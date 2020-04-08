HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.

HuffPost Everything has changed, except for three items in my beauty bag I rely on daily to feel the same.

I had my “come to Glossier” moment in 2018 when the brand’s skin-first, makeup-second mantra called to me in the form of a targeted ad. Since then, I’ve accumulated more pink bubblewrap bags than I can count and dabbled in a dozen of their products.

Glossier began in 2014 on the heels of the successful beauty blog Into The Gloss, which became a hub for beauty lovers to share their makeup bag rituals and beloved products. After listening to thousands of people talk about the products they wished existed, Glossier did just that — building easy-to-use beauty essentials that are the backbone of any routine.

The direct-to-consumer beauty brand quickly rose to cult fame with its minimalist, millennial pink packaging and focus on natural beauty. Often referring to itself as a “people-powered beauty ecosystem,” Glossier created many of its products per the suggestions of consumers and grew a highly-engaged online community that nurtured “The Glossier Girl” aesthetic.

Since then, five Glossier products have earned a permanent residency in my makeup cabinet and beauty bag. On any given day, I’m using some cocktail of Milky Jelly, Future Dew, Stretch Concealer, Haloscope and Boy Brow, topped off with my non-Glossier preferred mascara, bronzer and lipstick.

Once I started working from home and social distancing, my public appearances were confined to a 13-inch MacBook screen, which means my morning beauty routine took a backseat.

The makeup break felt great at first. I was letting my skin breathe and allowing my beloved skincare routine to shine solo. But after a while, I was feeling less like myself and realized I missed the ritual of “putting my face on” in the morning.

I’m probably not alone in missing my makeup routine. Studies indicate that when you look good, you feel good. In fact, a study from Harvard Medical School found that students who put on makeup received higher grades compared to those who did not, indicating that wearing makeup can give individuals a confidence boost with increased feelings of self-esteem, attitude and personality. They appropriately called it “the lipstick effect.”

While I was enjoying the benefits of wearing less makeup, I wanted to feel like I was making an effort to look and feel like myself.

That’s why I modified my makeup routine down to just the three can-do products. Below are the three Glossier products I swear by on a daily basis so I can look — and feel — my best, even if I’m just at home.