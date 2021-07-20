We're Totally Buggin' Over Alicia Silverstone Recreating This 'Clueless' Scene

On Monday, Alicia Silverstone ― who played Cher Horowitz in Amy Heckerling’s 1995 film ― paid homage to her iconic role in a TikTok with her son, Bear Blu.

Silverstone, 44, posted a video of herself acting as Cher, lip-syncing her own lines from the scene in the film where she’s getting ready to go out, but gets stopped by her father. Her father, played by Dan Hedaya in the movie, is portrayed by Bear in the TikTok.

“Cher, get in here,” mouths Bear-as-Cher’s-dad in the video, kicking off the hilarious exchange, which ends with Cher’s dad decrying her Calvin Klein dress as “underwear.”