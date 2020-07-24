HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.

tylim via Getty Images Get the kiddos excited for back-to-school with a study desk that's just for them.

The summer is coming to an end, and school is coming up, so your kids might wonder what this school year will look like and have questions that lots of adults don’t know the answers to.

One thing’s for sure: School will be different this time around, with remote learning and mandatory mask-wearing under consideration for schools across the country. Back in May, The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention put out a guide for schools thinking about reopening.

You’re probably trying to make these transitions as smooth as possible and want to ensure that the back-to-school madness isn’t too hard on the kiddos.

That means you may be looking to get a kids’ writing desk so they can have a space that’s entirely their own (especially if you’ve taken over the table while working from home).

We found affordable kids’ desks from places such as Walmart and Wayfair for elementary students and middle schoolers that offer space to do schoolwork and store supplies.

They include an adjustable desk that has an LED lamp and a bookstand and a study desk with drawers in different shades of pink. Any of these desks should help the kiddos ace just about anything.