HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.
If you’re still reeling from the cancellation of Apple’s long-awaited AirPower, there’s good news: There are plenty of legitimate alternatives that can do what it promised to, including the AirZeus 3-in-1 Fast Wireless Charging Pad.
All the latest Apple products can be wirelessly charged, so there’s really no point in carrying multiple charging cables and adapter plugs everywhere you go. Wireless charging pads are worth the convenience, but Apple comes up short in that department. Fortunately, the AirZeus picks up where the AirPower concept left off. It’s a power station for your entire gadget arsenal and packs enough power to juice up your smartphone, smartwatch and wireless earbuds (including this set that is cheaper than AirPods) all at the same time ― and quickly. And at less than 8 inches long, it’s compact enough to fit anywhere.
Lightning cables, wall chargers or adapter plugs may someday be a thing of the past. Why not get ahead of the movement? Pick up the AirZeus 3-in-1 Fast Wireless Charging Pad for just $39.99 now — 59% off the original retail price of $99.
This article was written by Christina Buff on behalf of HuffPost Finds.