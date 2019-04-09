Dance Moms' Star Abby Lee Miller Offers Prison Advice To Felicity Huffman

Now that Felicity Huffman has pleaded guilty, along with 13 others, to “using bribery and other forms of fraud to facilitate their children’s admission to selective colleges and universities,” she’s probably wondering what prison might be like.

Prosecutors are demanding Huffman get at least four months of prison time, according to Inside Edition, but it probably won’t be anything like she imagines.

That’s according to “Dance Moms” star Abby Lee Miller, who served eight months in a federal prison for bankruptcy fraud.

The reality show star says she’s happy to offer tips to the former “Desperate Housewives” cast member.

Rule No. 1: Expect the unexpected.

“When I went in, I was so afraid of what would happen with the other inmates,” Miller told Inside Edition. Turns out, she says she “met some of the kindest, nicest, most intelligent women that I’ve ever met in my life.”

Miller expects that people will be out to get Huffman once she’s behind bars, but it probably won’t be the other inmates.

“She’s a big star and I think when she gets there, they’re going to be out for her. And I don’t necessarily mean the other inmates, I think they will welcome her with open arms.” Miller said. “It was definitely the guards. They’re supposed to call you by your name or by your number. They would say, ‘Where’s that ‘Dance Moms’ lady? Where’s that dance lady? We’re going to get her.’”

Miller suggests Huffman’s best plan of action is to be respectful of everyone.

“Be respectful of everyone. Keep a very low profile. Be kind to people. Tell your story but listen,” she said.

Meanwhile, Miller isn’t sure that actress Lori Loughlin is taking the right approach by trying to fight the charges.