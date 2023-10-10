47 TikTok Products That Are Worth The Hype And On Sale For Fall Prime Day

We waded through the mountains of bargains for you and found some of the best deals in every category.
A Roomba robot vacuum for 45% off (the cheapest it's ever been!)
A pair of the latest AirPods Pro for 24% off (that's the lowest price they've ever been!)
A Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition for 26% off in a matte "Agave Green" color
An Orolay jacket, aka *the* Amazon coat for 41% off
A "holy grail" Coop Home Goods pillow for 20% off
The Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer and Volumizer Plus 2.0 for 41% off
A box of Crest 3D whitening strips for 35% off
The legendary CeraVe Skin Renewing night cream for 45% off
The fan-favorite Chom Chom pet hair roller for 37% off plus an extra $5 off coupon
A heated eye massager for 62% off
11
An investmentworthy Samsung Frame TV for up to 33% off — the lowest it's ever been!!
An odor-eliminating spray for 25% off to lift stains and odors fast
A retro-style pixel art game Bluetooth speaker for 39% off
A quick fix, a painless, mint-flavored teeth-whitening pen for 37% off
Essence's Lash Princess mascara for 20% off
A pair of buttery soft high-waisted leggings for 30% that literally *hundreds* of reviewers compare to Lululemon, thanks to their four-way stretch, convenient pockets, and delightful comfiness. These are a "live-in" pair worth stocking up on for sure.
A set of affordable, highly popular wireless Bluetooth earbuds for 53% off t
A longline sports bra for 33% off (in select colors!) that's comfy, supportive, and versatile
A game of Guess Who for 27% off
A massage gun for up to 55% off
A laser hair removal system with cooling technology for 69% off
A pair of cult-fave, TikTok-beloved biker shorts for 44% off that are squatproof
A set of internet-famous Mellanni sheets for up to 42% off
An adorable wireless portable charger for 30% off
A Waterpik Aquarius Water Flosser for up to 50% off
A TON of shades of cult-fave Peripera Ink Velvet Lip Tint for 40% off
A game-changing dishwashing spray for 20% off
A portable car vacuum for 60% off
An at-home slushy-making cup for up to 27% off
A TikTok-famous spherical ice maker for up to 40% off
A set of "floating" kitchen knives in an acrylic case for 43% off
A Yonanas fruit soft serve maker for 23% off
A pack of unscented antiperspirant wipes for 20% off that work for up to *seven days* after application
A cult-fave Mario Badescu Facial Spray for 30% off
First Aid Beauty's KP Bump Eraser Body Scrub Exfoliant for 25% off
A set of energy-restoring shower steamers for 30% off
A bagel guillotine for up to 34% off for all of your carb-slicing needs
A cherry toilet brush for 24% off
A cropped workout tank for up to 34% off with a padded built-in bra
A sleek LED alarm clock for 44% off designed with a mirror face
A rechargeable mini USB fridge deodorizer for 26% off
A short-sleeved T-shirt bodysuit for 59% off
An all seasons milk frother for 33% off
A reviewer-beloved veggie chopper for 40% off
A RobeCurls heatless hair curler for 30% off
Some acne patches
A set of Globbles for 21% off if you've got fidgety hands