We're Totally Buggin' Over Alicia Silverstone Recreating This 'Clueless' Scene

Did you forget that the 26th anniversary of “Clueless” was this week? As if!
On Monday, Alicia Silverstone ― who played Cher Horowitz in Amy Heckerling’s 1995 film ― paid homage to her iconic role in a TikTok with her son, Bear Blu.
Silverstone, 44, posted a video of herself acting as Cher, lip-syncing her own lines from the scene in the film where she’s getting ready to go out, but gets stopped by her father. Her father, played by Dan Hedaya in the movie, is portrayed by Bear in the TikTok.
“Cher, get in here,” mouths Bear-as-Cher’s-dad in the video, kicking off the hilarious exchange, which ends with Cher’s dad decrying her Calvin Klein dress as “underwear.”
You can watch the original scene from the film below:
Silverstone, who recently joined TikTok, has been using the platform to supply fans with a plethora of throwback content.
Her inaugural post on the platform, which also starred Bear, featured her wearing another Cher Horowitz look and shouting “Ugh, as if!” over No Doubt’s “Just a Girl.”
All we have to say about that is: Keep it up, Alicia.