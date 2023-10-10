ShoppingTikToksalesPrime Day 2023

47 TikTok Products That Are Worth The Hype And On Sale For Fall Prime Day

Snag savings before they’re gone: TikTok can make things sell out even at regular prices.
Melania Aman

We waded through the mountains of bargains for you and found some of the best deals in every category.

FYI — deals move *fast*. We’ll do our best to keep this post and imagery as up-to-date as possible, but we can’t catch everything immediately. Check back throughout the day to see our latest updates as the deals change!

Note: To get these deals you have to be a Prime member, so if you aren’t already, sign up for a free 30 day trial here.

HuffPost and its publishing partners receive a share from retailers on this page. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
amazon.com
A Roomba robot vacuum for 45% off (the cheapest it's ever been!)
Check out a TikTok of the Roomba in action.

Promising review: "So far it is amazing! It picks up SO much dirt and hair. We have three dogs and a cat and my floors are spotless. We decided to get this cheaper one to see if it was something that would work for us and I am amazed! For the first week, we let it run everyday. We made sure we picked everything up and it only got stuck one time and that was because it went behind our couch that had been moved out accident. During week two, I did the maintenance on it and it was super simple. We use it every other day and have it schedule to run just before we get home. This thing even picks up cat litter! If you are on the fence, try it. Has made my life so much easier not having to sweep everyday!" —Kathryn P.

Price:$164.99 (originally $299.99)
2
amazon.com
A pair of the latest AirPods Pro for 24% off (that's the lowest price they've ever been!)
Check out a TikTok of the AirPods Pro in action.

Promising review: "I have purchased every generation of AirPods. When I first read the reviews here, before purchasing these AirPods, I thought people were perhaps exaggerating a bit. But after having them for two days, what they say is absolutely true. The sound is amazing. Light years better than the AirPods Pro 1. It’s hard to believe that the richness of sound and bass can actually be produced by these small speakers. The noise cancellation feature is outstanding; in fact, when I took them out of my ears, and was hit with the onslaught of actual live sound around me, I realized just how effective the noise filtration is. They’re comfortable, fit great in my ears, especially with the choices of circular ear pads that are included, and the battery life is so much better than the previous generation. Love these guys. Very satisfying purchase." —M. SHAPIRO

Price:$189 (originally $249)
3
amazon.com
A Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition for 26% off in a matte "Agave Green" color
Check out a TikTok of the green Kindle in action.

Promising review: "I am so happy to be reading more, and I find it easier to take around with me than carrying my book around. Easy to travel with, and battery life is amazing. I initially was skeptical because I love holding a physical book but ever since I received my new Paperwhite, everything has changed. Lightweight, and so functional and easy to use. I love the option it can bounce off from your phone if you don't have time the capability. I have the free trial of Kindle Unlimited and its the best. I have been reading books and downloaded so much. LOVE LOVE LOVE THE GREEN COLOR it is so pretty." —eileeenie

Price:$139.99 (originally $189.99)
4
Emma Lord/BuzzFeed
An Orolay jacket, aka *the* Amazon coat for 41% off
Here's what BuzzFeed writer Emma Lord has to say about it: "TBH, it is the warmest, most functional coat I've ever owned. It's like being snuggled everywhere you go?? A gift that will just keep on giving and giving. Also the POCKETS ON THIS THING. I genuinely feel like a one-woman clown car pulling out all the things I've snuck in there. I don't use a purse in the winter, everything just very snugly and securely fits in one of the zippered pockets (and the side pockets are SO warm for your hands)."

Promising review: "I ordered this for my Scotland winter trip after seeing it on TikTok and I have to say it lived up to the hype. It kept me toasty warm and dry. Plus, I LOVED all of the pockets... so many pockets!! I was able to carry my phone, a charging brick, hat, gloves, cell phone and credit cards/money with room to spare. It's also really easy to adjust the fit with the side zippers and snaps on the front. One of the best buys I've ever made on Amazon!!" —Staci B

Price: $89.99 (originally $149.99; available in women's sizes XXS–5X and 13 colors)
5
amazon.com
A "holy grail" Coop Home Goods pillow for 20% off
It's designed for side, back, *and* stomach sleepers to get the best shut-eye of their lives. This medium-firm pillow has an entirely adjustable memory foam fill so you can mold it to the exact firmness, size, and shape you need. In other words: this is the One Pillow that will serve you well for a long, long time.

Promising review: "I hardly ever write reviews but I have to for this. I saw this pillow on TikTok and it got me curious so I immediately came to Amazon. OMG, it’s such a game changer. I’m a side sleeper and this pillow is heaven. It’s some of the most comfortable sleep I have had in ages. I love it so much I bought a second one and have my eye on the body pillow. Obsessed! You need this in your bedroom." —MT

Price: $57.60+ (originally $72; available in two sizes and three shapes)
6
amazon.com
The Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer and Volumizer Plus 2.0 for 41% off
This new model has an additional heat setting (low, high, cool, and *now* medium!). Plus, the head is detachable on this version for easier storage and transportation!

Promising review: "I saw this product on TikTok and everybody had great reviews on it so I decided to buy it and see for myself. I got the 2.0 version and I must say it works as advertised. It makes blow drying my natural hair so much easier. Unlike its predecessor, it has four heat settings. The highest heat setting does get really hot. You honestly might not even need to use that setting at all. Whenever I need to blow out my hair I reach for this product." —Sheilyah

Price:$41.49 (originally $69.99)
7
amazon.com
A box of Crest 3D whitening strips for 35% off
Check out a TikTok of the Crest 3D Whitestrips in action.

Promising review: "Highly recommended!!!! I am stunned by the results of this product!! I really wanted to whiten my teeth but professional treatments are so expensive. I decided to go ahead and give this a try. I used exactly as directed every day for the full 20 days, and my husband kept telling me how white my teeth were getting. It's hard to tell when you look in the mirror everyday, but I knew there was improvement. Then, I looked at the before and after photos and I was amazed. Love this product!!!" —beaufam

Price:$29.99 (originally $45.99)
8
BuzzFeed / Maitland Quitmeyer
The legendary CeraVe Skin Renewing night cream for 45% off
Promising review: "Yes yes yes! I recently found Cerave due to dermatologist reviews on TikTok and I am not disappointed! I’ve always had oily, acne-prone skin and Cerave has shown me it was also super sensitive. These products are so gentle but work very well. I am still going through the purge (getting rid of all the gross stuff that was under the skin) but can already tell a big difference in my skin texture." —Alicia Reid

Price:$11.99 (originally $21.99)
9
amazon.com
The fan-favorite Chom Chom pet hair roller for 37% off plus an extra $5 off coupon
Promising review: "Saw this on tiktok and IMMEDIATELY had to purchase. I use this daily on my bedding since my lab sleeps with me and leaves her hair everywhere. Blows my mind how much hair and lint it collects within the little time of using it. Perfect little contraption for removing hair at a great price! Highly recommend." —Allison Gayheart

Price:$14.99 (originally $31.99 — clip the coupon for this price)
10
amazon.com
A heated eye massager for 62% off
With so many bells and whistles it is worth the investment and *then* some — not only does it come with five different massage modes and a 15-minute timer, but it has Bluetooth music so you can vibe with your eyes *and* your ears. Reviewers swear by this to help combat eye strain, headaches, puffy under-eye circles, and dry eyes, and insomnia.

Promising review: "I saw this product on one of Amazon’s must-have TikTok videos and I knew I had to get it. It was so worth it — even though price may seem higher compared to other sellers, this is for sure a good investment piece. The quality is top notch, the strap that goes around your head is comfortable, and most importantly, the duration of each mode is long enough that it doesn’t interrupt your rest. I work a 12-hour night shift as a nurse and this technology has helped me get through the night easily👍🏽👍🏽👍🏽" —Amazon Customer

Price: $48.99+(originally $129.99; available in three colors)
11
Mallory Mower/BuzzFeed
An investmentworthy Samsung Frame TV for up to 33% off — the lowest it's ever been!!
Check out a TikTok of the Samsung Frame in action. You can even toggle through Samsung's "art store" to find a display to match the vibe of the room (or just your vibe of the day). It also has Alexa built in, so you can open apps, change the channel, search for movies and shows, play music, and control your smarthome devices from the television.

Here's what BuzzFeede writer Mallory Mower has to say about it: "This is honest and truly the best splurge I have ever made. It has massively upgraded the look in my living room. My husband loves the photography options and I love all the classical paintings. As someone who loves changing up my decor, I find that being able to update the display images has been so fun. The quality is fantastic while watching movies and TV...but I'm pretty sure I love it as a piece of art in my home even more."

Price:$997.99 (originally $1,497.99; available in six sizes, six styles, and with or without expert installation)
12
Amazon
An odor-eliminating spray for 25% off to lift stains and odors fast
Rocco & Roxie is a family-owned small business named after the Magleby family's pets Rocco, a labradoodle, and Roxie, a former shelter tabby cat. They make a variety of pet supplies, including cleaners, treats, grooming tools, accessories, and toys.Check out a TikTok review of odor-eliminating spray.

Promising review: "I have six elderly cats, and a few of them oftentimes leave smelly pee puddles to register their disdain at whatever cats get 'peed off' about. It's not a litter box problem and, although I've caught one or two of them doing it, I can't blame them all. LauraDBUThis product works great on fresh messes as well as dried ones. After blotting up fresh pee pods, I saturate the area with Rocco & Roxie's odor remover and let dry. For dried stinky stuff, I just saturate the area and let it dry. It has a pleasant odor and completely eliminates the ammonia odor. Believe me, I've tried all kinds of products, and this one works the best. I buy gallons now just to have on hand. It's better than smelling that awful pee!" —mona mia

Price: $14.98 (originally $19.97; clip the coupon for this price!)
13
amazon.com
A retro-style pixel art game Bluetooth speaker for 39% off
Check out a TikTok of the retro Bluetooth speaker in action.

Promising review: "Sound quality and durability is very good! I like the ability to change the artwork on the cover, the ability to change the brightness of the image, the ability to change the volume of the startup/connect/disconnect, the auto-shutoff and auto-sleep mode toggles, and the ability to set multiple alarms (available on the app only, sadly, not out of the box). There's surprisingly a lot you can do with such a seemingly simple device, and it's made more than a great replacement alarm clock for me, which is initially what I bought it for. Highly recommend if you've got the extra coin to spend on something cute, fun, and practical!" —Soul Breaker

Price: $79.92 (originally $129.99; available in six colors)
14
amazon.com
A quick fix, a painless, mint-flavored teeth-whitening pen for 37% off
Reviewers swear by as an alternative to pricey professional treatments and strips. This gets results from the very first use, lightening up years' worth of stains from coffee, tea, wine, or just, you know, existing as a human with teeth.

Promising review: "I have to say, I was skeptical about this product from all the TikTok hype about it but after trying it out, it really does work. I’ve used whitening strips before but those usually hurt my sensitive teeth and I hate the taste of some of the other gels on the market but this one was super easy and didn’t hurt my teeth at all and didn’t taste much different than my regular toothpaste, since I got the mint-flavored one. I used it for a few weeks before my brother’s wedding and it worked like a charm. I noticed visible results in only a couple of days and was able to keep using it until I reached my desired shade of white. 10/10 would recommend for anyone with sensitive teeth and tastes!" —Victoria Bravo

Price: $11.95 (originally $18.95)
15
Emma Lord/BuzzFeed
Essence's Lash Princess mascara for 20% off
Here's what BuzzFeed writer Emma Lord has to say about it: "Hello, that is my face above, because I bought into the hype of all the 5-star reviews and now I will never look back!! Putting it on is like giving my eyelashes butterfly wings. It doesn't get clumpy, it stays put ALL the livelong day no matter how much you sweat, and you can apply it on very lightly if you don't want it to look so dramatic, or continue applying for longer lashes each time."

Promising review: "Saw this product on TikTok and thought it would be expensive looking at the results they got. I am beyond amazed with how my lashes look after about two coats. For around $5 you couldn’t ask for a better mascara! I will be buying this same one when I run out. I was not expecting to like it as much as I do! No complaints." —Kd

Price:$3.99 (originally $4.99)
16
amazon.com
A pair of buttery soft high-waisted leggings for 30% that literally *hundreds* of reviewers compare to Lululemon, thanks to their four-way stretch, convenient pockets, and delightful comfiness. These are a "live-in" pair worth stocking up on for sure.
Promising reviews: "AMAZING. I bought these to test against my Lululemon leggings ($100+) and I think I love these more. I wish there were more sizes in stock right now but it's a fad on TikTok so I understand and will be patient to buy more. 😇" —Reina

"Currently 20 weeks pregnant and these are all I wear, I basically live in these leggings. They’re so stretchy and comfy, definitely recommend for pregnancy!" —Alba siviero

Price: $18.89 (originally $26.99; available in women's sizes XS–XL, with 25" or 28" inseam, and in 33 colors/patterns).
17
amazon.com
A set of affordable, highly popular wireless Bluetooth earbuds for 53% off t
These reviewers compare to AirPods, except arguably better — these are completely waterproof (like, you can fully take them in the shower) and come with several silicone earbuds to get the best fit possible.

These come with a wireless charging case that provides up to 14 hours of charge (with the earbuds able to play for four-plus hours with each full charge).

Promising review: "Best decision! These are the greatest headphones ever! I saw them on TikTok months ago and added them to my wishlist. I got a new phone that doesn't have the headphone port so I decided it was time to finally buy them. They are amazing and I probably won't ever take them out of my ears! 😂" —Katlyn D Arnold

Price: $18.99+ (originally $39.99; available in five colors)
18
Emma Lord/BuzzFeed
A longline sports bra for 33% off (in select colors!) that's comfy, supportive, and versatile
Here's what BuzzFeed writer Emma Lord has to say about it: "I own this in so many colors it's truly lawless. I'm a long-distance runner and these are my holy grail — supportive without being constrictive, lightweight enough to withstand sweat, and miraculously I don't chafe like I do with other sports bras. I am a huge fan of the Lululemon Align and will continue to swear by them until I die, but can only justify buying one of those a year — at this price point I was able to buy enough of these that I wear them errand running and with cute high-waisted jeans without worrying about losing them to the laundry. These also wash up beautifully and stand the test of time!"

Promising review: "I saw these tanks all over TikTok. I decided to purchase one and absolutely love it. The fit and style is exactly the same. I will say the material is not as soft and is more like a bathing suit material but overall it’s a great purchase!" —M

Price:$17.99 (originally $22.99+; available in women's sizes XS–XL and 21 colors)
19
Amazon
A game of Guess Who for 27% off
Check out a TikTok of Guess Who in action.

This set comes with both people and pet cards.

Promising review: "This game is great. My problem with board games is they tend to last forever — especially with children who aren't the fastest. Although there's technically five rounds to make one game, you can play just one or two rounds and it will be over in less than 10 minutes. My children really enjoy it and so do I. I love the diverse characters, it is really great to see everyone represented, and it makes the game more fun too!!" —Jann Elaine

Price:$10.99 (originally $14.99)
20
amazon.com
A massage gun for up to 55% off
Check out a TikTok of the massager in action.

Promising review: "I was looking for something to deal with my chronic and debilitating sciatic nerve pain. I saw someone use a similar device at my gym and decided to give it a shot. It has been short of a miracle. I have been using it daily after work when I am most stressed and along with gentle stretches, it has helped SO much. This one was fairly priced, the size is perfect for me to carry it in my bag after long car rides, and there are different speeds, which I also like. I'm really happy with it. My husband is too." —Eileen Fuentes

Price: $49.99+ (originally $89.99+; available in four styles)
21
amazon.com
A laser hair removal system with cooling technology for 69% off
Check out a TikTok of the laser hair remover in action.
Promising review: "I bought this specifically for my bikini area. I have only used this product on that area. I am now in my eighth week, and there is hardly any hair left. I am honestly shocked. I was, of course, hoping it would work when I bought it, but honestly was pretty skeptical. It did take twice a week for all of eight weeks but it did work. The hair in your bikini area is the most coarse and therefore, I thought it would take longer but it has gotten rid of almost all the hair. I can’t imagine how well it will work in other areas where the hair isn’t as thick or course. Would definitely purchase again and recommend." —strawn

Price:$24.79 (clip the "50% off" coupon on the product page for this price; originally $79.79)
22
amazon.com
A pair of cult-fave, TikTok-beloved biker shorts for 44% off that are squatproof
Promising review: "Honestly the best biker shorts comfortable material and true to size I’m typically a size 6/8 in jeans and got a Medium and fits perfectly! I bought these because of TikTok and honestly will be purchasing more! Haven’t found any like these in stores!" —Kazandra

Price: $13.99 (originally $19.99; available in women's sizes S–XL and dozens of colors).
23
amazon.com
A set of internet-famous Mellanni sheets for up to 42% off
Sets come with a flat sheet, fitted sheet, and two pillowcases (with only one pillowcase included in the Twin size).

Promising review: "These are the real deal!! I found them from a TikTok and my husband actually said after the first night, 'Let’s just replace all of our sheets with these, they’re so comfortable!' It’s a beautiful blue and white pattern. They wash well and breathe at night — I am always hot but these stayed cool. Definitely buying more!" —Julia Monroe

Price: $29.72 (originally $50.97; available in sizes twin–California king, plus sheet sets with deep pockets for taller mattresses and 40 colors and patterns)
24
amazon.com
An adorable wireless portable charger for 30% off
Check out a TikTok of the portable charger in action.

Promising review: "The holy grail of portable chargers!!! I was traveling to Disney for vacation and knowing me, I would drain my battery with just taking pictures alone. I wanted a portable battery but didn’t want a carry a cord either, so I was excited when I found this little baby! It does exactly as described, pretty pink color, and I get one full charge of battery for my iPhone 11. Get it, you will not be disappointed!" —Meghan Doble

Price: $23.79+ (originally $34.99; available in eight colors)
25
Amazon
A Waterpik Aquarius Water Flosser for up to 50% off
Check out a TikTok of the Waterpik in action.

Promising review: "I LOVE this Waterpik. I should have bought one years ago! I've always had trouble remembering to floss and even when I would consistently floss for weeks, my bleeding never stopped. Probably because I was doing it wrong, IDK. My bleeding stopped within a month of using this device and my gums are the healthy shade of pink you see on TV. (Ridiculous, I know but c'mon! How cool.) I use this once a day, every day, and sometimes twice. It is a little noisy but who cares. Nobody complains. Not even my kids who love to come in while I'm drying my hair to yell at me about how loud the hair dryer is haha. Do this for your health! And please remember to drain the line after every use. Mine still looks new after three months of continuous use." —Sugarling

Price:$49.99+ (originally $99.99+; available in four colors)
26
amazon.com
A TON of shades of cult-fave Peripera Ink Velvet Lip Tint for 40% off
Promising review: "I know you have seen this on TikTok and wondering if they are worth the hype. They are so just order them. I have so many colors from this brand, they are so easy to apply. Get them." —Milly

Price: $5.94 (originally $9.90; available in dozens of shades)
27
amazon.com
A game-changing dishwashing spray for 20% off
Promising review: "Best cleaning product I have ever used. TikTok doesn’t lie…on this one at least." —R. Oakeson

BuzzFeed Shopping Editor Elizabeth Lilly also loves this spray. Here's what she has to say: "I live in an apartment without a dishwasher, and I honestly use that as an excuse to order takeout food instead of cooking. But, as soon as I got my hands on a bottle of this stuff (regular Dawn is my go-to dish soap, BTW), I put it to use on both a saucepan I used to make homemade enchilada sauce *and* the casserole dish I baked those enchiladas, which had a ton of caked-on food. It really does work like I say it does! Like, scary well."

Price:$14 (originally $17.50)
28
amazon.com
A portable car vacuum for 60% off
Promising review: "This portable vacuum is ammmmmazing! I love all of the attachments to get the hard to reach spots! It gets the job done! TikTok made me buy it! If you are on the fence about this one, do it! Hit that "buy now" button. You will not be disappointed. Never putting quarters in a timed vacuum again. There is never enough time, and you rush around trying to beat the timer. Or is that just me? Haha!" —Abigail

Price:$19.59 (originally $39.99; available in four colors and styles)
29
amazon.com
An at-home slushy-making cup for up to 27% off
Here to turn any drink (yes, you read that right, anything from a Coke, to LaCroix, or even juice) into a slushie. And it's so easy to use — just freeze the cup for four hours, add your cold drink, and crush the side of the cup until slush forms. It even comes with a spill-proof lid so you don't make a mess!

Promising review: "I’m an absolute sucker for slushies. Why? Heck if I know. I saw this cup on TikTok, and bought it though I was very skeptical. However, it works!! I’ve made at least a dozen already, if not more." —C. Warrick

Price:$8.79+ (originally $11.99; available in a variety of colors and in multipacks)
30
amazon.com
A TikTok-famous spherical ice maker for up to 40% off
Promising review: "Our small freezer doesn’t have an ice maker so these are the PERFECT addition. Super easy. Just dump water in up to the line, snap them together and throw into the freezer. Soon you have your first batch of all the spheres. I twist slightly to get the top to separate and then give the lower a little twist and dump. It is that easy. I had some silicone trays that were super stubborn — these are a dream! Dump them into the bin that comes with them and fill up again! They are a great size for everything and large enough that they don’t melt too fast. I even make iced coffee with them. Everyone in our house is loving this ice! The bin and scoop are just bonus! This set is worth every penny!" —JnKBos

Price:$17.99+ (originally $29.99; available in three colors)
31
amazon.com
A set of "floating" kitchen knives in an acrylic case for 43% off
Each set comes with 13 professional chef knives, kitchen scissors, a peeler, a two-stage stage knife sharpener, and an acrylic knife stand.

Promising review: "I love these knives! I saw them on a TikTok and decided I had to have a set of black knives and they exceeded my expectations for sure. Super durable, and very sharp. And they aren’t an eye sore in the kitchen." —Emily S.

Price: $39.98 (originally $69.99)
32
amazon.com
A Yonanas fruit soft serve maker for 23% off
Promising review: "I saw one of these in action at a friends house like five years ago and thought it was just a made up memory, because making ice cream out of solely frozen fruit seems wild. But when I saw a TikTok about it I immediately went to Amazon and bought it. Literally this was the BEST decision of my life. I cannot believe still how amazing this thing is! It makes the creamiest, best tasting fruit ice cream ever. It’s easy to take apart and clean, and super easy to use." —DMCKAY

Price: $38.40+ (originally $49.99; available in six colors)
33
amazon.com
A pack of unscented antiperspirant wipes for 20% off that work for up to *seven days* after application
Psst — you should definitely "patch test" this on a small area of skin before putting it on to make sure you don't have any kind of reaction!

Promising review: "So happy I saw this on TikTok! I was skeptical about the product because I am a very heavy sweater. There has been no deodorant that has helped this problem, but these Sweat Block wipes have literally been the best thing I've found that has made the quality of my life so much better!" —Amazon Customer

Price: $15.99 for a 10-pack (originally 19.99; each box lasts two months)
34
amazon.com
A cult-fave Mario Badescu Facial Spray for 30% off
Promising review: "So, I purchased this product after seeing it on TikTok. This spray works VERY well with not sensitive skin. For me, I have not experienced ANY breakouts, nor have I experienced any rashes. Overall, it's AMAZING and I use on the daily." —GoodLife7

Price: $4.90+ (originally $7; available in five sizes)
35
amazon.com
First Aid Beauty's KP Bump Eraser Body Scrub Exfoliant for 25% off
Promising review: "I saw a dermatologist recommend this on TikTok and I figured I’d give it a try. I have had red bumps on the back of my arms for as long as I can remember and have tried multiple things, so I didn’t have very high expectations. After one use, I could already see a difference! It says to use 1–2 times a week but I use it usually every other day, and I use Cerave rough and bumpy lotion after and now my red bumps are almost nonexistent. This product has truly been life changing and I would recommend to anyone struggling with red bumps! 10/10!" —Sydney

Price: $9 (originally $12; available in three sizes)
36
amazon.com
A set of energy-restoring shower steamers for 30% off
Body Restore is a small business that specializes in cruelty-free bath products made with natural essentials.

Promising review: "I kept seeing this product pop up on TikTok so I decided to buy a pack and I'm SO GLAD I DID! These smell so good and are a perfect way to relax while in the shower. I now recommend them to everyone I know!" —Merry

Price: $20.99 for a 15-pack (originally $29.97; available in multiple packs and styles)
37
Amazon
A bagel guillotine for up to 34% off for all of your carb-slicing needs
Promising review: "My boyfriend can’t cut bagels. He literally butchers these poor baby bagels all up. I saw this on a TikTok and I was like oh we need that. So I bought it. And it was a good investment. Now we can enjoy nicely sliced bagels that fit in a toaster and aren’t jagged across. Yay bagel slicer!" —Ci DiPalma

Price:$17.70+ (originally $25.99; available in four colors)
38
amazon.com
A cherry toilet brush for 24% off
Check out a TikTok of the cherry toilet brush in action.

Promising review: "This toilet brush makes me want to clean my toilet. It is so cute, exactly what I wanted, and works perfectly!! Fits nicely into my bathroom decor. It was delivered in perfect condition and I've used it three times now. If you're thinking about buying this...do it!" —Michelle Maroon

Price:$15.19 (originally $19.99)
39
Emma Lord/BuzzFeed
A cropped workout tank for up to 34% off with a padded built-in bra
Here's what BuzzFeed writer Emma Lord has to say about it: "TBH, this crossed my radar because of Stephanie Buttermore, a popular YouTuber who shares stories of her gym routines on Instagram. I love it so much I now own it in black, pink, AND blue. They're basically my summer uniform now, because they're compressive enough for me to wear on long-distance runs in the park but comfy enough that I love to throw 'em on with high-waisted shorts for an easy summer fit. It is hot as all HECK in New York City in the summer, so finding something this comfy and breezy at this price point has been a total boon!"

Promising review: "Anyone else here because of TikTok? I was super worried about this but I am SO happy I decided to buy it anyways. I wear a 36DD, so I bought an XL to be safe and it fit great!! It is definitely snug as advertised but not uncomfortable, and I don’t feel like I’m in a sausage casing. I was worried it would be too short but was again pleasantly surprised; the shirt hit right at my waist, which is what I wanted. If you’re wearing this casually you won’t have to worry about it rolling up, but if you’re exercising I can see it rolling a bit depending on what you’re doing and what your body type is. Overall very happy and now waiting for all the other colors to be back in stock in my size :)" —Sam

Price: $15.74+ (originally $25.99; available in women's sizes S–XXL and 19 colors)
40
amazon.com
A sleek LED alarm clock for 44% off designed with a mirror face
Plus, it has two USB outlets, which means you can use it to charge your phone (and AirPods) while you sleep.

Promising review: "This is what I have been looking for. I had seen this clock on TikTok many times and decided to bite the bullet. Set up was easy and to get it to my perfect setting took me about two to three days of readjusting. I started with the automatic dim and changed it to have the display bright from 7 a.m. to midnight. When I wake up in the middle of the night, it's dimmed so it doesn't hurt my eyes. Instructions were a little tough, but I managed. Definitely recommend this clock to everybody." —Joshy S

Price:$18.36+ (originally $32.98; available in 10 colors)
41
amazon.com
A rechargeable mini USB fridge deodorizer for 26% off
Check out a TikTok of the deodorizer in action.

Promising review: "I love how little space this deodorizer takes up. I’ve had a few different brands and types, but all were fairly bulky. This charged fast, and I love I only need to recharge monthly. My fridge hasn’t smelled once since I’ve started using." —Amazon Customer

Price: $18.39 (originally $24.99)
42
amazon.com
A short-sleeved T-shirt bodysuit for 59% off
Promising review: "TikTok did not steer me wrong! Ordering this again in another color and size!" —Jesse"I bought this in black and I love it. The material is soft and stretchy and super comfortable. Not see through at all. Doesn’t crotch you like other body suits. Snaps are super easy." —Reagan Knarr

Price: $14.51 (originally $35; available in women's sizes S–XXL and dozens of colors) Psst — you can score deals on a ton of other bodysuit styles, including tank tops, halters, and square necks!
43
amazon.com
An all seasons milk frother for 33% off
Check out a TikTok of the milk frother in action.

Promising review: "I have tried several at-home latte makers. I have found the specialty makers to be too large in my small kitchen, a pain to clean, and intimidating to use. I tried this inexpensive little frother after seeing its great reviews. I’m pleased to report it has outperformed all of them. It takes less than a minute to froth milk that comes out thick and creamy, just like at a coffee shop. I have used it with almond milk and regular and they both come out beautifully. I pour it over a bit of very strong coffee from my French press mixed with some Trader Joe’s sipping chocolate. Just perfect. It’s the first at-home mocha that doesn’t leave me feeling deprived of my fancy coffee fix. As a bonus, it’s very easy to use — plug and play, really —s mall to store, and it cleans up like a breeze. I would recommend cleaning right after use though, ask milk tends to stick to surfaces quickly and become difficult to remove. I highly recommend this product, without reservation. Enjoy!" —Placeholder

Price: $29.99+ (originally $44.99; available in three colors)
44
amazon.com
A reviewer-beloved veggie chopper for 40% off
Check out a TikTok of the veggie chopper in action.

Promising review: "Makes life so much easier. I can't imagine chopping onions or bell peppers by hand anymore, and it does so much more. We used to have a Prepworks chopper which was a similar idea, but you had to press so hard to chop, and it broke after not too long. This one requires very little effort to cut through the food and it has a generous container." —Amazon Customer

Price: $23.99 (originally $39.99)
45
Amazon
A RobeCurls heatless hair curler for 30% off
Emikeni is a woman-founded small business that specializes in heatless hair curling tools. This rod is designed to work with all hair types, with tutorials included on their site! Psst — this TikTok also shows you how to get curls with the RobeCurls fast if you don't have time to wait overnight!

Promising review: "WOW!!!!! I can’t believe how well this works!!! I’ve seen this all over Instagram and TikTok, and wanted to try it. It’s so easy to put in, takes about a minute or two. Comfortable to sleep in. Then, you take it out, and it looks like you put all this effort into doing your hair. The curls turned out gorgeous, I’m so impressed!!" —Katie Porter

Price: $19.59 (originally $27.99; available in four colors)
46
amazon.com
Some acne patches
These are hands down the best pimple patches I’ve ever used. Why? Because they actually work. IMO they work best on whiteheads, drawing out the pus and preventing me from picking. Once all the fluids are drained (yum!), I plop a patch on what was once home to a very angry whitehead and replace it twice a day (once in the morning and once at night). In my experience, that has been the best treatment for preventing really noticeable hyperpigmentation and acne scarring, which my skin is really prone to after breakouts.

Promising review: "I heard all about these on TikTok so I decided to order. I switched my birth control and was having a ton of breakouts, these are amazing! They helped me stop picking at my face and my skin is so clear now. Will always have these in my house from now on!" —Kiara GallowayCheck out the rest of my Hero Cosmetics Mighty Pimple Patches review for more deets!

Price:$9.57 for 36 stickers (originally $11.97)
47
amazon.com
A set of Globbles for 21% off if you've got fidgety hands
Check out a TikTok of the Globbles in action.

Promising review: "Bought a six pack for my neurodivergent family. We are all either ADHD or autistic. I struggle with compulsive hair pulling and bought these to help keep my hands busy. They are the perfect size, more satisfying than a stress ball, clean easily, fun to hurl at the wall or ceiling, and so far have lasted very well. I did test the durability of one and did break one when I pulled it as hard as I could —the inside looks something like shaving cream and didn’t smell or anything. But if you have a kid who is an aggressive chewer, perhaps keep an eye on them." —Amazon Customer

Price:$8.45 for six (originally $10.69)

Before You Go

Sunday Riley C.E.O. Glow face oil (30% off)

These Are The Absolute Very Best Prime Day Beauty Deals

Do you have info to share with HuffPost reporters? Here’s how.

Go to Homepage
Close

MORE IN Shopping

MORE IN LIFE