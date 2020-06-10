HuffPost Finds

Affordable Office Chairs That Aren't Ugly But Are Still Good For Your Back

Ergonomic office chairs can be cute, comfortable and modern without costing an arm and a leg.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.

It&rsquo;s no secret that sitting on a dining chair for 8 hours a day can cause some serious&nbsp;<a href="https://www.huffpost.com/entry/back-pain-tips_b_3179848" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">lower back pain</a>, soreness or worse. Here are some stylish office chairs to consider instead.
It’s no secret that sitting on a dining chair for 8 hours a day can cause some serious lower back pain, soreness or worse. Here are some stylish office chairs to consider instead.

Ugly, bulky and sure to clash with your carefully curated home decor ― there’s a reason getting a computer chair for the home office has remained at the bottom of your to-do list.

You might have created a practical — daresay, Insta-worthy — work-from-home station. But many people working remotely right now are still missing a piece of furniture we dread researching: the office chair.

Since many U.S. employers continue to expand their work-from-home policies and encourage employees to stay in, the time has come to consider investing in a long-term seating solution for your home office.

For many folks, the first step was upgrading from the couch to an actual desk or even a standing desk, all of which can be a challenge for small spaces. Maybe you’ve even figured out how to do some of that remote work al fresco by turning your outdoor space into a workspace.

Unfortunately, it’s no secret that sitting on a dining chair for eight hours a day is not ideal and can cause some serious lower back pain, soreness or worse. In fact, a study published by the National Institutes of Health found that a subpar workplace chair setup might cause pain or muscle tension of the cervical, shoulder, and lumbar regions.

What if we told you that you didn’t have to sacrifice your style or wallet for a practical office chair? There are a lot of affordable office chairs with high-backs, lumbar support, adjustable heights and more — that are still aesthetically pleasing.

We’ve rounded up 15 office chairs under $300 that aren’t ugly and will look great in your home office or workspace.

Take a look:

1
Elle Decor Ophelia Task Chair
Wayfair
This two-tone swivel chair comes in three colors. Find it for $203 at Wayfair.
2
Millwood Pines Albaugh Scratch Resistant Task Chair
Wayfair
This swivel high-back office chair has lumbar support and comes in two colors. Find it for $150 at Wayfair.
3
Everly Quinn Penney Task Chair
Wayfair
This ergonomic shaped office chair comes in nine colors. And the gold accent hardware speaks for itself. Find it for $146 at Wayfair.
4
Greyleigh Opheim Conference Chair
Wayfair
This ergonomically-shaped swivel chair comes in four colors and has lumbar support. Find it for $270 at Wayfair.
5
Everly Quinn Pennell Task Chair
Wayfair
This ergonomic shaped office chair comes in 10 colors in a velvet finish. Find it for $167 at Wayfair.
6
Grovelane Alina Airlift Task Chair
Wayfair
This faux-leather swivel chair has a gas lift feature for the perfect position and comes in two colors. Find it for $77 at Wayfair.
7
LOBERGET / BLYSKÄR
IKEA
This adjustable swivel chair comes in all white. Find it for $25 at IKEA.
8
ODGER
IKEA
This bowl-shaped swivel chair has a rounded back and comes in a white-beige color. Find it for $99 at IKEA.
9
Langley Street Smythe Langley Street Task Chai
Wayfair
This mid-back leather swivel chair comes in two colors. Find it for $195 at Wayfair.
10
FJÄLLBERGET
IKEA
This swivel conference chair comes in a light oak and white color combo. Find it for $199 at IKEA.
11
Everly Quinn Albaugh Velvet Task Chair
Wayfair
This velvet swivel chair has a high curved back and comes in twelve colors. Find it for $130 at Wayfair.
12
HATTEFJÄLL
IKEA
This high back swivel chair has lumbar support and comes in a neutral color. Find it for $230 at IKEA.
13
Safavieh Fletcher Swivel Office Chair
Target
This armless swivel chair comes in three colors and has a leather look. Find it for $162 at Target.
14
Serta Leighton Task Chair
Wayfair
This upholstered swivel chair comes in nine colors. Find it for $223 at Wayfair.
15
ALEFJÄLL
IKEA
This leather swivel chair comes in a golden brown color. Find it for $300 at IKEA.
quarantine summerBest dealsCommerceWork/Lifehome