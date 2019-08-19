If you’re still reeling from the cancellation of Apple’s long-awaited AirPower , there’s good news: There are plenty of legitimate alternatives that can do what it promised to, including the AirZeus 3-in-1 Fast Wireless Charging Pad .

All the latest Apple products can be wirelessly charged, so there’s really no point in carrying multiple charging cables and adapter plugs everywhere you go. Wireless charging pads are worth the convenience, but Apple comes up short in that department. Fortunately, the AirZeus picks up where the AirPower concept left off. It’s a power station for your entire gadget arsenal and packs enough power to juice up your smartphone, smartwatch and wireless earbuds (including this set that is cheaper than AirPods) all at the same time ― and quickly. And at less than 8 inches long, it’s compact enough to fit anywhere.