'And Just Like That...' Carrie And Aidan Keep The Love Coming

Seema Confronted Carrie In The Most Perfect Way On 'And Just Like That'

Whew, I loved this whole storyline. As soon as I saw that look on Seema’s face about Carrie-Aidan Part III, I was like oohhh snap, what’s going on here? I had totally forgotten about the house in the Hamptons that they were going to share. I would have reacted just like Seema initially — when she hid from Carrie at the sink, I was like, wow, me. I would have tried to avoid confrontation at all costs. I’m not sure I ever would have had the guts to finally say, look, I’m not feeling even the potential of being uncomfortable on the vacation. But whew, it felt so nice to see Seema speak her mind. Imagine being third wheel on the vacation you planned? — Erin



I’ll share your Hamptons house with you, Seema! Seema is a hero for having this conversation. In fact, it is a conversation I wish I had the courage to have with some of my own friends. I say this every week, but I have really appreciated the show’s exploration, through Seema, of how it can be challenging and sometimes lonely to be a proudly single woman surrounded by married friends or friends in serious, long-term relationships. Society doesn’t really give us single women a blueprint on how to handle these conversations or think about where we fit in. This exchange with Carrie continued to solidify why Seema has been easily my favorite character on this revival series.



I was so crushed for Seema! And Carrie handled it so poorly in the moment, in typical Carrie fashion, getting so defensive about it. I really sympathized with Seema when she said that unlike Carrie, she may never have any great loves in her life, but “I can live with that.” And when she said of being a third wheel: “I don’t want to spend a fortune having this feeling.” Again, these are thoughts I wish I knew how to articulate. — Marina



I recently backed out of a group trip (albeit one with far less glamorous specifics) on which I would’ve been the only person not coupled up to avoid feeling like a third wheel, so I really felt for Seema in this episode. There are times in your life when it’s really challenging to put on a happy face for others, and I’m glad she was so honest and upfront with Carrie about it. It’s a testament to Sarita Choudhury’s talent that she was able to convey Seema’s range of clashing emotions leading up to the confrontation through her performance, too. Seeing her come around to dinner in support of Carrie by the end of the episode — and looking fabulous as always — felt true to this type of conflict, and spoke volumes about how much she values Carrie’s friendship. I wonder if we’ll get to see if anything transpire between Seema and her handsome new client, too. – Curtis