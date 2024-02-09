ShoppingShoes rain

The Best Non-Slip And Slip-Resistant Shoes For Slick Surfaces

Reviewers say they no longer fear slippery conditions in these slip-resistant shoes for every profession and need.
A pair of Birkenstock clogs with a super grip outer sole and Sorel's Caribou Chelsea boot.
It happens to the best of us: a step onto a slippery floor or one invisible patch of ice and down you go. After working for several years stationed behind a bar — the floor of which was constantly wet — it’s something that’s happened to me more often than I care to admit. If only I had worn a pair of these non-slip and slip-resistant shoes to prevent my fall.

No matter if you’re in the hospitality industry, a healthcare worker or just need to walk outside in all weather conditions, you’ll find secure footing in this selection of shoes, which range from everyday sneakers to all-terrain boots — each one accompanied by a reviewer stamp of approval attesting to these shoes’ non-slip nature.

1
Merrell
A Merrell slip-on work shoe
Made with a waterproof leather upper and a rubber sole that is both slip- and oil-resistant, these work shoes will also keep you from slipping on your own untied laces thanks to their slip-on design. These Merrells don't compromise on comfort, either, and feature a removable contoured footbed that cradles your feet. You can grab these in brown or black, in a steel comp toe or regular toe option and in two different widths. They are available in sizes for both men and women.

Promising Zappos review: "The first day I wore these shoes for 6 hours of 14 hours of work. They were tight around the elastic top. I could not wear them day 2 BUT on the third day I wore them for 14 hours of a 14 hour shift. I pretty much wear these shoes all the time, even on my days off. They are super comfortable and the nonslip is great! These are restaurant-grade non slip, not the woodsy non slip that some other shoes claim are non slip. I can run across the wet tile in the walk-in cooler and not blink. Worth every cent." Anonymous
Men's comp toe: $145 at MerrellMen's regular toe: $199.95 at ZapposWomen's comp toe: $130 at Merrell
2
Doc Martens
Non-slip Oxfords from Dr. Martens
Dr. Martens has a reputation for manufacturing eternally cool shoes, from combat boots to Mary Janes. The brand's signature Oxfords also come with a slip-resistant sole made gripped treads for reliable traction. And like most of their shoes, these leather classics have an air-cushioned sole that's comfortable all day long. They are available in sizes for both men (6-14) and women (5-12).

Promising Dr. Martens reviews: "I absolutely love love love the non-slip bottoms because they really do hold true to that word. Unlike other non-slip shoes. And they look great, of course." Carol W.

"Amazing product! I work in food service. With these shoes I am not slipping on the floors at work and [I] am comfortable all day. These shoes are built to last a lifetime." Charles A.
$150 at Dr. Martens$139 at Amazon$139.95 at Zappos
3
Clove
A pair of easy-to-clean sneakers designed for healthcare workers
Clove's shoes are designed specifically with healthcare workers in mind and with soles that are certified slip-resistant according to the standards of ASTM F3445, a specification that evaluates the slip-resistance of safety footwear. These squeak-free sneakers are also resistant to fluids and liquids and have cushioned arch support for a wear that's near cloud-like. They are available in several color combinations and patterns, as well as sizing for both men (7-13) and women (5-12.5).

Promising Clove review: "Excellent! No slip whatsoever on very slippery floors and the cushion is great!" Samantha S.
Women's: $139 at CloveMen's: $129 at Clove
4
Zappos
A pair of Birkenstock Tokyo Super Grip clogs
In addition to Birkenstock's signature custom-support cork footbed and classic clog design, this shoe features a grippy rubber outer sole that claims to offer reliable traction. They can be found in three colors, two widths and sizes 4-12 for women and 6-15 for men.

Promising Amazon review: "I liked the super grip rubber bottom part that was definitely a slip resistant shoe. I work in a restaurant so it can get pretty slippery back there in the kitchen and this Birkenstock really surprised me in comparison to the typical Birkenstock clog. The only bad part maybe is they run ridiculously big. So definitely size down and the price is a little steep but what is the price of a comfortable foot when you’re working on your feet for 12 hours? The answer is priceless." Jess
$139.50 at Zappos (regularly $155)$99+ at Amazon$155 at Birkenstock
5
Sperry
A pair of women's lug sole rain boots
These ankle rain booties from Sperry feature a lug sole with the brand's signature siping embedded into it for a trusted level of traction, even on wet surfaces. The rest of the boot has a completely waterproof construction, and comes in three colors in women's sizes 5-12.

Promising Sperry review: "I've worn these booties twice - the first time being on a dark and rainy night while getting the deaf dog I was caring for back into the house. No slips on the wet grass, no falls on the hill, dry feet, and a happy customer!" Victoria
$89.95 at Sperry
6
Bludstone
Blundstone Chelsea non-slip work boot
The classic Blundstone brand is known for versatile footwear and has a longstanding reputation for reliability. These rugged leather boots, which are available in gender-neutral sizing 7-16, have a shock-absorbing insole and a TPU outsole that keeps the shoe non-slip even in oily, muddy and wet conditions.

Promising Bludstone review: "My Blundstones give me powerful stability and confidence on extreme slippery floors. Beautiful and functional. I have bought five pair and so happy to find Blundstones!" — Sula T
$224.95 at Blundstone$220 at Amazon$224.95 at Zappos
7
Zappos
A heeled penny loafer in women's sizes
Chic, supportive and perfect for the office and beyond, these lug sole penny loafers feature a chunky heel that won't weigh you down. Aside from the non-slip outsole, the inner sole is sculpted and built with innovative cushioning. You can grab these in 10 colors, patent and matte leather and women's sizes 5-12.

Promising Zappos review: "Perfect for work where I have to wear non-slip soles shoes. I get tons of compliments on these and love that I can feel sure footed and in style too!"Anonymous
$101.45 at Zappos
8
Snibbs
A cloud-like work sneaker
The work sneaker offerings from Snibbs feature a custom-formulated Ortholite insole that offers a firmer level of support, a waterproof outer that wipes away clean and, of course, a slip-resistant outer sole. They are available in tons of fun and neutral color combinations and sizes for men (3.5-15) and women (5-11).

Promising Snibbs review: "I work in the restaurant industry. I’m on my feet for hours at a time and all always moving. Snibbs has definitely surprised me! I walked in my kitchen that I normally slip and slide all over. I was able to walk confidently without being worried about falling. Being able to work pain free! No more knee or hip pain." Tessa
Women's: $149 at SnibbsMen's: $149 at Snibbs
9
Vessi
A pair of waterproof outdoor high-tops
Combining the feel and comfort of a sneaker with the function of a waterproof hiking boot, these outdoor high-tops have a dynamic waterproof construction, a dual-density mid-sole and a lug outer sole that's completely made of rubber that confidently grips slick surfaces. Grab these in several colors and sizes 5-11 for women or 6-14 in men's.

Promising Vessi review: "These shoes are so comfortable, especially once they mold to your foot! I work in hospitality and I’m on my feet all day, they stay dry and don’t slip. Would definitely recommend!" Crystal P.
Women's: $180 at VessiMen's: $180 at Vessi
10
Zappos
Hoka's comfort and recovery trainers
The Bondi SR is Hoka's most cushioned shoe yet and has been updated to feature an ultra-grippy non-slip rubber sole that meets the demands of a variety of workplaces and terrains. The leather uppers are also water-resistant. They are available in white as well, plus two widths in women's sizes 5-11 and men's sizes 7-15.

Promising Zappos review: "I wear these shoes 5 days a week and while they aren't the coolest looking chef shoe (certainly cooler than Crocs!) they are comfortable and supportive as heck. I've worked as a professional chef for 7 years, working upwards of 50-60 hour weeks. Even after wearing these shoes all day my feet are able to get those extra errands or even a light workout in after the work day is all said and done, pain free! I was using Skechers before this and the support, fit and most of all the non-slip grip on the Bondi SRs could straight up disqualify Skechers. I haven't slipped at all and the larger shoe base keeps me stable. I changed the insoles to some a bit more arch supportive (I am almost flat footed and need some support) Price is a bit steep but it's been an investment for the field that I'm in. I got a half size larger than my normal size but I think these run true to size and a 10 would have been just fine. Almost no break-in period! This is my second pair of HOKAs and I'm already looking at my 3rd for trail running." AdventureThemmeKimmy
Women's: $175 at HokaWomen's: $174.95 at ZapposMen's: $174.95 at Zappos
11
Sorel
Sorel's waterproof Chelsea boot for women
These impeccably stylish Chelsea boots from Sorel, available in both a pull-on or lace-up design, have full-grain leather uppers that are seam-sealed for trusted waterproof wear and a lightly molded insole made from the brand's exclusive Livelyfoam material. The thick rubber outer sole are treaded and, according to reviewers, can grip even icy surfaces. They come in several colors, including more neutral options and women's sizes 5-12.

Promising Sorel review: "I received these boots as a gift and they are perfect for what I need them for. Super stylish with the black leather and gum sole. The upper part is stiff at first but after 4-5 wears they are starting to loosen. I have worn them in icy, snow conditions in Alaska and they have pretty good grip. I have not worn them for long periods of time in below freezing temperatures yet but they keep my feet warm when I’m out and about, and in and out of the cold between errands. I’m considering other colors because I love them so much." KT
$113.92 at Sorel (regularly $190)Lace-ups: $150 at Zappos (regularly $200)
12
Hedley & Bennett
A pair of Hedley & Bennett and Vans collaboration high-tops
Hedley & Bennett, a chef-founded brand specializing in gear for the hospitality industry, joined forces with Vans to create these non-slip high-tops that can take you from “back of house” to the streets. The canvas uppers, which come in three colors, have been treated to repel liquids and a cushioned sock liner. Find them in sizes for both men and women up to size 13.

Promising Hedley & Bennett reviews: "Fit and wear great. Grip the different flooring surfaces with confidence."David W.

"I've worked in this industry for 15 years and I've never had a shoe that performs this well and looks this cool. And the inclusive soles are a huge bonus." Ronald K.
$96 at Hedley & Bennett (regularly $120)
13
Amazon
A pair simple shower sandals
These non-slip shower shoes are soft, flexible and have a rebounding sole for comfort. Made with a waterproof EVA material, these friction-enhanced slippers come in 20 colors in unisex sizes 6-11.

Promising Amazon review: "I purchased these slippers mainly to take our new puppy out. I worry about slipping on our wooden deck. These slippers are very practical. ... I can tell the soles are non-slip, and I feel more secure wearing them. They are just plain extremely comfortable...great purchase for the cost." Sunshine1949
$12.99 at Amazon

