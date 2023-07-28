‘And Just Like That’ Gives Us 1 Reunion We’ve Been Waiting For

Max

‘AJLT’ Should Cut The Kid Storylines And Give Us More Of One Character In Particular

I would have loved for some of these unimportant storylines to have been cut for some actual sex or super sexy moments with some of the cast. Seema was only in the episode to rant at the massage parlor receptionist, and while I’m glad she stood up for single ladies everywhere, it felt pretty forced. Why couldn’t we have seen her meeting some man and getting whisked away to a hotel room? Or why couldn’t Nya have had another run-in with Gary Dourdan, the fine man at that bar from earlier in the season? Bring him back! It’s Valentine’s Day! I wanted more romance! — Erin



Counterpoint: I did like Seema’s rant at the stupid “couples massage only” situation because she’s right, and she should say it! And I also like Nya just enjoying her own company, making that souffle and drinking her wine. I’ve actually quite appreciated the show’s explorations of single women (and in both of these cases, single women of color) at middle age not interested in long-term relationships because we don’t see that on-screen often. And I like that both storylines underscore the outsized societal emphasis on romantic relationships and how it’s OK to not want that. Valentine’s Day is also just… Thursday.



That said, for a show about sex — yes, it’s strange to do an entire Valentine’s Day episode, and the only sex presumably happening is off-screen!



Small detail here: it was weird to get that tiny glimpse at Nya’s friends, whom she Facetimed in that earlier scene. It reminded me of how one of the problems with the first season was how all of the new women of color characters felt ancillary. I think this new season has done somewhat of a better job at giving each of the women of color storylines that are independent and not solely in service of the white women at the center (low bar, I know). But fundamentally, it is, and will always be the Carrie/Miranda/Charlotte show. So I get that there’s only so much that can change. — Marina



I also appreciated Seema’s rant about the “couples only” massage situation, BUT I have bias because of a similar recent spa day the weekend of my friend’s bachelorette party in San Diego. I’m glad I’m not the only one that got stressed out at a spa.



Anyway, I still really wish that there was more Seema, and especially Nya. I like Nya deciding to be by herself for Valentine’s Day, but yes, I do wish there was more romance for the women of color on this episode. Lisa and Herbert just didn’t cut it for me, but I may just be being picky. — Taiyler



I agree with all of these assessments. Even though both Seema and Nya felt a bit short-changed in this installment, the scenes that they did appear in were some of the episode’s best. — Curtis