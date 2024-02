Hoka's comfort and recovery trainers

The Bondi SR is Hoka's most cushioned shoe yet and has been updated to feature an ultra-grippy non-slip rubber sole that meets the demands of a variety of workplaces and terrains. The leather uppers are also water-resistant. They are available in white as well, plus two widths in women's sizes 5-11 and men's sizes 7-15."I wear these shoes 5 days a week and while they aren't the coolest looking chef shoe (certainly cooler than Crocs!) they are comfortable and supportive as heck. I've worked as a professional chef for 7 years, working upwards of 50-60 hour weeks. Even after wearing these shoes all day my feet are able to get those extra errands or even a light workout in after the work day is all said and done, pain free!I changed the insoles to some a bit more arch supportive (I am almost flat footed and need some support) Price is a bit steep but it's been an investment for the field that I'm in. I got a half size larger than my normal size but I think these run true to size and a 10 would have been just fine. Almost no break-in period! This is my second pair of HOKAs and I'm already looking at my 3rd for trail running." — AdventureThemmeKimmy