammertoes and custom orthotics. You can find these in a wide color selection, three widths and sizes for both men and women, up to a men's 15.

Promising Amazon reviews: "I wore these straight out of the box to walk 36 holes of golf. I didn’t even adjust the laces. Super comfortable. I wear these every day and am going back for at least one more pair. I have bony feet and a bunion and these really help me." T Glover

"Brooks ghost 13 are the most comfortable shoes I have ever worn. I have bunions, plantar fasciitis, and have a wide toe box area. I use the to walk on the treadmill, walk outdoor, and just wear everyday when I am on my feet. These shoes are amazing!!!!! I will be purchasing several more pair!!" Eric J. Sluder
Women's: $78.91+ at AmazonMen's: $109.95+ at AmazonMen's: $109.95+ at Zappos
2
Kuru
A flexible and lightweight sneaker
A minimal sneaker ideal for just about all your everyday needs, the Flex by Kuru features a ultra-flexible footbed and a friction-free design all in one lightweight shoe. It was created specifically for pain relief in areas like the heel and the arch, which comfortably hugs feet, and comes in two different widths. Grab these in up to two colors and sizes for both men and women.

Promising Kuru review: "Love these shoes! [I] have a terrible bunion and wide feet. I'm on my feet all day on concrete floors ands these shoes give my feet the support and cushion they need all day! Finally I have found the perfect shoe for my feet! Thank you KURU!" Dawn B.
Women's and men's: $120 at Kuru
3
Amazon
A toe-separating sandal by Merrell, in women's sizing
Available in 20 color combinations and women's sizes 5-11, the Merrell Terran is a supportive slip-on sandal designed with a proprietary foam insole and a comfortable toe ring that can keep the big toe separate from the other toes, without any painful friction on bunions. (The review below is for the Terran II slide. You can also get an updated version of this sandal at Merrell or Zappos.)

Promising Amazon review: "As someone with bunions on both feet, these sandals are a great, comfortable fit and are offered in many colors. Being told that thong sandals are not good for someone with bunions, these Merrell sandals keep the big toe somewhat separated from the other toes and doesn’t encourage the big toe to grip the thong like a thong sandal does. The protruding part of the bunion is covered by the part of the sandal where the big toe fits into the sandal with a flexible fabric that doesn’t rub or hurt. These sandals are true to size and I hope Merrill never stops making this style." Mimi C.
$64.95 at Amazon
4
Orthofeet
Stretch-knit athletic sneakers
These athletic sneakers are made from an antimicrobial stretch-knit fabric and are equipped with a wide toe box so you don't have to worry about uncomfortable pressure or friction on bunions and hammer toes. The cushioned heel is also supplemented with removable orthotic insoles that provide anatomical arch support to help realign the foot. They are available in nine colors, four widths (including extra wide) and sizes for both men and women, up to 15 with half sizes included.

Promising Orthofeet review: "I love them! So comfortable the first time I wore them. I have wide feet with a tailor bunion on the right foot that can be quite painful with shoes that don't fit right or have gouging lines in them. These are perfect and pain free for me!" Diane Burks
Women's: $139.95 at OrthofeetMen's: $119.94+ at OrthofeetWomen's: $119.95 at Amazon
5
Keen
Keen's all-terrain waterproof sandal
Keen's Newport outdoor sandals are a classic choice for all your outdoor and watery adventures thanks to their durable and fast-drying construction and covered toe that's wide enough to accommodate bunions. Find these in a near endless color selection, and sizes for both women and men, up to a men's 17.

Promising Zappos review: "I ordered a 10 and 10.5 for my husband's birthday after reading reviews to order up half size. We kept the 10 which is pretty close to his true size in sandals. The closed toe offers more protection for his outdoor activities than his traditional Tevas. He has a pretty sizeable bunion and these sandals are very comfortable for him. Overall, a good purchase. They haven't been put to the test for longevity, of course, but they seem solid. The Navy/Medium Gray is a good color option. He's happy." — Zappos customer
Men's: $125 at ZapposWomen's: $75+ at AmazonMen's: $125 at Keen
6
Zappos
Hoka recovery slip-ons
The shoe offerings of Hoka come backed by APMA and are beloved for their impact-absorbing insoles and cushioned stability. If bending over and fussing with shoe laces has never been your thing, the Hoka Restores are a pair of recovery sneakers that can be easily slipped on and off. What's better, the soft stretch upper and round toe silhouette allow for a bunion-friendly wear. Find these in four colors and gender-neutral sizing up to 15.

Promising Zappos review: "The size and fit were perfect. I am 4 months out from bunion surgery and I still have a lot of swelling throughout the day. These are the only shoes I’ve been able to keep on my feet for any length of time without removing them from the swelling and pain. The material on top of these shoes have some stretchy type material on top so it allows room for my foot to swell without putting pressure on it and causing more pain. I also have neuropathy and plantar fasciitis. These shoes have been amazing for those as well!" Debbie
$109.95 at Zappos$110 at Hoka
7
Zappos
Cushioned suede Birkenstock clogs
Birkenstocks are famed for their highly supportive corked footbeds that mold to the arches of your feet and a neutral heel profile that distributes body weight evenly. If you're less partial to the brand's customary stiff footbed, their Boston style comes in this cushioned soft bed version and in a suede fabric that's less rigid than Birkenstocks' traditional leather uppers which might rub on bunions and toes.

Promising Zappos reviews: "[I] Have terrible feet. Bunions, and hammer toes. These are great for the house and short walks. Comfortable." Anonymous

"My orthopedist recommended these after breaking both of my feet. I wore a cast boot x 3 months and once healed I progressed to these by doctor's recommendation. I tried a pair with the hard inner sole first and they hurt. These soft ones were much better. I placed an orthotic inside which makes them even softer. The suede is soft and comfortable on my bunions." Rhonda L
Both sizes: $160 at ZapposWomen's: $145+ at AmazonMen's: $139.90+ at Amazon
8
Amazon
A pair of "barefoot" zero-drop sole sneakers
Intended to feel barefoot-like, these minimalist wide-width sneakers have a fully articulating and slip-resistant sole and a wide toe box that allows toes a full range of movement. The non-elevated heel also helps promote proper posture. These are available in 10 colors and sizes for men and women, up to a men's 13.5.

Promising Amazon review: "I can't say enough about how comfortable these barefoot shoes are. These are the first I've worn. Just wish I had tried them long before. I have been wearing them for several days all day long and haven't had any issues. I have a normal arch but do have bunions. They are great for around the house and on smooth surfaces. Taking a casual stroll has been fine, but I wouldn't wear them on rough surfaces or for long walks/hiking as you do feel what's underneath your foot due to the thin soles. I was concerned about only wide sizes offered, but it's just for the toe box. My heel fits just fine and doesn't come out of the shoe."Dixie
Women's: $41.99 at AmazonMen's: $41.99 at Amazon
9
Vivaia
A square-toe stretch ballet flat, in women's sizing
Made with a soft stretch-knit fabric and boasting a timeless look, these ballet flats have been designed to be supremely comfortable. There's a padded heel patch, a roomy V-cut square toe that won't cinch toes and a pressure-relieving insole with added arch support. Grab these chic shoes in tons of colors and patterns in women's sizes 5-11, including half sizes.

Promising Vivaia review: "I love these flats. They’re stylish and look great with both dresses and pants. Most important, they feel like bedroom slippers! No break-in time needed even with my bunions. I have 4 pairs: burgundy sparkle, almond, denim, plus black and white check. I love to add contrasting bows! Highly recommended!" Sara K.
$79+ at Vivaia
10
Orthofeet
Wide-toed work boots with a safety toe, in men's sizing
If typical safety toe work boots have created problems for your bunions, these boots have been specifically made with a generous composite toe box to provide a friction-free wear. They also have a cushioned orthotic insole, as well as a specially cushioned heel, to make this stabilizing and slip-resistant boots comfortable for those with sensitive and pain-prone feet. Grab these in two colors, four widths and men's sizes 7-14, half sizes included.

Promising Orthofeet review: "these are the first pair of boots that have ever been wide enough for me. I have a bunion, and also have to wear safety toe boots, which is a bad combination. these were plenty wide, so my beet aren't scraping the side and hurting. My only regret is that I bought too big. I always buy one size up to get the width, but this time I would not have needed to. very pleased." jim williams
$139.95 at Orthofeet$139.95 at Amazon
11
Amazon
A slingback wedge sandal, in women's sizing
If you've always wanted to find a supportive summer wedge that won't trash your feet, these comfortable slingbacks come with some pretty impressive reviewer-led endorsements. They have an outsole that will make you feel stable on your feet, a sock-like upper design and come in 10 colors and women's sizes 5-11, including wide width options.

Promising Amazon reviews: "These are my favorite shoes. I’m 5’3", 235 lbs, have plantar fasciitis, bunions, and tarsal tunnel. These are so cute and comfy that I bought more colors. I wore for hours and was on my feet the entire time and had zero pain! These are easy to dress up or down."Jenifer C.

"Bought these after shopping at department stores and purchasing a pair three times the cost of these....for the price the department store pair were not super comfortable which is why I kept looking. These are way more comfortable than the more expensive ones and fit with foot issues (bunion). They can be casual and the black works with night out as well."Suzy
$89.99 at Amazon$89.99 at Zappos
12
Amazon
A dress pump by Clarks, in women's sizing
These work-appropriate Mary Jane pumps by Clarks have a block heel that keeps things feeling secure to walk in. Available only in black, three width options and in women's sizes 6-12 (half sizes included), these Emslie Lulins boast a footbed made of high-rebound foam to cushion feet and absorb impact.

Promising Amazon reviews: "Absolutely great... super comfortable for my achy bunions.... happy to be able to wear something so stylish and having a heel rather tan wearing flats...bought 7.5 normal width and they fit well. 7.5 normal width is my usual size." Gaga

"I have bunions that I’ve had surgery for and plantar fasciitis. These are the perfect height and support for my needs. I feel like I could wear them all day. They feel like slippers." H R LaConte
$68.77 at Amazon$69.99 at Zappos$49.98+ at Walmart
13
Amazon
An affordable pair of orthotic walking sandals, in women's sizing
Despite their deceptively minimalist design and an affordable price point, these synthetic leather sandals offer supreme arch support and a fully covered whip toe design that can conceal bunions while also helping to align toes. You can find these in nine colors, three styles and women's sizes 5-10.

Promising Amazon reviews: "I LIVE in these shoes! I was on the fence about buying them, but given the price point I figured I might as well, and I’m so glad I did! They fit true to size (though I don’t like my sandals to be too big so I got the 40 and they fit my 8.5 feet exactly), and are ridiculously comfortable. The leather strap and toe ring are smooth and don’t dig in anywhere, even on my somewhat wide feet. The arch support took a little getting used to - more than the typical support you’d see in a regular footbed sandal, these seem to have a “bump” right under the arch of the foot. I will say that the second day wearing them was a little painful just because of that, but nothing that didn’t eventually get broken in. I also thought I’d mention that I have pretty noticeable bunions that make slide sandals hard to wear due to being too tight or my feet turning them sideways - I don’t have those problems with these at all. The toe ring makes my feet stay put, and there’s nothing rubbing against the bunion. And they can be worn anywhere! Dress up some leggings and a t-shirt, wear with some black slacks for work, throw them on next to the pool - they seem to go with everything and I haven’t been disappointed. Just get them!" V

"I bought these sandals because I wanted a neutral color that I could wear with my outfits during the summer months. They are very comfortable with plenty of cushion. I have good support and I have bunions so this sandal helps keep my big toes aligned." N. Johnson
$25.99 at Amazon

Before You Go

A chic pair of Mary Jane heels

The Best Shoes For Frequent Commuters, According To Reviewers Who Walk A Lot

|
Submit a tip

Popular in the Community

Close

HuffPost Shopping’s Best Finds

MORE IN SHOPPING