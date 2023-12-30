28 Beauty Products With Results That'll Make You Immediately Add To Cart

Popular items from this list:
The Olaplex No. 3 hair perfector to help revive broken or damaged hair
A bottle of the TikTok-famous Elizavecca hair treatment
Maybelline's Instant Age Rewind concealer
A tube of retinol night cream
Bio-Oil, made with vitamins A and E, chamomile and lavender
A L'Oreal repairing hair treatment that'll give you shiny, silky, healthier-looking hair in eight seconds
An exfoliating scrub mitt to scrub dead skin off
A gross but satisfying exfoliating foot mask to remove all that dead skin
A fab kaolin clay mask that'll gently help fight blackheads, minimize pores and prevent breakouts
An eye primer to help lock down your eye makeup
A Briogeo leave-in conditioning spray that'll help you say bye to frizz
A heat-activated anti-frizz treatment to apply before you blow dry
An outrageously popular Differin gel with over 55,000 glowing ratings
The renowned Aztec Secret Healing Clay to deep-clean pores
A super gentle yet hydrating CeraVe eye cream
A bestselling eyebrow pencil to fill in any patchy parts of your brows
A ridiculously popular plumping serum from L'Oréal
A bestselling argan oil hair mask for dry and damaged hair
An all-natural dry shampoo that works on all shades of hair
A hair-finishing stick for those annoying hairs that won't cooperate when making a ponytail
Or an edge control gel that'll slick baby hairs down and last all day
A conditioning serum to help boost the the length of your lashes and brows
A Denman hair brush designed with evenly-spaced bristles to detangle and shape your curls
A bottle of nail and cuticle care oil
A fabulous lip-plumping gloss set
A tube of Mederma Scar Cream to help reduce the appearance of both old and new scars
A makeup setting spray so your makeup can stay in place all day
A jar of O'Keeffe's Healthy Feet foot cream to help repair, relieve and heal your winter feet