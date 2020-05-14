HuffPost Finds

The Best Standing Desks For Your Home Office That Will Rise To The Occasion

We found sit-stand desks and standing desk converters to bring any home office to new heights.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.

There are IKEA hacks to make your own standing desk for cheap, but if you're not the DIY type, we've pulled together sit-stand desks and standing desk converters for under $300.&nbsp;
There are IKEA hacks to make your own standing desk for cheap, but if you're not the DIY type, we've pulled together sit-stand desks and standing desk converters for under $300. 

Many of us have finally settled into a social distancing routine by now, doing things like quick at-home workouts, finding a fuss-free makeup look and experimenting in the kitchen.

What some of us still haven’t figure out, however, is how to set up a comfortable and ergonomic home office. Sitting at your dining table during your 9-to-5 might not have bothered you at first, but after a few months of it, you might be experiencing some lower back pain, soreness or worse.

As companies continue to keep their offices closed and expand their work-from-home policies, it might be worth investing in a more long-term solution for your home office ― one that won’t leave you reaching for the heating pad in the evening.

A simple solution could be practicing better posture and standing more throughout the day. Standing desks can help you alternate between sitting and standing throughout the workday.

But are standing desks actually good for you?

There are plenty of benefits of using a standing desk, including reduced risk of shoulder and back pain, and even increased productivity, according to the International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health.

Research is nascent on how long you should stand at a standing desk, but preliminary studies indicate that you should try to alternate between sitting and standing, spending an hour standing for every one to two hours sitting.

But if finding a desk for your small space is already hard enough, there are compact standing desks ― and, better yet, standing desk converters ― that you can use to transform any surface into an elevated workspace.

Some fancy standing desks come with customized heights, electronic lifts and plenty of ergonomic bells and whistles, but they can set you back half a grand.

We found some simpler, more budget-friendly options, like this tiny standing desk converter riser for under $60, which is less expensive than a trip to the chiropractor or the spa for a massage. Most adjustable standing desks we’ve spotted will cost you between $150 to $200.

There’s also an IKEA hack to making your own standing desk for under $15 using an affordable mix of IKEA products, including the LACK Side Table ($10), EKBY STÖDIS brackets ($0.75 each) and a BURHULT shelf ($2.49). Follow these assembly instructions. (Some of the original products mentioned in the hack are no longer carried by IKEA, so we’ve included substitutions above.)

If you’re not interested in DIY-ing your way to a standing desk, there are plenty of assembled solution for your workspace. With all of that in mind, we rounded up a few traditional sit-stand desks and tabletop standing desk converters that’ll elevate your work-from-home space. (And they’re all under $300.)

Take a look:

1
A tabletop standing desk with adjustable heights
Amazon
Find this Flexispot stand-up desk converter 28-inch standing desk riser for $140 at Amazon.
Ratings: 4.7 stars
Reviews: More than 300
2
A tiny tabletop standing desk converter for small spaces
Wayfair
Find this Hassett height adjustable standing desk converter for $58 at Wayfair.
Ratings: 4.3 stars
Reviews: More than 50
3
A portable workstation that doubles as a sitting and standing desk
Amazon
Find this Safco Products 35- to 49-inch stand-up desk adjustable height work station for $217 at Amazon.
Ratings: 4.2 stars
Reviews: More than 150
4
A standing desk converter that won't take up much space when not in use
Wayfair
Find this Westbury Pneumatic height adjustable standing desk converter for $144 at Wayfair.
Ratings: 4.5 stars
Reviews: More than 50
5
A standing desk converter with a keyboard mount
Wayfair
Find this Tamara double standing desk converter for $230 at Wayfair.
Ratings: 4.5 stars
Reviews: More than 20
6
A sit-stand desk for different kinds of workspaces
IKEA
Find this IKEA SKARSTA sit-stand desk for $239 at IKEA.
Reviews: Unknown
Rating: Unknown
7
A tabletop standing desk that probably looks like the one you had at work
Amazon
Find this Rocelco 32-inch height adjustable standing desk converter for $145 at Amazon.
Ratings: 4.2 stars
Reviews: More than 600
8
An electric standing desk that won't clash with your decor
Amazon
Find this SHW electric height adjustable computer desk for $300 at Amazon.
Ratings: 4.5 stars
Reviews: More than 400
9
A tabletop standing desk wide enough for two monitors
Amazon
Find this standing desk with adjustable height for $165 at Amazon.
Ratings: 4.6 stars
Reviews: More than 300
10
A simple electric standing desk that gets the job done
Amazon
Find this Flexispot standing desk for $280 at Amazon.
Ratings: 4.5 stars
Reviews: More than 200
11
A tabletop standing desk with a slot for your phone or tablet
Amazon
Find this RIF6 adjustable height standing desk converter for $150 at Amazon.
Ratings: 4.7 stars
Reviews: Nearly 200
12
A sleek standing desk that cranks to new heights
Amazon
Find this DEVAISE standing desk 55-inch adjustable height sit-to-stand desk work station for $230 at Amazon.
Ratings: 4.2 stars
Reviews: More than 50
13
A stylish standing desk converter with a wooden finish
Wayfair
Find this easy-pull home office standing desk converter for $164 at Wayfair.
Ratings: 4.6 stars
Reviews: More than 50
14
A sleek white tabletop standing desk converter
Amazon
Find this Stand Steady X-Elite Pro standing desk converter for $200 at Amazon.
Ratings: 4.2 stars
Reviews: Nearly 50
15
A sleek standing desk converter with a keyboard and mouse tray
Wayfair
Find this West Wick height adjustable standing desk converter for $190 at Wayfair.
Ratings: 4.8 stars
Reviews: Under 10
shoppableshoppingAmazonhome hackshome