28 Beauty Products With Results That'll Make You Immediately Add To Cart

The renowned Aztec Secret Healing Clay to deep-clean pores

Just add a little apple cider vinegar or water, mix it into a smooth paste and apply it to your face. This cruelty-free mask is made from 100% bentonite clay that can also be used for body wraps, clay baths, foot soaks, hair masks and more. One reviewer has even found success washing their 4c hair with it. The company recommends that people with sensitive skin only leave it on for 5–10 minutes, but those without sensitive skin can leave it on for up to 20 minutes."I'm beyond impressed with this product. It is like something I have never experienced.I have battled cystic acne, hyperpigmentation, and scarring for years. This resulted in me getting pockmarks and blackheads on the surface of my skin.With nothing to lose, I opted to give this mask a try. Let's just sayNothing short of magic and a little goes a long way. No drying or irritation of the skin. This item is a MUST have. I highly recommend." — Mel3177