Christmas shopping season is upon us.
And while there are some people on your list you think might be hard to shop for ― the weirdos ― it doesn’t have to be that way.
HuffPost Weird News has combed the world looking for the year’s weirdest Christmas items.
Even Ebenezer Scrooge will find something to like in this guides (something I feel safe in saying since he’s a fictional character who can’t speak for himself).
Ugly Christmas Sweater/Wine Holder
Darth Vader With Tie Fighter Nutcracker
Roswell Alien Plaque
Spicy Lip Balms Inspired By Indian Food
Sexy Plus-Size Christmas Elf Costume
Blue Reindeer Twosie
T-shirts That Look Like Business Casual Attire
Bear Outhouse Toilet Paper Holder
Jack Frost Costume
Ho Ho Hold My Beer Ugly Christmas Sweater
Holiday Dinosaurs Button-Up Shirt
Monkey See, Monkey Poo Game
Smoked Trout Brandy
Farting Elf Ugly Christmas Sweater
Krampus Costume
Alligator Loki Crossbody Bag
Snowballs Deep Ugly Christmas Sweater
Absolut And Kahlua Espresso Martini Fragrance
Reclining Santa Figurine
Device That Turns Baby Carriage Into Golf Caddy
Alf Winter Hat
Cockroach Plush Toy
Cross Cone Pre-Roll
Endless Buffett Scratch Pad
Cage-Free Toes
Transformers Union Suits
Stomach Fanny Pack
Personal Throne
PB&J Chocolate Pot Edible
Middle Finger Duck
Voice-Controlled Heated Vest
Jagermeister Tap Machine
Cannabis Crispy Rice Bars
Spaghetti Monster Colander
Doo Doo Kangaroo
The Armbie
Desktop Sleeping Device
Walkee Paws Leggings For Dogs
Algae Tablets
Nutty Advent Calendar
Popcorn Pancake Mix
Pepper Pong
Wine Advent Calendar