I’ve been known to dump just about anything on my face in an effort to keep my skin healthy and looking its very best, but I’ve generally eschewed vitamin C products in favor of other active ingredients, like retinol, mandelic acid and more. This is not only because I was wary of adding too many ingredients to my routine, but because I have acne-prone skin, so I’m extremely wary of any oil-based serum with pore-clogging potential. But recently, my beloved esthetician, Rebecca Kruysman at Sofie Pavitt, recommended adding iS Clinical’s Super Serum to my lineup, and now I can’t imagine my skin without it.
The iS Clinical Super Serum is an oil-based vitamin C-rich serum that not only has the potential to help reduce typical signs of aging like fine lines, wrinkles and sun damage, but can help to reduce scarring as well. The key is a combination of 15% L-asorbic acid with copper tripeptide growth factors, the latter being a protein molecule that stimulates and accelerates skin regeneration and repair. Along with a couple of other ingredients, these two wonder actives work in tandem to stimulate collagen, smooth uneven pigmentation and even promote healing.
I use this serum every morning before applying moisturizer, sunscreen and makeup. It has a very lightweight slippery, easy texture and dries down slightly sticky and tacky. I was initially concerned that this would cause pilling or flaking with my other products, but that has not been a problem. I have the kind of skin that eats makeup (it feels like it just falls off throughout the day), but the serum’s texture actually acts as a nice grip for the rest of my skin care and makeup products and helps them last all day long.
I’ve found that it absorbs quickly, gives my skin a fresh glow and smooth texture, and has a really natural finish that doesn’t look or feel oily. Most importantly for me, it hasn’t caused any breakouts or irritation. My skin looks and feels clear, smooth, bright and clean.
I have a fair amount of sun damage on my cheeks and with regular use of the serum I’ve definitely found that it is starting to blur. Most noticeable, though, is the effect it’s had on my old acne scarring. I don’t have deep pocket scarring; mine look more like freckles or uneven patchiness. Even longstanding old marks are significantly faded now, while newer ones have been almost completely erased. Years of using retinol and other active ingredients haven’t worked quite this quickly.
When Rebecca first recommended iS Clinical Super Serum, I asked her how it stacked up in comparison to the cult-fave SkinCeuticals CE Ferulic Serum, because I was legitimately surprised that she hadn’t recommended that one instead. She noted that while the SkinCeuticals serum is a classic, the unique use of several of iS Clinical’s ingredients creates a more stable formulation and a nicer finish on the skin. Many reviewers also note that despite years of loyalty to SkinCeuticals, they’d been swept away by how well the iS Clinical serum works and how good it feels on their face.
This truly super serum is made with the much-lauded and aforementioned vitamin C as well as Centella asiatica, copper tripeptide growth factors and mushroom, a blend that ups the ante and puts this serum on another level. Vitamin C helps protect against the visual effects of aging and damage while also nourishing the skin with its calming properties. Centella asiatica is an antioxidant with healing properties that, along with the copper tripeptide growth factors, can help diminish the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. Mushroom is the most unexpected component, but has the ability to brighten the complexion overall.
This is definitely one of the most effective serums that I’ve used in recent memory. I definitely have quite a few beloved products in my repertoire, but none are uniquely formulated to tackle these specific issues in one go. I can’t wait to see what a difference it makes long term. And while it costs a pretty penny, it’s absolutely worth it. Not only are the quality and the results unbeatable, but a little goes a long way, making it less of a financial burden than one might imagine. It’s definitely worth the splurge. But don’t just take my word for it, take a look at the raves the iS Clinical Super Serum is getting on Amazon. It just might be the game-changer you’re looking for.
Promising reviews:
”Super Serum indeed. This is it. A holy grail Vitamin C serum on the level of SkinCeuticals CE Ferulic. In fact, I find this serum absorbs much more quickly and doesn’t leave my face shiny as I start my day (my one grievance with the SkinC). When I first started using it every morning, my skin did start to flake slightly. But I pushed through, and the flaking quickly alleviated. Now, my skin is much more even toned, brighter, and more youthful. I don’t see a reason to go back to SkinC.” — BeautyCustomer
“Love this stuff. It might be a tad expensive, but it has done wonders for my skin to even it out and make it so smooth. Lines seem to have almost vanished (I’m 57). I have sensitive skin and this was not harsh, nor did it break out my skin. VERY happy with this product and would recommend this to anyone with sensitive skin who wants their skin to feel soft and look radiant. I get SO many compliments on my skin. Have been using for 5 months and will continue to do so.” —Kindle Customer
“Pricey, but now that I’ve seen the results, I can’t do without it. PIH will disappear quickly and your skin looks more youthful after a few months. I use it beneath my moisturizer at night and under my sunscreen during the day. A splurge, but s good one if you’re looking for reparative treatment that is gentle and non-drying.” —Michelle Cannon
“Simply amazing. I recently switched to this serum at the suggestion of my facial lady (was using Skinceuticals), boy did this change everything. My face is glowing and have completely evened out. I had some faint sun spots that are all but gone. I even stopped using a tinted moisturizer going with just sunblock because my skin is now so even. It tingles a little when you put it on but it does not really bother me. I will definitely continue to use this stuff, it’s awesome.” —C. Serrato