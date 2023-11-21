ShoppingsalesBlack Friday

I Track Sales For A Living, And These Are The Deals I Recommend For Black Friday

I spend all day every day looking at sales, and these are the Black Friday deals that made me stop in my tracks.
By 

Senior Editor, Life and Shopping

Amazon/Walmart/Target

Here at HuffPost, I edit Shopping stories all day, from daily sales to big savings events like Prime Day and Black Friday to articles with recommendations and insight from experts. When you fact-check prices and go deep into the retail landscape for a living, you get pretty good at identifying deals that are actually worthwhile and super enthusiastic about sharing products that are truly, actually marked down to that’s-a-steal prices.

I love being able to let readers know when they can be confident they’re getting a low price on something that enhances their life or solves a problem or makes a great gift, so there’s really no more exciting time than a whole sales weekend that spans most major retailers just before gifting season. Although I’ll be adding deals to this list every day as more and more sales go live the closer we get to actual Black Friday, there are plenty of amazing deals you can grab now. Here are the ones I’m excited to jump on myself and share with others, and I’ll explain why below for each one.

(Note: Walmart’s Black Friday deals will go live online on Wednesday — at noon for Walmart+ members and at 3 p.m. for the general public — but I went ahead and included my favorites now so you can know what’s coming and make the best shopping decision for yourself and your wallet!)

HuffPost and its publishing partners may receive a commission from some purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently curated by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
Target
A wildly useful Apple AirTag (or four) that'll save you in emergencies (19-20% off list price)
Drop one in your luggage, your purse or your car, or attach it to your keys or bicycle or whatever you may need to find again later, and this Apple AirTag will erase your worries by tracking the location of your item in Apple's Find My app. You can even tell it to play a sound so it's easier to find your things. It's completely encrypted for privacy and when it's far away, it can anonymously use a network of Apple devices to ping you its location. In addition to being water- and dust-resistant, it instantly connects with your network and you can assign each one a name to keep your most valuable belongings sorted. After my car was stolen a few years ago and the thieves ripped out its GPS system, I bought one to keep in my trunk as a backup — and found it so useful I bought another to place in checked luggage (you never know where your bag might end up!).

Bottom line: Like most Apple products, these rarely go on sale, making it a fantastic time to buy.
Single: $23.99 at Amazon (regularly $29)Single: $23.99 at Target (regularly $29.99)Four-pack: $79.99 at Amazon (regularly $99)
2
Amazon
An electronic toothbrush that'll have your teeth cleaner than before (57% off list price)
If you've been brushing manually all these years, grab this perfectly effective manual toothbrush from Oral B, which says it can remove 100% more plaque than traditional brushing. To protect your gums, it automatically stops working if you press too hard. It has three modes and beeps every 30 seconds so you can time your brushing and be sure you hit all sections of your mouth.

Bottom line: Amazon's lowest price since this time last year.
$29.99 at Amazon (regularly $39.94-$49.94)
3
Target
A wildly popular Dyson V8 that comes with a $25 Target gift card (42% off list price)
Buy this beloved Dyson stick vacuum for one of the lowest sales we've seen — and get $25 back in the form of a Target gift card. This lightweight stick vac can do it all, from suctioning up dirt and debris from both carpets and hard floors to transforming into a hand-held vacuum with just the click of a button. Best of all, it's cordless, so you won't be encumbered or restricted with where you can use it (it's great for vacuuming cars and stairs, too). The filtration system captures allergens and dust so you don't just shoot dirty around your home as you clean. It comes with the multisurface main brush head as well as an interchangeable combination tool for smaller spaces, and runs for up to 40 minutes on a single charge — more than enough power for small homes and apartments.

Bottom line: As low as we ever see it, and a better value even than a recent Sam's Club doorbuster sale.
$249.99 at Target (originally $429.99)
4
Amazon
Or a powerful pet hair-gobbling Dyson V11 cordless stick vacuum (39% off list price)
With 60% more power than Dyson's V8 model, this cordless stick vac has all the suction strength you need but remains lightweight and easy to carry. It can last 60 minutes on a single charge, and comes with a "hair screw" tool attachment that will quickly and thoroughly suck human and pet hair from furniture and carpets with an anti-tangle conical brush roll. It also comes with a large cleaner head for all types of floors, a crevice tool and a combination tool in addition to the standard charging dock and cord. You really can't go wrong with a Dyson for quick and impressive suction power! And the strong filter keeps dust and germs from being recycled throughout your home.

Bottom line: Amazon's lowest price of the year; this model wasn't on sale during Prime Days. Although Target's price is $50 higher, each purchase comes with a $50 Target gift card, which evens out if you have more to purchase at Target.
$349.99 at Amazon (regularly $569.99)With $50 gift card: $399.99 at Target (regularly $569.99)
5
Walmart
The famous and beloved Bissell Little Green carpet cleaner (up to 37% off list price)
Boy, am I ever glad I bought one of these a few years ago. Every time I spill food on my rug — and this happens a lot — I just run for the Little Green, flip it on, spend a scant minute scrubbing and breath a sigh of relief. It gets stains out of carpet and rugs with a spray-and-scrub brush that also vacuums up the dirty water into the dirty water tank. It's saved me from soy sauce, ketchup, dollops of of curry and more than one dropped sandwich. It may just be one of the most beloved cleaning tools we share with readers, and Amazon reviewers have given it 4.6 stars in gratitude. It also comes with a free bottle of stain-removing solution you can mix into the clean water tank.

(Note: The Walmart sale is on a black color that's exclusive to the big box retailer, but both the Amazon and Walmart models come with a three-inch tough stain tool and a bottle of Bissell's Spot and Stain remover with Febreze, and work the same.)

Bottom line: I've never seen it priced as low as it will be at Walmart starting Wednesday; the Amazon price is $10 higher but is Amazon's second-lowest price of the year.
$78 at Walmart (regularly $123.59)$89 at Amazon (regularly $123.59)
6
Amazon
Or a Bissell SpotClean ProHeat portable carpet cleaner (28% off list price)
This more robust model adds heat and Oxy cleaning power. Loosen and eliminate stains and spills with the scrubbing tool, which will also suction them up and away into the cleaner's dirty water tank. When hot water will help, the SpotClean ProHeat will maintain the temperature. It comes with the tough stain tool, deep stain tool, a self-cleaning hose and a bottle of Bissell's Pro Oxy spot and stain cleaning formula.

You can also grab the pet version on sale at Walmart starting Wednesday; it comes with a tough stain tool, a stair tool, crevice tool, self-cleaning hose tool and a second bottle of pet-formulated spot and stain cleaner.

Target is selling a similar ProHeat model called the Little Green ProHeat that comes with the tough stain tool, stair tool, self-cleaning hose tool and bottle of Bissell's Pro Oxy spot and stain cleaning formula. Get a $10 Target gift card with purchase, too.

Bottom line: The lowest Amazon price of the year, including Prime Day sales.
ProHeat: $96.99 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $133.89)ProHeat Pet: $96.99 at Walmart (REGULARLY $133.89)Little Green ProHeat and $10 gift card: $89.99 at Target (regularly $133.99)
7
Walmart
A powerful Shark IQ vacuum and mop (51% off list price)
This robot vac-mop combo has what Shark calls "Matrix Clean navigation," meaning it will travel in a grid pattern and make multiple passes over an area to ensure no crumb is left behind. It's also got flexible fins on the roller head to fish dirt from deep into carpets and will map your home with Lidar for precision scheduling and obstacle avoidance. The sonic mop function will tackle hard floor messes with up to 100 scrubs per minute. In other words, it'll save you tons of daily cleaning time.

Bottom line: This deep, deep discount will be tough to top again (a similar model at Amazon is on sale but still $62 more). The deal will go live on Wednesday.
$188 at Walmart (originally $379.99)
8
Amazon
A pair of 2nd-generation AirPods with a lightning charging case (38% off list price)
Get truly simple setup and in-ear detection with these Apple AirPods that automatic switch connection between your devices for an effort-free experience with audio and phone calls. With the carrying case that can also carry additional charging power, you'll get 24 hours of listening time before you need to plug them back in, and Apple's H1 chip gives you great sound. You can turn them on and off by simply putting them on or taking them off.

Bottom line: They've been cheaper once this year during a special sale at Walmart, but this week are $10 cheaper at Walmart, Target and Amazon than during the last Prime Day sale. Buy now.
$79.99 at Amazon (regularly $99)$79.99 at Walmart (regularly $99)$79.99 at Target (regularly $99)
9
Walmart
A pair of 2nd-generation AirPods Pros (32% off list price)
With active noise cancelling, three custom tips for a perfect fit, an Apple-designed H2 chip for even better audio and longer battery life than the previous generation, these AirPods Pros are truly covetable. Adaptive transparency adjusts automatically so you still hear the noises around you — such as sirens — you don't want to block out for your own safety. This pair comes with a case that's charged by USB-C.

Bottom line: These will be a whole $20 less at Walmart starting Wednesday than they were last Amazon Prime Day (and $20 lower than Target's Black Friday sale).
$169 at Walmart (regularly $199)
10
Amazon
A super-handy 10th-generation iPad with liquid retina display (22% off list price)
For use on the go and around the house, you can't beat an iPad. This model has an A14 Bionic chip, 10.9-inch liquid retina display 64GB of storage, touch ID and front- and back-facing cameras, among other great features. It also comes in four beautiful colors, promises all-day battery life and lightning-fast internet connectivity for streaming and daily needs. We're getting one for my mom so she always has access to her email and photos of her grandchildren.

Bottom line: The lowest price of the year, beating even the July Prime Day event.
$349 at Amazon (regularly $449)With AppleCare: $403 at Amazon (regularly $518)
11
Amazon
A heated mattress pad that'll keep you warm all winter (20% off list price)
If you're already dreading the constant chill of a heavy winter, grab one of these heated mattress pads from Bedsure while they're on sale. It comes as small as a twin, but for sizes full-king, you can adjust the heat level of each half of the mattress pad individually to accommodate different preferences. Just like a regular mattress pad, these are quilted and machine-washable, and Bedsure says the coral fleece material is "luxuriously soft." There's also built-in overheating protection and a 10-hour auto-shutoff. Can you imagine how wonderful it will be to turn yours on before you crawl into bed this winter? Grab it in twin-king.

Bottom line: Although frequently on sale, it doesn't get lower than this, according to the price track er we use, making it a good time to buy.
$45.49+ at Amazon (regularly $59.99+)
12
Amazon
A gorgeous Cuisinart cookset with a gleaming mirror finish (28% off list price)
This 11-piece Chef's Classic cookware set from Cuisinart is constructed with aluminum encapsulated bases and stainless steel that won't react with food or discolor. Measurement markings make cooking easy, and cleanup is simple, too: the set is dishwater-safe. Glass lids and riveted stay-cool handles made each piece feel luxurious.

Bottom line: Amazon hasn't priced this set any lower all year, so you can be sure it's a great time to buy.
$129.95 at Amazon (regularly $159-$179.95)
13
Amazon
A bestselling Breville Smart Oven Air Fryer Pro (29% off list price)
If you’re looking to take your cooking experience a few notches up, get your hands on Breville's Smart Oven Air Fryer Pro. This handy appliance is what you get when you combine a countertop oven with an air fryer, and it has enough capacity to handle a a 14-pound turkey or nine slices of bread. It comes with many of the same great features as the medium-sized smart oven (also on sale for Prime Day), like an interior light and LCD display, but also proofs bread and dehydrates food. Breville's Element IQ system uses six quartz elements to perfect the cooking environment and eliminate cold spots. It's got a 4.6-star rating from nearly 10,000 buyers, and flew off shelves last Black Friday.

Bottom line: Hasn't been this low since a summer sale, and it's $20 cheaper now than during last year's Black Friday sale.
$319.95 at Amazon (regularly $449.95)
14
Amazon
Or a versatile Instant Omni Vortex air fryer-toaster oven (50% off list price)
Devotees of the Instant Pot know few brands do multi-function cooking like Instant, and the whopping number of five-star reviews suggest this countertop air fryer-toaster oven is a real gem. It has a whopping 19-quart capacity, meaning it can fit a 12-inch pizza or a whole chicken (and it's got both a rotisserie spit and a built-in temperature probe for that). Functions include air fry, broil, bake, roast, dehydrate, reheat, rotisserie, toast, convection, slow cook, proof and more, and Instant promises its top-down air flow gives you superior cooking and crispiness. My home is cursed with an ancient built-in oven that struggles to function, and I'm thinking I just might have to add one of these to my cart while there's still some left.

Bottom line: The lowest price of the year by a whopping $50, making this a memorable mega-deal.
$149.95 at Amazin (regularly $299.95)
15
Walmart
A 38-piece set of Rubbermaid Easy Find food storage containers (up to 68% off list price)
Available in red and teal, these Easy Find containers from Rubbermaid will solve your food storage and meal prep needs — and because they nest and the lids snap together, they'll solve your messy cabinet and small-space storage problems, too. Two lids are vented to prevent splatter in the microwave, and the BPA-free containers are safe for the dishwasher, freezer and microwave.

Bottom line: Do we even need to tell you it doesn't get better than $9? Walmart's deal will go live on Wednesday.
$9 at Walmart (regularly $25.33+)
16
Amazon
A Moccamaster, the coolest coffee maker there is (30% off)
Moccamaster coffee machines have been all over social media for their cool design that comes in more than 20 sleek colors, including pistachio, brass, midnight blue, turquoise and pink. But don't be fooled: These coffee makers, which are handmade in the Netherlands, have been highly rated by coffee experts and enthusiasts for many decades thanks to their easy and precise brewing method that delivers great-tasting coffee every time. I own the KBT model (left) and love its one-button simplicity (it's a great option for those who don't need to brew a full carafe every day) and double-walled carafe, and the popular KBVG model (right) comes in chic colors and features a hotplate with an auto-shutoff feature to keep the contents of the glass carafe warm. With the KBVG, you can just touch a second button to switch from brewing a full or half-carafe. Each model can brew up to 10 cups of perfect coffee in 4-6 minutes, and other Moccamaster coffeemaker styles and burr grinders are on sale, too.

Bottom line: The lowest price of the year on some colors, and a very rare sale overall. Jump!
KBT: $237 at Amazon (regularly $339)KBGV Select: $251 at Amazon (regularly $351)
17
Target
A super-beloved 5.5-quarter bowl-lift KitchenAid mixer (44% off list price)
Every time we feature a KitchenAid mixer sale at Target, the mixers sell out before the sale is meant to be over — and I don't expect this time to be different, because this is a great deal on a bowl-lift mixer from the most trusted brand in the mixer game. The 5.5-quart size is perfect for home use, and it comes with a dough hook, whisk and flat beater, plus all the power and control tilt-head KitchenAid mixers are famous for. Grab it in silver, matte black, red and "ice," a turquoise color.

Bottom line: It doesn't get much better than saving $200 on one of workhorses (even at Sam's Club, for example, this mixer is currently $379.98).
$249.99 at Target (regularly $449.99)$249.99 at KitchenAid (regularly $449.99)
18
Amazon
The famous Bose QuietComfort 45 wireless noise-cancelling headphones (up to 52% off list price)
Bose calls these "the perfect balance of quiet, comfort and sound," and after I purchased a refurbished pair from Bose.com earlier this year (I can't wait to use mine on a plane), I would absolutely confirm that. Other people seem to agree, too: These have a 4.6-star rating at Amazon. They offer quiet mode for times you need block out extra noise and aware mode so you can hear sounds around you, plus adjustable EQ, clear calls, 22 hours of battery life and that famous Bose sound quality. With lightweight but strong materials and a Bluetooth range of 30 feet, you'll be able to listen in comfort.

Bottom line: The lowest Amazon price of the year for the black pair by $20, according to our price tracker. The white pair has never been lower. Target is offering the same deal on two colors through Saturday.
$199 AT AMAZON (regularly $329)REFURBISHED: $159 at Bose (regularly $329)$199 at Target (regularly $329.99)
19
Walmart
Or a pair of Beats Studio3 wireless noise-cancelling headphones (41% off list price)
These chic headphones come in three colors and offer up to 22 hours of listening time with the active noise-cancelling mode enabled — enough to make it through a round-trip long-haul flight on a single charge. With Apple's W1 chip, they pair seemlessly to both Android and Apple devices, promise strong Bluetooth performance and can be powered for three hours from just 10 minutes of charging time when the battery's low. They would make a great gift, too!

Walmart's deal will be live on Wednesday.

Bottom line: This beats even Amazon's lowest sale price of the year by some $50, as far as we can tell from our price tracking tools.
$99 at Walmart (regularly $169)
20
Amazon
A rugged mini 2TB external hard drive you know you need (20% off list price)
If you've ever felt that sinking, devastating feeling when a tech person tells you your hard drive is unrecoverable, you know you need to stop putting off buying an external hard drive so you never lose everything again. This compact but big-in-storage hard drive from LaCie is versatile, portable, durable and full storage space. It works with both Mac and PC and all sorts of inputs, and LaCie says it's designed to survives shock and drops up to 4 feet. Plus, it's dust- and water-resistant. Save yourself (and your data)!

Bottom line: Not quite as low as two previous lightning deals this year, but it's not discounted often, according to our price tracker, making this a very decent opportunity.
$79.99 at Amazon (regularly about $100)
21
Amazon
A lightweight TravelPro Maxlite 5 carry-on (up to 28% off list price)
From the trusted brand TravelPro comes this highly rated softsided two-wheeled carry-on suitcase that's expandable an extra two inches in a pinch. The slightly tapered shape prevents tipping, and the fabric has a stain-resistant, water-repellant Duraguard coating to keep it looking nice whatever happens on your travels. It comes in 13 colors, so you can grab a classic or something that stands out in an overhead compartment.

Bottom line: Several colors are discounted to their lowest sales prices this year.
$122.82 at Amazon (regularly $144.49)
22
Walmart
A much-loved portable Solo Stove smokeless fire pit with stand (30% off list price)
Have a toastier winter wherever you go with this bundle that includes a Solo Stove's Ranger 2.0 smokeless fire pit and a matching stand. With a 15-inch diameter — just the right size for both the backyard and for portability to campsites and friends' homes — this upgraded version has a removable base plate and ash tray for super easy cleaning. The design allows an airflow pattern that minimizes smoke so you won't smell like a campfire. Best of all, you can use firewood or small logs, and the stand means you can use it on even more surfaces without worrying about heat damage.

Walmart's deal will go live on Wednesday.

Bottom line: Considerably cheaper than Solo Stove's own Black Friday sale.
$185.49 at Walmart (originally $264.99)
23
Amazon
A three-pack of very thick Merino wool socks that just might last forever (about 36% off list price)
There's nothing overly glam about socks, but Merino wool socks can be really pricey and these are great. You'll get three pairs for less than the price of a fancy brand! I bought a pack last year and was really impressed by the thickness and quality and how they kept my feet super warm and cozy on a January trip to snowy rural Michigan. And it seems everyone agrees with me: They've got a 4.5-star rating! Because they're technically hiking socks, they've also got a cushioned footbed and reinforced heel and toe areas. I wear these year-round in the house, and they haven't shown no signs of wear and tear yet.

Choose your size to see the Black Friday pricing.

Bottom line: Lower than their usual lightning deal price, matching their Prime Day discount!
$12.79 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY ABOUT $19.99)
24
Amazon
An RFID travel wallet and organizer from Amazon Basics (31% off typical price)
There's no price you can put on personal financial security, but a wallet with RFID blocking material to prevent scam scanning as you travel can help. It's also got a stash pocket, full-length zippered pocket, card and cash slots, a passport slot and more to keep you organized on your trip.

Bottom line: The lowest price of the year, according to Amazon.
$11.20 at Amazon (regularly $16.16)
25
Amazon
An outdoor smart plug that'll make your life (and holidays) so much easier (36% off list price)
Automate your holiday decorations, manage your landscape lighting or just make things easier around your home every day with this two-outlet outdoor smart plug from Kasa that's great for exterior lights and more. It's got two sockets, a weatherproof cover and IP64-level weather resistance. All you have to do is plug it in, connect it to your WiFi and control each socket independently by voice assistant or app (the latter of which you can do from anywhere). It's got a built-in amplifier for WiFi range and the Kasa app couldn't be easier to use. This outdoor smart plug has a 4.7-star rating on Amazon.

Bottom line: Beats the summer Prime Day price.
$15.99 AT AMAZON (ORIGINALLY $24.99)
26
Walmart
A Blackstone Adventure Ready two-burner 22-inch propane griddle (up to 51% off list price)
My dad loves diner food cooked on a flattop, so for Christmas last year we got him this popular portable outdoor griddle and he was THRILLED. From bacon and eggs to steaks, sandwiches and tacos, you can cook just about anything on a griddle (I take mine camping and use it for all my cooking needs), and the maintenance is typically as simple as squirting water on the surface and scraping off any food scraps. It's just that easy to use and care for. This model has two different H-shaped burners you can control independently with a combined 24,000 BTUs, a hard lid, a super easy Piezo ignition and a rolled steel surface that can fit 14 burgers at once. This Black Friday sale model comes in three colors.

Bottom line: A whopping $83 cheaper than a competing Black Friday deal. This deal will go live on Wednesday.
$97 at Walmart (regularly $147-$199)
27
Amazon
The famous snail mucin power essence and moisturizer (up to 53% off)
Could Cosrx's Snail 96 serum be any more famous right now? We actually can't imagine it. Though snail mucin has long been used in cosmetics — decades ago, snail farmers in Chile noticed the nutrient-rich slime seemed to have healing and softening properties — this Korean beauty essence has gone insanely viral and has reviewers (and several HuffPosters) saying it changed their skin for the better.

The brand's Snail 92 All-In-One Cream also has a high concentration of snail filtrate. It's a hydrating gel-cream designed to calm, repair and sooth dry and sensitive skin. Grab one or both and see what all the fuss is about while they're on major sale.

Bottom line: Even lower than they were on Prime Day in October.
SERUM: $13.99 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $18-$25)CREAM: $11.59 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $20-$25)
28
Amazon
A high-quality All-Clad D3 stainless steel cookware set (30% off list price)
All-Clad cookware is absolutely famous for its high-quality construction and performance, and this three-ply D3 set has rave reviews and a whopping 4.7-star rating on Amazon. This extremely useful combo includes a 10-inch fry pan, 2-quart saucepan with lid, 3-quart sauté pan with lid and a 6-quart stockpot with lid, and each piece is compatible with all stovetops including induction, oven-safe to 600 degrees and constructed with gleaming 18/10 stainless steel. You really cannot go wrong with this incredible cookware — especially at this price.

Bottom line: It's $150 off, a price only seen on Prime Days and last Black Friday.
$349.99 at Amazon (regularly $499.99)
29
Amazon
That well-known All-Clad quality in a hard-anodized nonstick set (30% off list price)
Calphalon says this hard-anodized nonstick set will last up to 40% longer than its previous generation of Calphalon Classics thanks to a water-based nonstick formula it says creates an especially smooth surface. This combo contains 8-inch and 10-inch frying pans along with a 12-inch all-purpose pan with glass lid and a 3.5-quart saucepan with glass lid. They have cool-touch handles and are dishwasher-safe.

Bottom line: Rarely on sale and nearly matches its Prime Day price, so a solid time to buy.
$104.99 at Amazon (regularly $149.99)
30
Amazon
A 17-piece T-Fal hard anodized set that tells you when it's preheated (30% off list price)
This versatile T-fal cookware set is highly rated by users and a dream for both experienced and burgeoning cooks. The forged construction and hard anodized exterior make every piece durable and strong, and the clever heat indicator in the center of each pan turns solid red when it is is fully preheated, eliminating guesswork and helping you achieve perfect results. The riveted handles are covered with silicone for comfort and the glass lids are vented to maintain visibility.

Bottom line: It's only been on brief sale twice before in 2023, according to our tracker, and this matches the lowest price.
$139.99 at Amazon (regularly $199.99)
31
Amazon
A supremely handy battery-powered Ring video doorbell (45% off list price)
Deter package thieves, get alerts when you're away or speak to guests through this video doorbell from Ring that's on sale in both Venetian bronze and satin nickel finishes. It runs on rechargeable battery, so it doesn't need hardwiring (but it can be hardwired if you have existing wiring), and captures video in 1080p. Ring says this doorbell offers better motion detection, privacy zones, audio privacy and night vision than previous models.

Bottom line: Only the third time it's been priced this low all year, equalling previous Prime Day deals.
$54.99 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $99.99)
32
Amazon
A wildly capable Ninja XL air fryer and oven (39% off list price)
Kitchen appliance that have multiple functions are a dream for anyone with little counter space (or only one existing oven to use for making Thanksgiving dinner). This air fryer and oven combo has 10useful functions: air fry, air roast, bake, whole roast, broil, toast, bagel, dehydrate, reheat and pizza. It has an extra large capacity that can fit a five-pound chicken and a sheet pan of vegetables at the same time, offering two-level even cooking with no rotation required, and the oven preheats in just 90 seconds. It even comes with a thermometer so you can monitor meat inside as it cooks. This supremely handy kitchen friend has a stellar 4.6-star rating from Amazon reviewers and absolutely flew off the shelves last Black Friday.

Bottom line: We've only seen it this low once before in 2023.
$199 at Amazon (regularly $329.99)
33
Amazon
A supremely useful Coway Airmega 200 air purifier (29% off list price)
I own two of these, and can confirm they're as great as their reviews and ratings say (in addition to its 4.7-star Amazon rating, Consumer Reports gives it a 5/5 for removing dust, pollen and smoke on high speed, owner satisfaction and predicted reliability, and it's one of Wirecutter's top picks for best air purifier). It can clean a room of 361 square feet in 12.5 minutes or a room up to 874 square feet in 30 minutes, and in its eco and auto modes, it will constantly monitor air quality and kick in or up when it detects impurities or pollution. The three-stage system includes a washable pre-filter, an odor filter and a HEPA filter (it'll let you know when it's time to clean or replace a filter, making maintenance wildly easy).

Bottom line: Amazon's lowest price of the year, according to the tracker we use.
$139.99 at Amazon (regularly $197)
34
Amazon
A pair of clever under-bed fabric storage containers with windows and handles (up to 42% off list price)
For extra linens, summer clothes or storing puffy winter items, these fabric under-bed storage containers will come in so handy. They have transparent windows on top so it's easy to see the contents, plus either looped or loose loop handles on the sides to they're easy to grab and tote around. They are also easier to store when empty than hard plastic tubs.

Bottom line: The lowest price of the year for the smaller size, and very close to the lowest price of the year for the larger version.
Small: $12 at Amazon (regularly $17.99)Large: $16.41 at Amazon (regularly $28.34)
35
Amazon
A chic designer-looking Coway air purifier (37% off list price)
Many of us spend way more time indoors in winter, so it's always a good idea to make sure the air indoors is as clean as possible — especially to cut down on germs and allergies during family holiday gatherings. This air purifier from the trusted brand Coway not only comes with a triple-filter system including a HEPA filter, but it's extremely chic and available in this design-friendly light pink so that it looks very cool and complements your decor in addition to being eminently practical. It can clean the air in a room up to 214 square feet in 12.5 minutes, or up to 518 square feet in 30 minutes, according to Coway. It also offers an auto mode through which it constantly monitors your air and kicks into gear when needed.

Bottom line: Meets or beats its previous lowest price of the year, making this an excellent time to grab one.
$118.99 at Amazon (regularly around $170)
36
Amazon
The TikTok-famous vacuum-mop buyers can't stop raving about (30% off list price)
A horrifying amount of dirt came up off my floor (you can see a photo here) when I first used my Tineco iFloor 3 Breeze Complete vacuum-mop, a genius cleaning machine for hard floors that is constantly going viral on TikTok. People cannot get enough of this cordless, lightweight and self-propelling mop that vacuums up dirt and the dirty water from the mopping process. What you then see collecting in its dirty water tank might leave you wondering how you lived without one. (Seriously.)

Bottom line: Although often on sale, this mop-vac hasn't been offered at a listed price this low since a lightning deal in July.
$195.99 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $279.99)
37
Amazon
Or an even more feature-filled smart Tineco vacuum-mop (35% off list price)
Like its sibling wet/dry vac above, this beautiful machine can mop your floors while it vacuums up dirt and the dirty water left behind (say goodbye to streaks). But this Floor ONE S5 model has a brush head design that allows you to get even closer to baseboards, corners and edges than the model above. And on top of that, it has a larger clean water tank, a larger dirty water tank, a longer run time, voice assistance and Tineco's iLoop sensor to detect messes and automatically adjust its suction power, water flow and mop roller speed (and let you know by changing display colors). It also has self-propelling technology to ensure it feels lightweight and maneuverable.

Bottom line: This sale matches the lowest price all year on this upgrade model, a lightning deal on Prime Day in October.
$324.98 AT AMAZON (ORIGINALLY $499.99)
38
Amazon
Some cozy Baleaf women's fleece-lined leggings (up to 40% off)
What's about the only thing that could make fleece-lined leggings a better option for fall and winter? Adding pockets to fleece-lined leggings. These cozy thermal leggings from Baleaf will keep you toasty with the soft interior fleece lining, but stay breathable and moisture-wicking so you'll be comfortable no matter what you undertake in them (Baleaf says they're great even below 40 degrees). The wide high waistband also provides a bit of tummy control, and reviewers say the side pockets in the three-pocket style keep their phones snug — and confirm that these are comfortable, cozy and warm, even when working outside in winter.

Choose your size to see the Black Friday pricing.

Bottom line: May be the lowest sale price of the year, according to our tracking, depending on the color/size. (Not all colors are on sale.)
$23.67 at Amazon (regularly $29.99-$32.99)
39
Amazon
A DeWalt 20V cordless drill driver with a rechargeable battery (38% off list price)
This drill kit has a 4.8-star rating at Amazon from almost 7,000 customers, and I would find that high number almost shocking to see for any item — except that I own a very similar DeWalt drill and it is very, very good. This drill is great for home projects: It's compact and lightweight to better fit into tight corners, but has tons of power and a durable brushless motor. It also has an LED light so when you're working in a dark or tight space (or building Ikea furniture), it'll be easy to see what you're doing. Bonus: The battery is interchangeable with many other 20V DeWalt tools.

Bottom line: Matches a previous sale price that was lowest of the year.
$99 at Amazon (regularly $159)
40
Amazon
A powerful compact Ninja blender our food editor loves even more than her Vitamix (33% off list price)
After my colleague Kristen Aiken — a culinary school grad and food editor, among other things — raved about her Ninja Foodi smoothie maker blender, I had to try it for myself. Guess what? It truly is fantastic. It has a much more compact footprint than my Vitamix, which is equally powerful but something I dread dragging out of my cabinet. This I can leave on my countertop, the blending jars are dishwasher-safe, and it blends everything I've ever asked it to within seconds (you don't have to just use it for smoothies, despite the name).

Bottom line: Matches Amazon's second-lowest price of the year (the lowest not seen since last winter) so it's a good time to buy!
$79.99 at Amazon (originally $119.99)$79.99 at Macy's (originally $119.99)
41
Amazon
A luxurious towel warmer you'll love all winter (33% off list price)
Stepping out of the shower into freezing cold air is the worst — but it's a lot better when you have a nice toasty warm towel to keep you from shivering. This handy and compact towel warmer has been dubbed a game-changing“affordable luxury” by reviewers, who also use it to warm up blankets and clothes in winter. It's got a built-in timer with options for 15, 30, 45, or 60 minutes of heating time, and has an automatic shut-off feature for safety. It's also lightweight, so won't be a huge pain to move around when necessary.

Bottom line: Two color combinations (white with cherry or black trim) are listed for their lowest prices all year at Amazon.
$86.51+ at Amazon (regularly $124.99)

Before You Go

Wayfair

The Absolute Best Black Friday Sales We Could Rustle Up Across The Entire Internet

Do you have info to share with HuffPost reporters? Here’s how.

Go to Homepage
Close

MORE IN Shopping

MORE IN LIFE