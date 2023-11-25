All The Best Black Friday Style Deals

Popular items from this list include:
HuffPost and its publishing partners receive a share from retailers on this page. Prices and availability are subject to change.
50% off at Madewell so you can save on fashion staples you'll reach for again and again (and again)
Enter promo code LETSGO
. Get the '90s straight jeans here
, and the bezel-set tennis necklace here
.
41% off "The Amazon Coat," a chicly oversized parka that'll keep them you toasty warm
I bought this on Prime Day allllll the way back in 2019 and it's SO WARM!!!! I truly live in it all winter, and so do half the people I know at this point. It's available in women's sizes XXS–5X and 13 colors.Promising review:
"Let me start by saying, my husband says that I am obsessed with coats. Out of probably 20 winter coats, this is now my absolute favorite! I can't even begin to tell you how much I love this coat; I love everything about it! The quality is outstanding! I have had every expensive brand-name winter coat, but have never ever had one that has kept me this warm! I I'm not even looking forward to the warmer months because I don't want to put this coat away!! Every time I wear it, I get at least one, 'I love your coat!'" — Suzi Linthorst
50% off almost everything, plus an extra $20 off purchases of $125+ at Eloquii
Use code EQTHANKS
at checkout. Get the sequin dress here
.
60% off, plus take an extra 20% off your purchase at Banana Republic Factory
The extra 20% off applies at checkout. Get the cropped coat here
and the vegan leather miniskirt here
.
47% off plus an extra 10% off a supremely soft pair of fuzzy slippers with a cushy memory foam insole
These are suuuuper cushy but won't overheat your tootsies! They're available in women's sizes 5–10 and 12 colors; click the coupon for the extra discount.
Promising review:
"Incredible. Wow. I don't even know where to begin. These slippers are so soft and sturdy. My feet never slide out of them. There's a foam padding for foot support...omg. I can go on and on. These are incredible. 10/10 recommend for anyone." — NG
Get them
40% off sitewide plus free shipping and returns at Levi's, plus 50% off accessories and kids' styles
Get the ribcage straight ankle jeans here
and the kids trucker jacket here
.
Get up to 60% off doorbusters, plus up to 40% off everything at Columbia
New markdowns and limited-time savings at Nordstrom, including must-have brands like Ugg, Zella, Skims and Barefoot Dreams
Get the Barefoot Dreams socks here
, the Ugg slippers here
, and the Skims triangle bralettes here
.
The best deals of the year at Aerie, including Real Me leggings for $25 (their lowest price ever) and 52% off their Unreal sweaters
Get the crossover leggings here
, the sweater here
.
50–70% off sitewide and an extra 60% off clearance at J.Crew Factory
Get the crewneck sweater here
and the gingham skirt here
.
Select deals at Lululemon, like $100+ off the Wunder Puff, and up to 60% off Align leggings
Get the puff jacket here
and the leggings here
.
30% off your entire purchase at Urban Outfitters
The discount appears when added to cart.
30% off everything, plus an extra 40% off sale items at Anthropologie
The discount is automatically applied in cart. Get the button-down here
, and cropped faux leather pants here
.
30% off everything, plus up to 60% off select items at Girlfriend Collective
Get the Ultralight leggings here
.
Up to 50% off almost everything at Everlane, so you can score the never-go-out-of-style wardrobe staples
Get the cashmere turtleneck here
, the boots here
.
Up to 70% off select styles and an extra 20% off everything at Coach Outlet
Get the shoulder bag here
.
Up to 65% off at Rebdolls so you can give your wardrobe a little refresh
Rebdolls
is a Latin female-founded small biz that believes all women deserve amazing fashion. All of their styles are available in women's sizes S–5X. Get the red dress here
; the jumpsuit here
.
30% off almost everything at Toms
Use code THANKFUL
at checkout. Get the boots here
.
25% off sitewide Abercrombie & Fitch so you can finally snag some of those TikTok-famous pieces at a discounted price
Get the vegan leather pants here
.
Up to 46% off a Levi's faux leather jacket to replace the cheap one you bought a few seasons ago
It's available in women's sizes XS–4X and in 39 colors. And check out all the winter essentials on sale from Calvin Klein, Levi's and more here
.Promising review:
"I am obsessed! This is the most comfortable leather jacket I have ever worn! It fits perfectly and is nice and roomy. It has a very high-quality feeling! 10/10" — Alex
40% off everything plus 50% off sleepwear and intimates at Splendid
The 50% off only lasts for 48 hours, so don't wait too long! Enter promo code GRATEFUL
at checkout. Get the cable knit half-zip here
.
Up to 42% off classic Crocs at Amazon so you can walk in comfort all day
Promising review:
"The hype is real! I use to think crocs are just so ugly! But after seeing so many friends wearing them, I finally had to try and wow they are really comfy and versatile.
I took them camping and I hiked and went into the lake with them! Just so comfy and so easy to wear. I easily slip them on when needing to walk my dog. I can see why so many people are obsess with them! Worth a try!" — Denise M.
Save up to 30% off Reebok, plus fashion deals under $15, and more at Walmart
Get the Reebok hoodie here
.
50% off, plus an extra 30% off clearance items, at Ashley Stewart
And get free shipping on orders over $100. Get the puff-sleeve shirt here
and the maxi skirt here
.
25% off sitewide at Shopbop, perfect for all your last-minute fashion needs
Use code HOLIDAY
at checkout. (Hey Prime members, did you know you get free shipping and returns at Shopbop?) Get the Staud dress here
.
40% off sitewide at Cotton On
Get the puffer vest here
.
30% off sitewide at AllSaints
Get the leather jacket here
.
50% off everything at Old Navy
Prices as marked! Get the matching holiday jammies here
.
Up to 70% off thousands of styles at Adidas
Get the running jacket here
.
Up to 80% off everything at ThirdLove, and get an extra 25% off orders over $150
Get the T-shirt bra here
.
30% off sitewide, plus get free shipping at Under Armour
Use code UAHOLIDAY at checkout.
50% off everything at Ann Taylor
Use code FRIDAY
at checkout. Get the plaid coat here
.
Up to 50% off everything (except The Super Puff) at Aritzia
40% off almost everything at Converse
Use code CYBERWEEK at checkout.
60% off select styles, plus 50% off everything else at Gap
Discount automatically applied at checkout. Get the cable-knit sweater here
.
40% off (almost) everything at Terez
Use code THANKS23
at checkout. Get the cardigan here
.
20% off a six-pack of gold-plated earrings so you'll have a pair to wear (almost) every day of the week
Promising review:
"As someone who doesn't wear a lot of jewelry, I love these earrings! They're very lightweight and don't weigh down my ears so I feel like I'm not even wearing anything. Really cute, recommend!" — brittany
40% off outerwear and cold-weather accessories, plus 30% off select clothes, 40% off boots, 30% off slippers, and more deals at Target
Get the puffer jacket here
.
Up to 60% off sitewide at Summersalt
Get the colorblock puffer jacket here
.
47% off a Fossil watch if you like to sport a little bling on your wrist
It's also water-resistant up to 330 feet and safe for bathing, swimming, or snorkeling!Promising review:
"I was going to get the Michael Kors rose gold watch
, but decided to go with this one due to the great price and my familiarity with Fossil watches and how great they are made. I was not disappointed. The crystal dial is just enough to make it look really expensive and add a touch a bling! I totally recommend it." — Tina Beanie
Up to 80% off almost everything at ASOS — their biggest deal of the year!
Get the Nike blazers here
.
30% off your purchase at Athleta