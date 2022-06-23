Multiple People Dead After Helicopter Crash In West Virginia: Reports

LOGAN, W.Va. (AP) — Multiple people were killed when a helicopter crashed in West Virginia on Wednesday, according to news outlets.

The identities were not confirmed, but Ray Bryant, chief of operations for Logan Emergency Management, told WSAZ-TV they were not local residents.

Six people aboard the helicopter died, WSAZ-TV reported.

The Vietnam-era helicopter was based at the Logan airport and used for tourism flights, he said.

The Federal Aviation Administration said a Bell UH-1B helicopter crashed near Route 17 in Logan County around 5 p.m. with six people on board. The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate.

