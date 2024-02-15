HuffPost and its publishing partners may receive a commission from some purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently curated by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.
Whether you’re reading the latest HuffPost article or looking through family photos, sometimes scrolling on your phone just doesn’t cut it. If you’ve been looking for a new device that’s easy to use, actually practical and won’t totally break the bank, you can snag a 2021 Apple 10.2-inch iPad from Walmart for just $249 — a whole 25% off its regular price.
This 9th generation model runs on Wi-Fi, has a full 10 hours of battery life, Apple pencil and smart keyboard capabilities and an ultra-wide front-facing camera with Apple’s “center stage” tech that automatically adjusts the camera to your face as you move around on FaceTime.
Its 10.2-inch retina display and user-friendly operation is supported by an A13 bionic chip that gives you the graphics performance you need for playing games, watching videos or just looking through social media.
Both 64 and 256 GB storage options are currently on sale.
This device uses lighting ports, so it’s likely you can use your existing iPhone charger with it, as well as your headphones. Best of all, it weighs just over a pound, making it easy to carry and hold whether you’re on the go or lounging on the couch.
If you’re looking to play games, take virtual notes, video chat family or just surf the web, this handy device will help you do it all. Check out these promising reviews from Walmart.com:
“Purchased this as a Christmas Gift for my cousin. It was not only a welcomed surprise, it was needed to help us stay connected via FaceTime [to help] her manage her time and bills as she downloaded an interactive personal day planner, she can check her emails, and I think why she loves it the most get recipes to cook and try new dishes for her boys!!” — Musiclover
“I love the size of the iPad 9th generation. The way it works is great. It keeps charge and it has wonderful battery health.” — Aarianna
“I needed something to design logos and draw tattoos out, this hasn’t failed me yet. It’s great! Screen isn’t too small and not too big so it’ll fit in my purse. I can have planner all in one place as well!” — Deja
“Absolutely the best gift I coulda bought for my son he can play his games on it and even download his school games he loves it” — Ashley
“Great purchase! Always wanted an iPad, this was affordable. It works great for my apps, music, and audio books. Good audio and great camera! It does everything with wonderful color and clarity on the screen. Love it!” — KH
“I absolutely love my Ipad 9 generation. The pictures are flawless, all the features are easy to work. I was able to add all my apps in minutes” — Donna