'And Just Like That...' Carrie And Aidan Keep The Love Coming

“And Just Like That...” returns with lots more love between Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker) and Aidan (John Corbett) in Episode 8 of Season 2.
The pair seem inseparable as they shop for kitchen supplies for Che’s apartment, where they’ll be bunking while Aidan’s in town instead of at Carrie’s apartment. But their reunion sparks some slight tension between Seema (Sarita Choudhury) and Carrie as the two were planning to head to the Hamptons together for the summer.
Miranda makes strides at her internship at Human Rights Watch, and Charlotte returns to work after a bout of insecurity about her body image. And we seemingly can’t get rid of Che Diaz (Sara Ramírez), even if we tried.
TV and film writers and actors, including those who worked on “And Just Like That,” are currently on strike over fair pay and working conditions in the streaming era.
HuffPost reporters and editors chatted about Thursday’s episode in this post. Stay tuned for updates.
“And Just Like That...” streams on Max on Thursdays.
There's One Big Problem With Carrie And Aiden's Reunion On 'AJLT'
I am sooooo anxious about this! It seems rather abrupt. My initial thought was: “Somebody, please stop Carrie!” Thankfully, trusty Miranda said what I was thinking.
At some point, the two of them are gonna have to talk about how fast they’re moving. Maybe the other shoe will drop when they’re at his country house. Also, nice callback to the original country house fiasco. — Marina
Aidan and Carrie’s chemistry is, once again, on fire throughout this whole episode — and I’m here for it! That said, I feel like we’re all collectively hanging in there before some amount of drama between the two develops once again. I hope they’ll give us a glimpse of that Norfolk farmhouse before that happens! — Curtis
Seema Confronted Carrie In The Most Perfect Way On 'And Just Like That'
I’ll share your Hamptons house with you, Seema! Seema is a hero for having this conversation. In fact, it is a conversation I wish I had the courage to have with some of my own friends. I say this every week, but I have really appreciated the show’s exploration, through Seema, of how it can be challenging and sometimes lonely to be a proudly single woman surrounded by married friends or friends in serious, long-term relationships. Society doesn’t really give us single women a blueprint on how to handle these conversations or think about where we fit in. This exchange with Carrie continued to solidify why Seema has been easily my favorite character on this revival series.
I was so crushed for Seema! And Carrie handled it so poorly in the moment, in typical Carrie fashion, getting so defensive about it. I really sympathized with Seema when she said that unlike Carrie, she may never have any great loves in her life, but “I can live with that.” And when she said of being a third wheel: “I don’t want to spend a fortune having this feeling.” Again, these are thoughts I wish I knew how to articulate. — Marina
I recently backed out of a group trip (albeit one with far less glamorous specifics) on which I would’ve been the only person not coupled up to avoid feeling like a third wheel, so I really felt for Seema in this episode. There are times in your life when it’s really challenging to put on a happy face for others, and I’m glad she was so honest and upfront with Carrie about it. It’s a testament to Sarita Choudhury’s talent that she was able to convey Seema’s range of clashing emotions leading up to the confrontation through her performance, too. Seeing her come around to dinner in support of Carrie by the end of the episode — and looking fabulous as always — felt true to this type of conflict, and spoke volumes about how much she values Carrie’s friendship. I wonder if we’ll get to see if anything transpire between Seema and her handsome new client, too. – Curtis
We're Loving Miranda's New Career Trajectory On 'And Just Like That'
This reminded me of that Nancy Meyers movie, “The Intern,” in which Robert De Niro plays an older intern at a startup run by Anne Hathaway. Miranda’s plotline is slightly more realistic than that movie, but the way this all comes together felt a little neat and pat to me. — Marina
Aside from Aidan and Carrie’s arc, I really love that most of this episode felt very career-focused for both Miranda and Charlotte. I appreciate Miranda’s struggle to fit in with the younger interns, but garlic chocolate cookies? I’ll pass. – Curtis
Charlotte Is Given Another Frivolous 'AJLT' Storyline — And We're Tired
Something about Charlotte needing to see that one of her colleagues had a bigger body in order to feel better about herself rubbed me the wrong way a bit. Sure, we’re all prone to comparing ourselves to other people. But I wish the writers had been a bit more thoughtful about this storyline (among others), and had Charlotte reach a point of body acceptance on her own.
I also found it odd that she was so worried about the job affecting Rock and Lily. Like, they’re teenagers in New York City! They lead very independent lives! They’ll be fine without you, Charlotte (and as we saw, are quite pleased their mom is out of their hair)! — Marina
Though Charlotte’s body image issues felt relatable, I also didn’t love that she was only able to feel good about herself after she spotted a colleague, Lela, with a larger body. Surely the writers could have avoided this trope and offered a more thoughtful approach. (Side note: Lela is played by actor Bonnie Milligan, who just won a Tony for her performance in the Broadway musical “Kimberly Akimbo,” and it’s a must-see!) That bit aside, I’m excited by Charlotte’s return to the art world and I can’t wait to see more of her at work. – Curtis
We Got A Surprise Kim Cattrall Cameo In 'And Just Like That,' Sorta
Me too. I loved seeing that old photo! I also felt like Seema saying she needed a little space probably reminded Carrie of her distance from Samantha and their friendship. It was almost like Carrie was like, girl, don’t you dare try to friend breakup with me. I’ve already been through this once and I can’t do it again. — Erin.
Che Is Still Haunting Us Every Week On 'And Just Like That'
I get that Che and Carrie were already friends before they started dating Miranda. So their friendship kind of keeps these storylines going, I guess. But it also feels like Che has hit a wall, both in their life and in terms of the narrative purposes of this show. There’s only so much of this “working at the vet” storyline that we can take. As we get closer to the end of the season, I wonder what the writers have planned for Che. — Marina
I realize the show has always played fast and loose with its depiction of New York real estate, but Che being able to rent out their apartment to Aidan and Carrie felt way too convenient. As much as I love a good pepper mill, I also questioned Aidan and Carrie’s decision to furnish the apartment on their own dime, although I’d like to think that Carrie’s mention of the wire hangers in Che’s closet was a deliberate wink at “Mommie Dearest,” an all-time camp classic. I can’t shake the feeling that we’ll see Che try to win Miranda back after seeing their reaction to Carrie and Aidan’s reunion. I wonder if anything more will develop with Che’s nosy and suspicious neighbor, too. – Curtis
This 'AJLT' Storyline Feels... Forced
As Lydia said last week, I hope the Hot Fellas unionize. I lost track of the number of, uh, labor violations Anthony committed with Giuseppe, lol. — Marina
I’m here for more Giuseppe because he’s just so adorable, but yeah ... this coupling feels like a stretch. — Curtis