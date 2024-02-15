“Purchased this as a Christmas Gift for my cousin. It was not only a welcomed surprise, it was needed to help us stay connected via FaceTime [to help] her manage her time and bills as she downloaded an interactive personal day planner, she can check her emails, and I think why she loves it the most get recipes to cook and try new dishes for her boys!!” — Musiclover

“I love the size of the iPad 9th generation. The way it works is great. It keeps charge and it has wonderful battery health.” — Aarianna

“I needed something to design logos and draw tattoos out, this hasn’t failed me yet. It’s great! Screen isn’t too small and not too big so it’ll fit in my purse. I can have planner all in one place as well!” — Deja

“Absolutely the best gift I coulda bought for my son he can play his games on it and even download his school games he loves it” — Ashley

“Great purchase! Always wanted an iPad, this was affordable. It works great for my apps, music, and audio books. Good audio and great camera! It does everything with wonderful color and clarity on the screen. Love it!” — KH

“I absolutely love my Ipad 9 generation. The pictures are flawless, all the features are easy to work. I was able to add all my apps in minutes” — Donna