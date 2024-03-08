Orthofeet, Amazon, Zappos A pair of stretch-knit sneakers, slingback wedges and outdoor sandals by Keen.

To have a bunion — a troublesome bony bump that can develop on the joint of your big toe — is irritating enough. But to have to have one constantly rubbing up against the interior of shoes is another painful event entirely.

Since traipsing around barefoot isn’t always an option, the next best thing is to find a comfortable shoe that won’t irritate bunions and make feet feel supported. So who’s better to help us unearth said shoes than reviewers who claim to suffer from bunions themselves?

In just one short scroll, you’ll find a list of men’s and women’s shoes that have wide and comfortable toe beds and are suitable for every occasion be it work, running errands or outdoor adventures.