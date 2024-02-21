Politicsreproductive health

Alabama IVF Clinic Halts Services After State Rules Frozen Embryos Are ‘Children’

The decision comes in the wake of a sweeping state high court decision.
Alanna Vagianos
By 

Senior Reporter, HuffPost

The health system at the University of Alabama at Birmingham is the first fertility clinic to pause in vitro fertilization services in the wake of a sweeping state high court ruling.

The university’s Division of Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility paused services this week in fear or criminal prosecution after the Alabama Supreme Court ruled Friday that frozen embryos are “children.”

“We must evaluate the potential that our patients and our physicians could be prosecuted criminally or face punitive damages for following the standard of care for IVF treatments,” Hannah Echols, spokesperson for UAB, told Al.com.

The University of Alabama at Birmingham did not immediately respond to request for comment from HuffPost.

