One thing’s for sure: School will be different this time around, with remote learning and mandatory mask-wearing under consideration for schools across the country. Back in May, The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention put out a guide for schools thinking about reopening.
You’re probably trying to make these transitions as smooth as possible and want to ensure that the back-to-school madness isn’t too hard on the kiddos.
That means you may be looking to get a kids’ writing desk so they can have a space that’s entirely their own (especially if you’ve taken over the table while working from home).
We found affordable kids’ desks from places such as Walmart and Wayfair for elementary students and middle schoolers that offer space to do schoolwork and store supplies.
They include an adjustable desk that has an LED lamp and a bookstand and a study desk with drawers in different shades of pink. Any of these desks should help the kiddos ace just about anything.
Check out these kids’ desks so they can finish up all that homework.
1
Sauder Storybook Desk
Walmart
This desk comes in either a Dover oak or painted white finish. It features serious storage space, including a drawer for notebooks and colored pencils and a bin for books. Find it for $110 at Walmart.
2
Melissa & Doug Wooden Lift-Top Desk And Chair
Amazon
If you don't want a big bulky desk, this lift-top desk has a hidden space to store everything from crayons to coloring books. It comes with a chair so you don't have to worry about finding one that matches. Find it for $87 at Amazon. Keep in mind that it's on back order, shipping out a little later than Amazon's usual two days.
3
Mainstays Student Desk With Easy-Glide Drawer
Walmart
You can select from four different finishes, including weathered oak or walnut. It includes an adjustable shelf and a fixed shelf for extra space to store supplies. Find it for $79 at Walmart.
4
MICKE Desk
IKEA
The simple design will fit with almost anything else your kid has in her room. This desk features an opening to hide all your child's charging cables and a drawer for pens and pencils. Find it for $50 at IKEA.
5
South Shore Smart Basics Small Desk With Keyboard Tray
This desk features an add-on top unit with extra space and a shelf for supplies. The best part? It has three heights that can be adjusted as your kiddo gets taller. Find it for $70 at IKEA.
7
Gymax Height-Adjustable Kids' Desk And Chair Set
Overstock
This study desk has just about everything your kiddo could need to get through the school day — including a pull-out drawer, bookstand and LED lamp. The chair and desk are both adjustable. Find them for $191 at Overstock.
8
Coavas Kids' Simple Computer Desk
Amazon
If you want a desk that doesn't have too many frills but will get the job done — this one might be it. It's perfect for a small computer or stacks of workbooks. Find it for $80 at Amazon.
9
Prepac Kurv Compact Student Desk With Storage
Walmart
This desk has a modern design and features four shelves on the sides so kiddos can easily reach their books and notebooks. It has enough space to type away on a small laptop. Find it for $103 at Walmart.
10
Mainstays Kids' Geo Metal Frame Writing Desk With Stool
Amazon
For little ones who don't have too much homework, this just might be the desk you're looking for. It has enough space on top for building blocks or a laptop. And the set includes a stool. Find it for $69 at Walmart.
11
Monarch Hill Poppy Kids' Study Desk
Wayfair
This desk has plenty of storage and drawers with built-in stops that are safer for kids. There are two options for drawer knobs to personalize. Find it for $195 at Wayfair.
12
Milliard Kids' Table And Chair Set
Amazon
This set includes a table and two chairs, with storage shelves and baskets underneath. Once the kiddos are done with their homework, the table can turn into a play space for coloring. Find it for $95 at Amazon.
13
Andover Mills Lassen Kids' Study Computer Desk
Wayfair
Kiddos will have lots of tabletop space to put a lamp, computer and pencil cup. You can store almost anything you don't want lying around in all the drawers. Find it for $210 at Wayfair.
14
MAMMUT Children's table
IKEA
If you're looking for something more whimsical for the little ones, you can't go wrong with this table from IKEA. It doubles as a desk and can be used both indoors and outdoors. Kids can use it to play or to finish up schoolwork. Find it for $35 at IKEA.
15
KidKraft Avalon Desk With Hutch And Chair
Wayfair
This desk features a hutch, a top shelf and smaller cubbies to keep organized. It includes a chair, so your kid can definitely stay focused throughout the schoolday. Find it for $207 at Walmart.