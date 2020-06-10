HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.

Lumina Images via Getty Images It’s no secret that sitting on a dining chair for 8 hours a day can cause some serious lower back pain, soreness or worse. Here are some stylish office chairs to consider instead.

Ugly, bulky and sure to clash with your carefully curated home decor ― there’s a reason getting a computer chair for the home office has remained at the bottom of your to-do list.

You might have created a practical — daresay, Insta-worthy — work-from-home station. But many people working remotely right now are still missing a piece of furniture we dread researching: the office chair.

Since many U.S. employers continue to expand their work-from-home policies and encourage employees to stay in, the time has come to consider investing in a long-term seating solution for your home office.

For many folks, the first step was upgrading from the couch to an actual desk or even a standing desk, all of which can be a challenge for small spaces. Maybe you’ve even figured out how to do some of that remote work al fresco by turning your outdoor space into a workspace.

Unfortunately, it’s no secret that sitting on a dining chair for eight hours a day is not ideal and can cause some serious lower back pain, soreness or worse. In fact, a study published by the National Institutes of Health found that a subpar workplace chair setup might cause pain or muscle tension of the cervical, shoulder, and lumbar regions.

What if we told you that you didn’t have to sacrifice your style or wallet for a practical office chair? There are a lot of affordable office chairs with high-backs, lumbar support, adjustable heights and more — that are still aesthetically pleasing.

We’ve rounded up 15 office chairs under $300 that aren’t ugly and will look great in your home office or workspace.

