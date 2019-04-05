Adam Sandler, who made it big on “Saturday Night Live” in the 1990s, is returning as a guest host for the first time, the show announced on Twitter Friday.

“We are happy to welcome Adam back to ‘SNL’ in what is sure to be a special night,” executive producer Lorne Michaels told Variety.

Sandler will be supported by musical guest Shawn Mendes on the May 4 episode.

Sandler joined the show as a writer in 1990 and then rode several characters such as Opera Man to stardom as a cast member from 1991 to ’95. He also was known for this:

The Hollywood Reporter noted that Sandler was fired along with Chris Farley and others after the 1994-95 season following poor ratings. But he has returned in occasional cameos and also participated in the show’s 2015 40th anniversary special.

Since his departure, Sandler has starred in several popular comedies, including “The Waterboy,” “50 First Dates,” “The Longest Yard” plus voice work for the “Hotel Transylvania” series.