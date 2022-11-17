”Super Serum indeed. This is it. A holy grail Vitamin C serum on the level of SkinCeuticals CE Ferulic. In fact, I find this serum absorbs much more quickly and doesn’t leave my face shiny as I start my day (my one grievance with the SkinC). When I first started using it every morning, my skin did start to flake slightly. But I pushed through, and the flaking quickly alleviated. Now, my skin is much more even toned, brighter, and more youthful. I don’t see a reason to go back to SkinC.” — BeautyCustomer

“Love this stuff. It might be a tad expensive, but it has done wonders for my skin to even it out and make it so smooth. Lines seem to have almost vanished (I’m 57). I have sensitive skin and this was not harsh, nor did it break out my skin. VERY happy with this product and would recommend this to anyone with sensitive skin who wants their skin to feel soft and look radiant. I get SO many compliments on my skin. Have been using for 5 months and will continue to do so.” —Kindle Customer

“Pricey, but now that I’ve seen the results, I can’t do without it. PIH will disappear quickly and your skin looks more youthful after a few months. I use it beneath my moisturizer at night and under my sunscreen during the day. A splurge, but s good one if you’re looking for reparative treatment that is gentle and non-drying.” —Michelle Cannon

“Simply amazing. I recently switched to this serum at the suggestion of my facial lady (was using Skinceuticals), boy did this change everything. My face is glowing and have completely evened out. I had some faint sun spots that are all but gone. I even stopped using a tinted moisturizer going with just sunblock because my skin is now so even. It tingles a little when you put it on but it does not really bother me. I will definitely continue to use this stuff, it’s awesome.” —C. Serrato