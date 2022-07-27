Ashton Kutcher Reveals Why He's Probably Never Returning To 'Punk'd'

Ashton Kutcher is loving the fact that he has friends again ― so much so that the “That ’70s Show” actor probably won’t ever return to his hit series “Punk’d.”

“For a long time, I would go out and like nobody would want to hang out,” the entrepreneur told Extra! on Monday when asked about rebooting the MTV show.

That’s likely because whenever people saw Kutcher, they thought they were being filmed for a bit for the show.

Advertisement

“They were like, ‘I am not messing with him,’” Kutcher said with a smile. “It’s nice to have friends.”

“Punk’d” was briefly rebooted in 2019 for the short-lived streaming service Quibi, though Kutcher made it clear he wasn’t associated with the show.

“I have nothing to do with the new punk’d situation. Hope they get it right,” the 44-year-old said on Twitter at the time.

Kutcher attends the Los Angeles Premiere of "Vengeance" on July 25 in Los Angeles. Robin L Marshall via Getty Images

Advertisement

There is one reboot Kutcher is willing to take on: the new Netflix spinoff of “That ’70s Show.”

Kutcher and his wife, Mila Kunis, will both appear on the new series, appropriately titled “That ’90s Show.” The two actors, who met on the show, said they were “contemplating” returning before fully buying in.

“We thought, ‘Listen, we’re only in the position that we’re in because of that show, so let’s just go back and do this,’” he told Variety of the series that launched the pair’s careers. “We just went back and had fun for a week. It was so random and fun.”

Kutcher added that it was “really nostalgic to be back on the set,” as most of the main cast is returning.

Topher Grace, Laura Prepon, Wilmer Valderrama, Debra Jo Rupp and Kurtwood Smith will all make appearances in the show.

Danny Masterson will not return, as the actor has been accused of multiple instances of sexual assault and is currently awaiting trial on three separate counts of rape.