So you upgraded to the iPhone 11? Or maybe you just really want to but are waiting for all of the Black Friday 2019 deals on Apple to be announced?

If you’re already in a splurging kind of mood, you might want to treat yourself to accessories that’ll help you get the most out of your new iPhone, whether you already own it or are planning to get one over Black Friday weekend.

From protection to power, here are five iPhone accessories on sale that’ll suit your brand new device:

If you’re still holding onto your beloved wired headphones, this 4-in-1 audio and charger adapter is a lifesaver. This tiny adapter features an aux input for listening to music and taking calls and a fast-charging port for a quick boost. Plus, it’ll kick your cord clutter to the curb. It comes in five different colors.

This compatible charging pad can charge your new iPhone 11 and your Apple Watch wirelessly and simultaneously. Just lay them both on the pad and watch them charge up to 20% faster than your traditional charger. You won’t have to worry about overheating or short-circuiting.

This 360-degree car mount fits in your car’s cupholder and features an adjustable neck that rotates full-circle. That way, your navigation and communication are right where you need them without blocking your line of sight.

With the iPhone 11′s new photo and video capabilities, you might feel like you’re filling your memory and using your battery up fast. You can make the most of those shots by investing in this MOZA Mini-MI Gimbal that can stabilize your phone while charging it at the same time. The companion app also comes with cinematic video settings, like Inception Mode and Sport Gear Mode.

Unfortunately, the cables that come with iPhones sometimes can fray and break. It doesn’t help that they’re short at just 3 feet, which makes it difficult to use your phone while it charges. But these lightning cables are 10 feet long. Even better, you’ll get three in a pack ― so you can keep one in each room of your house.