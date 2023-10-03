Social Media Casts Judge Arthur Engoron In Imagined Donald Trump Trial Sitcom

LOADING ERROR LOADING

Judge Arthur Engoron is currently presiding over Donald Trump’s fraud trial in New York, but some folks on social media are already imagining a showbiz career for him.

The chatter started on Monday, the first day of the trial, after Engoron reacted to a camera in the courtroom with an expression that couch potatoes raised on 1990s sitcoms will immediately recognize as “slightly-exasperated-but-still-amused supporting character.”

Advertisement

You can see it in this video courtesy of SkyNews.

Someone in the courtroom can be heard chuckling at Engoron’s antics (and it definitely wasn’t Trump).

Of course, once social media users saw the judge’s facial expressions, they immediately started making memes imagining the trial as a sitcom.

Loving the new Donald Trump Show👇 pic.twitter.com/SQkhbzaMOj — Rob Israel (@robisraelart) October 2, 2023

Advertisement

🔊 up

The Judge thinks he's a sitcom character🤡 pic.twitter.com/UQe0If4f5M — ThatOneGuy55 (@Tesla7771) October 3, 2023

And, yes, people were amused.

I love how the judge looks exactly like the kind of guy you'd cast to be the judge in a comedic sitcom. https://t.co/vIP06gb5Ys — Matt G. Metcalf (@MattMetcalf) October 3, 2023

This show is gonna be a winner. be sure to listen to the theme song #VoteBIGblue #ProudBlue #DemVoice1 https://t.co/deJRHOyrTV — Blue is my color 🌼 (@BlueIsMyC0l0r) October 2, 2023

The writers strike is over and the first new comedy of the season has been teased! https://t.co/6Bpdcj27DF — Marmel (@Marmel) October 2, 2023

America is just a sitcom you leave on the background while disassociating from reality. pic.twitter.com/1EuzebKxCm — Momo 𓅄 (spooking season) (@LordMomos4) October 2, 2023

Advertisement

While many users of X, formerly known as Twitter, were entertained by the sitcom references, it was no joke to Trump’s advocates and supporters.

Former White House deputy press secretary Hogan Gidley posted a pearl-clutching tweet that suggested Engoron’s double take to the cameras was planned to look like a sitcom.

Can someone tell me what the hell that Judge in Trump’s civil case was doing???



He saw the camera - HE ALLOWED in the courtroom - did a double take like he was surprised, took off his glasses, looked at the camera, smiled, then shrugged…like in an intro for a bad 80’s sitcom. pic.twitter.com/sbwDA2Mh6N — J. Hogan Gidley (@JHoganGidley) October 2, 2023

Meanwhile, “Fox & Friends” co-host Brian Kilmeade called Engoron “a clown” on Tuesday’s show and accused the judge of fame-seeking, Mediaite reported.

“This smile is so unbelievable! And it just shows you what a carnival ... what a joke this whole thing is!” Kilmeade gripes in a “Fox & Friends” clip Mediaite posted. “This judge thinks this is his moment of fame. He adjusts his hair. He takes off his glasses. Big smile on his face, it’s going to be such an exciting day. I get to pretend! I get to be judge and jury over the next three months!”

Advertisement

Engoron ruled last week that Trump committed fraud in his business dealings. The current trial is focused on six remaining claims.