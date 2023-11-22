ShoppingapplesalesTech

All The Best Apple Deals We Could Find For Black Friday

AirPods, Apple Watches, Apple accessories and even a new iPad are discounted for a limited time.
By 

Shopping Writer for HuffPost

An Apple <a href="https://goto.target.com/c/2706071/81938/2092?subId1=655cd798e4b0c91d8278acaf&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.target.com%2Fp%2Fapple-airtag-1-pack%2F-%2FA-79673470" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Airtag" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="655cd798e4b0c91d8278acaf" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://goto.target.com/c/2706071/81938/2092?subId1=655cd798e4b0c91d8278acaf&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.target.com%2Fp%2Fapple-airtag-1-pack%2F-%2FA-79673470" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">Airtag</a>, the latest generation of the <a href="https://goto.target.com/c/2706071/81938/2092?subId1=655cd798e4b0c91d8278acaf&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.target.com%2Fp%2Fapple-ipad-10-9-inch-wi-fi-2022-10th-generation%2F-%2FA-87877683" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Apple iPad" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="655cd798e4b0c91d8278acaf" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://goto.target.com/c/2706071/81938/2092?subId1=655cd798e4b0c91d8278acaf&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.target.com%2Fp%2Fapple-ipad-10-9-inch-wi-fi-2022-10th-generation%2F-%2FA-87877683" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">Apple iPad</a>, <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Apple-Generation-Cancelling-Transparency-Personalized/dp/B0CHWRXH8B?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=655cd798e4b0c91d8278acaf%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="AirPods Pro" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="655cd798e4b0c91d8278acaf" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Apple-Generation-Cancelling-Transparency-Personalized/dp/B0CHWRXH8B?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=655cd798e4b0c91d8278acaf%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="2">AirPods Pro</a> and a second-generation<a href="https://www.amazon.com/Apple-Smartwatch-Starlight-Aluminum-Detection/dp/B0CHX7R6WJ?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=655cd798e4b0c91d8278acaf%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name=" Apple Watch" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="655cd798e4b0c91d8278acaf" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Apple-Smartwatch-Starlight-Aluminum-Detection/dp/B0CHX7R6WJ?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=655cd798e4b0c91d8278acaf%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="3"> Apple Watch</a>.
Amazon, Target
An Apple Airtag, the latest generation of the Apple iPad, AirPods Pro and a second-generation Apple Watch.

Apple products are some of the most-anticipated tech items to go on sale when Black Friday comes around. Now that the big shopping holiday is officially here, you can replace the anxious anticipation with the pleasure of saving.

Well-known retailers like Target and Amazon have announced some impressive discounts on everything from Apple watches to MacBooks to sleek Apple accessories that normally cost full price when purchased directly from the brand’s official store.

We did the heavy lifting and found the items with deep discounts, all of which you can shop in the list ahead. Find the latest generation of iPads, a Magic Trackpad that’s sure to add ease to your workflow and much more.

HuffPost and its publishing partners may receive a commission from some purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently curated by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
Target
Apple AirPods 2nd-generation (38% off list price)
These classic second-generation AirPods seamlessly and automatically pair with your iPhone so you can listen to music, answer phone calls, use Siri commands and listen to messages. And true to Apple listening technology, these AirPods feature the brand's H1 chip that delivers a stable and high-quality sound while the magnetic charging case promises up to 24 hours of battery life.
$79.99 at Target (regularly $129.99)$79.99 at Amazon (regularly $129.99)
2
Amazon
Apple AirPods 3rd-generation (17% off list price)
If you want an even more recent version of the classics, these updated pods offer personalized spatial audio which means that the immersive sound is delivered to fit your unique ear shape, head movement and surroundings. Other new features include audio sharing so you can pair more than one set of AirPods in order to have the same listening experience, as well as Apple's new "pinch-perfect" feature that allows you to control your entertainment with just a quick motion of your fingers.
$139.99 at Amazon (regularly $169)$139.99 at Target (regularly $169)$139.99 at Walmart (regularly $169)
3
Target
Apple AirPods Pro 2nd- generation (up to 32% off list price)
Upgrade your workout, daily commute and general podcast listening with a pair of second-generation AirPods Pros. With active noise cancellation and transparency mode, these AirPods can let you get totally absorbed in your music or let some noise through so you can be safe while out and about. They're water- and sweat-resistant so you can wear them in the rain or during a high-intensity jog. Best of all, they come with four different-sized silicone tips, only take an hour to charge and have up to 6 hours of playtime with active noise canceling. (

Note: Walmart's price is available early to Walmart+ members before it becomes available to all shoppers at 3 p.m. Wednesday.)
$169 AT WALMART (REGULARLY $249)$189.99 at Target (regularly $249.99)$189.99 at Amazon (regularly $249.99)
4
Amazon
Apple AirPods Max wireless headphones (18% off list price)
Apple's only over-the-ear headphones promise a dynamic and high-fidelity sound that the brand calls "a breakthrough listening experience" powered by their proprietary H1 chip. Additionally, these headphones boast noise-canceling capabilities, along with a transparency mode for all those instances where you still want to interact with the world around you. Enjoy up to 20 hours of listening time per charge from the accompanying slim smart case, along with other features such as audio spatial awareness.
$449.99 at Amazon (regularly $499)$449.99 at Best Buy (regularly $549)
5
Target
Apple Airtags (20% off list price)
The Apple Airtag is arguably one of the easiest ways to track down lost valuables like a purse or luggage during travel. It uses precision finding with ultra wideband technology that utilizes Apple's Find My network, a crowdsourced platform that can track missing items once an Airtag is placed in lost mode. Both the four-pack and single AirTags are on sale for Black Friday.
One-pack: $23.99 at Target (regularly $29.99)Four-pack: $79.99 at Target (regularly $99.99)
6
Target
Apple iPad 10.9-inch10th generation (22% off list price)
This is the 2022 model of Apple's classic iPad, a Wifi-enabled tablet that can be used for work or entertainment and home to an endless supply of apps. It delivers updated storage and an even better performance thanks to the A14 bionic chip and is compatible with the Apple Pencil and the Apple keyboard, which is also on sale for Black Friday.
$349.99 at Target (regularly $449.99)$349.99 at Amazon (regularly $449.99)
7
Target
Apple iPad 10.2-inch 9th generation (30% off list price)
This ninth generation model has a full 10 hours of battery life, Apple pencil capabilities and a generously-sized front-facing camera with all the bells and whistles. Its 10.2-inch retina display and user-friendly operation is supported by A13 bionic chip that offers premium graphics performance. Both the 64GB and 256GB storage options are on sale.
$229.99+ at Target (regularly $329.99+)$229.99+ at Amazon (regularly $329.99+)
8
Target
Apple iPad Air 10.9-inch 5th generation (17% off list price)
The most recent and souped-up iPad from Apple's line of Air products, this tablet guarantees a serious performance packed inside an even slimmer design than previous versions. In addition to the M1 chip which makes this iPad a great device for gaming, work and photo editing, it's also built with iPadOS, an update that can allow users to operate multiple apps at once and makes an even more productive performance. It's also compatible with all your favorite and most recent Apple accessories, including the Magic Keyboard.
$499.99 at Target (regularly $599.99)$499.99 at Amazon (regularly $599.99)
9
Target
Apple iPad mini 6th generation (20% off list price)
For fans of the slim and more portable design of the iPad, this mini tablet promises the full pad experience in one incredibly vivid eight-inch liquid retina display. It's fitted with Apple's powerful A15 bionic chip, which delivers a lightning-fast response and performance, and is compatible with some of your favorite Apple accessories like the Apple Pencil.
$399.99 at Target (regularly $499.99)$399.99 at Amazon (regularly $499.99)
10
Amazon
Apple MacBook Air 2020 (12% off list price)
This 13.3-inch laptop is slim but surprisingly powerful thanks to Apple’s M1 chip and 8-core CPU. It boasts 8GB of memory and a crisp display that promises sharper text and more intense colors. Apple promises that this machine offers performance that’s over three times faster than its previous iteration, all while consuming a fraction of the energy.
$749.99 at Amazon (regularly $849)
11
Amazon
Apple Watch Series 8 (up to 25% off list price)
This all-in-one smartwatch promises to be durable and resistant to water and dust. Its specialized sensors track exactly how you move and it offers health features like sleep tracking, blood oxygen monitoring and fall detection as well as notifications about irregular heart rhythms.
$299 at Amazon (regularly $399.99)
12
Amazon
Apple Watch SE 2nd generation (up to 28% off list price)
Apple's second generation of its beloved smart watch has everything you need to stay connected and track health and fitness goals, and also includes safety features such as fall and crash detection. The watch can seamlessly pair with all your other Apple services and devices and comes in several colors and band options.
$179 at Amazon (regularly $249)$189.99 at Target (regularly $249.99)
13
Amazon
Apple Thunderbolt 4 Pro cable (10% off list price)
Use this ultra-fast three-meter cable to deliver a powerful charge to a number of Macs and Apple devices, including iPads. Its braided design promises to never tangle, and it can power up to six different compatible devices at once using the daisy chain feature that's available on some Apple products.
$142.99 at Amazon (regularly $159)
14
Amazon
Apple Magic wireless keyboards (19% off list price)
Add a level of workplace ease and operation to your favorite iPad, iPhone or Mac with the Magic Keyboard, an Apple tool that can seamlessly pair with your device's Bluetooth to make it easier to type and operate.
$79.99 at Amazon (regularly $99)With Touch ID: $119 at Amazon (regularly $149)
15
Amazon
Apple MagSafe duo wireless charger (24% off list price)
The Apple MagSafe duo wireless charger allows you to conveniently charge iPhones, Apple Watches and AirPods all in one sleek and compact pad that folds neatly closed for easy travel.
$98.50 at Amazon

Before You Go

A Makita job site coffee maker

The Gifts That Men Told Us They Actually Want For The Holidays

Do you have info to share with HuffPost reporters? Here’s how.

Go to Homepage
Close

MORE IN Shopping

MORE IN LIFE