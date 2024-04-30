Anne Hathaway Sheds Light On Her Relationship With Alcohol Now

Anne Hathaway is opening up about her relationship with alcohol.
“I don’t normally talk about it, but I am over five years sober,” the “Devil Wears Prada” actor said in a New York Times interview published Saturday.
“That feels like a milestone to me,” she added.
Hathaway had told Vanity Fair earlier this year that she stopped drinking because she “knew deep down it wasn’t for me.”
“And it just felt so extreme to have to say, ‘But none?’ But none. If you’re allergic to something or have an anaphylactic reaction to something, you don’t argue with it,” the actor explained. “So I stopped arguing with it.”
To Hathaway, not drinking means that “everything is better.”
“For me, it was wallowing fuel,” she told Vanity Fair. “And I don’t like to wallow. The thing that I have faith in is that everybody else is going to have one or two drinks, and by the time everybody gets to two drinks, you’ll feel like you’ve had two drinks—but without the hangover.”
The Oscar winner previously told Ellen DeGeneres in 2019 that she was giving up drinking for her son. (Hathaway now has two children.)
“I quit drinking back in October, for 18 years,” she told the talk show host at the time. “I’m going to stop drinking while my son is in my house just because I don’t totally love the way I do it and he’s getting to an age where he really does need me all the time in the mornings.”
Hathaway said that she “did one school run one day where I dropped him off at school. I wasn’t driving, but I was hungover and that was enough for me. I didn’t love that one.”