'All My Children' And 'Grown Ups' Star Alec Musser Dies At 50

Alec Musser, who’s best known for starring in the soap opera, “All My Children” and the 2010 comedy film, “Grown Ups,” has died. He was 50.
On Saturday, Musser’s fiancée, Paige Press, confirmed his death to Deadline. He died Friday night in his home in Del Mar, California, Press told TMZ.
In a series of posts on her social media, Press paid tribute to Musser.
“RIP to the love of my life. I will never stop loving you,” Press wrote alongside a photo of the couple’s 2023 vision board. “My heart is so broken.”
A cause of death has not been revealed.
Musser starred as Del Henry on the ABC’s drama series, “All My Children,” from 2005 to 2007. He appeared in 43 episodes.
The former fitness model also made a cameo in Adam Sandler’s “Grown Ups” film. He famously portrayed a shredded water park employee in a hilarious scene alongside actors Salma Hayek, Maya Rudolph, Joyce Van Patten and Maria Bello in the movie.
Over the weekend, Sandler, 57, paid tribute to the soap star on social media following his death.
“I loved this guy. Cannot believe he is gone. Such a wonderful, funny good man. Thinking of him and his family and sending all my love. A true great sweetheart of a person,” Sandler wrote on Instagram alongside a snapshot of Musser in the film.