Man Suspected Of Fatally Shooting Family, Their Dogs Is Found Dead After Car Crash

ROMEOVILLE, Ill. (AP) — A suspect in the shooting deaths of a suburban Chicago couple and their two children died in a fiery crash Wednesday in Oklahoma, police said.

The man was suspected in the deaths of Alberto Rolon, Zoraida Bartolomei and their two children, ages 7 and 9, whose names have not been released. The victims were believed to have been shot between Saturday night and early Sunday in their Romeoville, Illinois, home.

There was a relationship between the victims and suspect, Romeoville Police Deputy Chief Chris Burne told reporters at a news conference, without elaborating. Burne further said investigators have developed a possible motive for the shootings without disclosing what it is.

The suspect, a 31-year-old man from Streamwood, Illinois, tried to elude authorities after a digital license plate detector spotted the car in Catoosa, Oklahoma, but he crashed the vehicle and it caught on fire, Burne said.

“Officers on scene heard two noises, believed to be gun shots. A female, with a gunshot wound, was located and removed from the passenger side of the vehicle and is listed in critical condition,” Burne said. A man with a gunshot wound was found deceased on the driver side, he said.

The woman, who had been identified as a person of interest in the shootings, “was reported by family as a missing/endangered person out of Streamwood, Illinois,” Burne said.

“Nothing in our investigation to this point leads us to believe that there are any other suspects,” Burne said.

A Romeoville Police officer carries out a door from inside of the home where four people were shot to death, on Monday, Sept. 18, 2023, in Romeoville Ill. Stacey Wescott/Chicago Tribune via AP

The Associated Press left a voicemail Wednesday afternoon seeking comment on the case with a spokesman for the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation. An email seeking comment also was sent to the Catoosa Police Department.