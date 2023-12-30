ShoppingBeautyskin care

28 Beauty Products With Results That'll Make You Immediately Add To Cart

Jordan Grigsby
Bio-Oil, Maybelline's Instant Age Rewind Concealer, a jar of O'Keeffe's Healthy Feet foot cream, a L'Oréal revitalizing serum and an exfoliating scrub mitt.

  • A bottle of the TikTok-famous Elizavecca hair treatment, which contains ceramides and collagen to help give your hair shine and make it smooth in just five minutes
  • Bio-Oil, made with vitamins A and E, chamomile and lavender to help moisturize skin, minimize stretch marks and fade scars
  • A L’Oreal repairing hair treatment that’ll give you shiny, silky, healthier-looking hair in eight seconds

1
www.amazon.com
The Olaplex No. 3 hair perfector to help revive broken or damaged hair
This strengthens and protects your hair from within and reduces breakage.

Promising reviews: "My hair had so much breakage from coloring it so much over the years and I was on the verge of completely shaving it. I saw one of God’s favorites on TikTok with the hair of a goddess suggest this stuff. All I can say is wow! This cream must have been dropped from Heaven because it has saved my fried hair. Worth every penny, with this stuff, you too can be one of God’s favorites." — Kirstin

"I have used this product three times so far and have noticed a significant difference in my hair. I had my hair colored and experienced dryness and breakage. This product was recommended by a YouTuber so I gave it a try and am pleased. Initially, I used it every three to four days and will now use every seven days. I feel this product has made a huge difference with shedding, tangles, dryness, and breakage. I finally found something that works for my coily, 4c hair." — Tasha
$27.18 at Amazon (regularly $30)
2
www.amazon.com
A bottle of the TikTok-famous Elizavecca hair treatment
It contains ceramides and collagen to help give your hair shine and make it smooth in just five minutes.

Promising reviews: "I have tried everything on the market to fix my damaged, bleached hair that keeps breaking off. I stumbled across this hair treatment on TikTok. I had never heard of it before but decided to give it a try. I used it for the first time yesterday and I couldn't believe how amazing it made my hair feel and look. It's sooo soft, shiny, bouncy and nourished. My bleached rats nest now looks and feels like virgin hair again. Even my boyfriend noticed a huge difference in my hair and you know it's a GOOD product when the boyfriend notices :D I’m going to buy a lot more of this product. I’ve been really frustrated about my hair for years now because of all the damage; now I can finally relax and enjoy my new hair. <3" — Eline

"I was skeptical. I’ll admit it. I wasn’t sure this would work on my 4c hair but it made my hair so soft! And I didn’t need to use a tremendous amount of product. It made it easy to comb out and blow dry my hair. It even made it smoother after the flatiron. You can’t beat it for the price." — Niki D.
$7.50 at Amazon
3
Kayla Suazo / BuzzFeed
Maybelline's Instant Age Rewind concealer
It has a sponge on the end for covering dark circles with ease. It's available in 17 shades.

Promising review: "I personally like this product. Throughout high school (I recently graduated in June), I never knew how to do makeup. But then I heard this product was the absolute best on TikTok, and trust me, they were not lying. It has really good coverage and hides my 'raccoon eyes' and the beat part is that a little bit goes a long way. So if you’re starting out or want to try something new, I definitely recommend trying this out .<3" — Liela Lee
$7.69 at Amazon
4
www.amazon.com
A tube of retinol night cream
Put some on at night and you might just wake up with smooth and radiant skin.

Promising review: "For years, I spent a lot of money on high-end skin care until I asked myself why. I started using this product four weeks ago and it does a better job for a fraction of the cost. I'm 64 and have always taken care of my skin but began developing wrinkles in the jowl and forehead areas. They have noticeably improved and I'm loving it. I'm hooked!" — Laura
$19.87 at Amazon
5
www.amazon.com
Bio-Oil, made with vitamins A and E, chamomile and lavender
It's designed to help moisturize skin, minimize stretch marks and fade scars.

Promising reviews: "Acne scars? Read this. I found out about this product while scrolling through TikTok last week. It came highly recommended, so I decided to look up the price on Amazon. After reading several reviews, I figured I might as well try it out. Today is the fourth day I used the product on my face. My skin looks dewy and nice. The discoloration on my cheeks from a few-years-old acne scars is improving. My skin looks younger — it’s hard to describe, but I can see a difference. It looks less rough. I’ve been using it morning and night." — Yasmin Rodriguez

"What is this sorcery? I’m pretty sure it’s just straight up whatever liquid comes out of a unicorn when it happy cries. I have scars, stretch marks, and acne that are healing or disappearing literally overnight. It’s hands down some of the best stuff I’ve ever gotten my hands on. Thank you magical wizard for creating this supernatural concoction, you can now have all of my money. If only I’d taken some before and after pictures to capture the results!" — Purpleflowerseverywhere13
$9.99+ at Amazon
6
amazon.com
A L'Oreal repairing hair treatment that'll give you shiny, silky, healthier-looking hair in eight seconds
Apply it after shampoo but before conditioner and let the amino acids target the parts of your hair that are damaged without weighing it down.

Promising review: "I don’t usually do reviews on products, but for this one I absolutely have to. I have 3c type hair and struggle with a lot a breakage, unmanageability, and moisture. When my mom mentioned this product to me, I didn’t take her seriously because of the simple fact that we have two completely different hair textures. I never would have thought this brand would work on my hair...I have never in my 22 years felt my hair like this. I feel like I have a completely different head of hair. This product is so amazing and I will FOREVER be using this product in my hair regimen." — Theressa Hailey
$8.20 at Amazon
7
www.amazon.com
An exfoliating scrub mitt to scrub dead skin off
Promising review: "I have very thin and light body hair, so any form of removal (shaving, waxing, etc.) usually leaves me with a lot of ingrown hairs. I've tried body scrubs and washcloths and neither really do a great job. I saw this product recommended by a dermatologist on TikTok and thought I'd try it — it's amazing! I also have very sensitive skin, and this mitt doesn't leave my skin irritated at all. However, absolutely do not use this mitt on your face, neck, or other sensitive areas, it would be way too harsh. I like to use this mitt first when I get in the shower, then use a body wash (a gentle chemical exfoliant) and follow up with body lotion for dry and sensitive skin. This whole routine is fragrance-free and leaves my skin feeling very soft and moisturized." — Kat
$8.99 at Amazon
8
www.amazon.com
A gross but satisfying exfoliating foot mask to remove all that dead skin
Apply, leave on for an hour (in the provided booties), wash it off, and in 7–14 days, enjoy brand-new feet! Or at least it'll feel that way. It's available in four scents.

Promising review: "I've worked retail for almost 30 years and it takes a toll on your feet. I recently had a deep crack develop in my heel and it hurt badly. After weeks of pampering my feet, the crack healed. I really needed a pedicure but I was afraid of the salon using the cheese grater thing on my freshly mended heel. I opted for this instead to hopefully shed some of the hardened skin first. IT IS NOTHING SHORT OF A MIRACLE. After one application, my feet are beautiful and smooth! It feels so nice to get rid of all of that old, hard skin. Seriously, just buy this. It's amazing and so easy. Plus, you get two applications. I'm saving the second one and will do that one in a couple of months." — Beth
$13.99+ at Amazon
9
Goodful
A fab kaolin clay mask that'll gently help fight blackheads, minimize pores and prevent breakouts
It's good for all skin types and made with discarded olive stones, which are a natural skin soother.

Promising review: "I love this face mask! It's not at all harsh or drying like lots of other masks, it feels really nice on your skin, and after washing it off, your face is left feeling soft and clean and not dry or red. I think it makes pores less noticeable as well! I would definitely buy this again." — Louise J.
$26 at Verishop
10
www.amazon.com
An eye primer to help lock down your eye makeup
This base will have your shadow looking bold, pigmented and vibrant.

Promising review: "So let me start by saying, I have used nearly every eyeshadow primer available. From high-end to low — MAC, Lorac, Urban Decay...they don't hold a candle to Thank Me Later.I have very oily skin. I use this primer, and my shadow lasts a full eight hours or more. I could get maybe five or six out of the other brands, if I'm lucky. I got this as a sample in my Ipsy bag, and I had to buy the full-size product straight away! I couldn't be happier with my purchase. Thank you, Elizabeth Mott, for finally making a primer that lasts! I love this stuff!" — Melissa Mae
$13.99 at Amazon
11
www.amazon.com
A Briogeo leave-in conditioning spray that'll help you say bye to frizz
Using coconut oil and argan oil, this leave-in spray is suitable for all kinds of hair, from straight to wavy to curly. It'll also help with tangles and knots. This spray is designed for all hair types, but reviewers with straight, fine hair say that a little goes a long way.

Briogeo is a Black woman-owned business that specializes in hair care.

Promising reviews: "I'm a dude with long hair and didn't know about leave-in conditioner. Since buying this product, I would have to consider myself an idiot for all the years that I didn't know it existed." — Kyle

"I have lived in Florida for the past 19 years and pretty much tried every anti-frizz product on the market to no avail. I really gave up entirely until my friend recommended I try this product. WOW, it actually works. I can't believe under Florida's 90% humidity conditions my hair is not frizzy for the first time in in 19 years. I no longer look like I was dragged through a rain forest. THIS PRODUCT IS A MIRACLE. Simply amazed." — The Shrike
$25 at Amazon
12
www.amazon.com
A heat-activated anti-frizz treatment to apply before you blow dry
Promising review: I have very coarse, natural hair that will normally puff up with humidity, and BABY, let me tell you, this worked wonders in the Miami humidity. I even got a few raindrops on it. Would highly recommend." — Larry D. Grant
$28 at Amazon
13
www.amazon.com
An outrageously popular Differin gel with over 55,000 glowing ratings
It's a prescription-strength retinoid that targets clogged pores and inflammation to restore skin texture and tone, plus help prevent new acne from forming.

Promising review: "I don't have too much of an issue with acne, however I do have hormonally-based pimples once a month, with a few pimples that break through every now and then. I really purchased because it is a retinoid that you don't have to go to the doctor for and I wanted it to help with some sun damage on my face and fine lines. I've only been using this for a month, but I can honestly say that within the first week I could see a change in my skin. I have absolutely had not one breakout of any kind and my skin is so smooth. I sincerely believe that the discoloration and hyperpigmentation on my skin is beginning to fade." — Catattack
$14.49+ at Amazon
14
www.amazon.com
The renowned Aztec Secret Healing Clay to deep-clean pores
Just add a little apple cider vinegar or water, mix it into a smooth paste and apply it to your face. This cruelty-free mask is made from 100% bentonite clay that can also be used for body wraps, clay baths, foot soaks, hair masks and more. One reviewer has even found success washing their 4c hair with it. The company recommends that people with sensitive skin only leave it on for 5–10 minutes, but those without sensitive skin can leave it on for up to 20 minutes.

Promising review: "I'm beyond impressed with this product. It is like something I have never experienced. After only one use, I started seeing IMMEDIATE results. I have battled cystic acne, hyperpigmentation, and scarring for years. This resulted in me getting pockmarks and blackheads on the surface of my skin. I have used a plethora of products over the years (prescribed and over the counter) and received minimal, temporary, or no results at all. With nothing to lose, I opted to give this mask a try. Let's just say I WILL BE USING THIS FOR THE REST OF MY LIFE!!! Nothing short of magic and a little goes a long way. No drying or irritation of the skin. This item is a MUST have. I highly recommend." — Mel3177
$14.95 at Amazon
15
www.amazon.com
A super gentle yet hydrating CeraVe eye cream
It contains hyaluronic acid for moisture and three essential ceramides to protect the sensitive skin around your eye. You'll look bright-eyed, fully rested and like you're already wearing concealer.

Promising review: "I've been embarrassed for years about the bags under my eyes, but with two preschoolers at home, stress, and mild insomnia, I didn't see a way out. This is like a little miracle tube. I use it before bed and then in the morning too. I use it even if I didn't wash my face. I've gone from looking like there are bruises under my eyes to looking normal again. I no longer feel the need to use concealer under my eyes on a regular basis. I highly recommend!" — Amber Jaeger
$14.42 at Amazon
16
amazon.com
A bestselling eyebrow pencil to fill in any patchy parts of your brows
Fill your eyebrows in with the teardrop-tip pencil, then smooth them out with the spoolie end to give them a natural finish. It's available in four shades.

Promising review: "Spent years using a brow pomade but got tired of it drying out in the little pot so quickly. I avoided pencils since I could never find one that went on as saturated and with a creamy sort of consistency that I was used to. Tried this on a whim since I'd seen a few positive reviews via YouTube and thought the angled tip was pretty neat. I don't know if I'd want to use anything else ever again because I love it so much! Easy to apply, goes on smoothly, and the little brush on the end is great for evenly brushing product through the brows once they're filled in. Looks so natural and precise. So very happy to get out of my comfort zone and try something new." — Shannon M Slape
$8.52+ at Amazon
17
www.amazon.com
A ridiculously popular plumping serum from L'Oréal
It uses hyaluronic acid and vitamin C to help hydrate and moisturize your skin for a seriously dewy, glowy look.

Promising review: "I was very skeptical of this as I've tried so many products to help my skin and they never work. This was the last one before I would be forced to accept that I look 10 years older than I am. After about two weeks of using this regularly, as directed, my skin is so much smoother and less oily. The lines and dark bags under my eyes have significantly lessened. I've started receiving compliments on how I'm 'glowing' and how my skin tone is even. For the price, it’s definitely worth it especially when combined with the other products in the line." — Sheryce
$21 at Amazon
18
amazon.com
A bestselling argan oil hair mask for dry and damaged hair
It'll help promote growth and strengthen weak hair by deeply conditioning, detangling and hydrating your locks.

Promising review: "My hair is very thin and curly. The ends are damaged from heat and color, causing my hair to look even more unruly. I do oil treatments once a week and only wash my hair two to three times a week but NOTHING has made my hair feel like this product does.There is an immediate difference as soon as this product touches my hair. It leaves my hair feeling so silky, even after I rinse it out and dry my hair." — Melissa
$12.95 at Amazon
19
www.amazon.com
An all-natural dry shampoo that works on all shades of hair
It'll help freshen your hair up and get rid of excess oil if you don't have time for a wash, including after workouts. It's also vegan and cruelty-free. Just lightly dispense the powder onto your hair roots and gently rub it in.

Promising review: "Words can’t even describe how incredible this stuff is! When my bottle arrived, I was on day five of not washing my hair, and day three of wearing it in a ponytail. Just for fun and to experiment before I showered and washed my hair, I thought I’d test it out. WOW!!! It completely, miraculously made my hair look like I had just washed it! I seriously started laughing because I was so shocked! I didn’t even end up washing my hair in the shower! You would seriously never know that my hair was not freshly washed and blow-dried.I don’t know how they make this magic stuff, but this will be my new go-to for life! Don’t even hesitate, just buy it! I got the grapefruit scent and it smells so good too!" — Karen Grow
$9.99 at Amazon
20
www.amazon.com
A hair-finishing stick for those annoying hairs that won't cooperate when making a ponytail
It looks like mascara and will lay all those pesky flyaways and baby hairs that love to peek out.

Promising reviews: "I love this product and have bought it twice now. It does an excellent job of smoothing out flyaways when I have my short hair back in a ponytail. I love that it doesn’t look too slicked back either. Great balance between a natural look and effectiveness." — Bailey

"This finisher is great! It doesn’t leave any residue. It really holds my frizzy hair down from humidity (it’s half natural). I recommend this product, it’s great for slicking down my edges as well and it LASTS ALLLLL DAY.👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾" — Ciji
$6.99 at Amazon
21
www.amazon.com
Or an edge control gel that'll slick baby hairs down and last all day
Oh, and I totally understand that laying your edges is not a necessity and isn't everyone's cup of tea! For more on this, check out "Just A Friendly PSA That You Don't HAVE To Lay Your Edges Down If You Don't Wanna."

Promising reviews: "It's so hard looking for edge control that lasts longer than five minutes on my edges but this stuff really works! It works so well and keeps your hairs from moving so even if you try to adjust any of them they'll be too stiff. Even after sweating in the gym my edges barely move and if they do, they are still a bit defined. The only thing I will caution — do not use a heavy hand because it will flake if you do. Anyways 10/10 best edge control ever!" — Keyona

"I get my hair done a lot as a Black woman and every edge control I've tried either didn't last more than an hour, or sweated out because I have a job where I do a lot of moving around and it gets very warm. This is the first edge control that actually keeps my hair in place and doesn't flake or sweat out. It's so smooth and not sticky, easy to manage and a good value for the price." — Sirena
$7.34+ at Amazon
22
amazon.com
A conditioning serum to help boost the the length of your lashes and brows
Promising review: "I bought this serum five months ago, because of the great before and after pictures that I saw in the reviews. I was skeptical at first because I've tried other eyelash growth serums before without any noticeable results, but this one was reasonably priced so I figured it was worth trying. I applied it in the morning and evening each day. After two weeks I noticed that my scrawny lower lashes started growing — hey that was something! A few weeks later when I was putting on false lashes I realized that MY lashes were just as long (or at least some of them were)! I as I continued to use the serum my lashes filled out, the individual hairs got thicker, and they even curled up a bit at the ends. I can't believe it and I love it! I've had the same bottle for five months and am just now getting to the point where I need to get a new one." — Bethany G.
$19.99 at Amazon
23
www.amazon.com
A Denman hair brush designed with evenly-spaced bristles to detangle and shape your curls
It'll cut your styling time in half — and cut down on the time that your arm has to be sore from brushing.

Promising review: "In my younger teen years I had CURLY hair, but as I hit my 20s and started highlighting my hair, somewhere along the way the curls became a very limp wavy frizz. Thanks to TikTok I thought I should give this a try to retrain my curls. And while I’m only a month or so in, this brush definitely puts a clean spiral wave back into my hair making it more shapely than the alternative frizz I had grown accustomed to." — The Belfis
$17.56 at Amazon
24
www.amazon.com
A bottle of nail and cuticle care oil
You apply it like a clear coat of polish to help keep your nails strong and your cuticles soft.

Promising review: "A manicurist used this product on me at a spa and told me she purchased from Amazon so I purchased it also. I am a cuticle picker/biter so this product is great for me! Keeps my cuticles from becoming dry and cracked which prevents me from picking :)" — Nicole
$9.52 at Amazon
25
www.amazon.com
A fabulous lip-plumping gloss set
You'll get one lip plumper and one minty sleeping mask for your lips.

Promising review: "I've used a lottttt of different lip plumping products. Currently, I use this one, a $40 one from Lancer, and Lip Injections by Too Faced and honestly, no cap, I prefer this one out of them all. I actually see the biggest difference with this one and it doesn't feel awful like the Too Faced one. 10/10 would recommend." — Autumn Nelson
$9.98 at Amazon
26
amazon.com
A tube of Mederma Scar Cream to help reduce the appearance of both old and new scars
Promising review: "I swear by this product! I have been a face picker for a decade and this has helped decrease scars. Even old scars from mountain biking and club soccer — whether on my knees, shins, shoulders, hips, etc. I have used this on very dark deep purple scars that are a decade old and in one to two weeks you see obvious, noticeable differences." — Hilary
$16.10 at Amazon
27
www.amazon.com
A makeup setting spray so your makeup can stay in place all day
Promising reviews: "I have been purchasing the Nyx Matte Finishing Spray for years but would rotate between this and other high-end sprays. I always end up coming right back to Nyx because the finish is incomparable. No matter what foundation I use, my makeup is long wearing, stays matte, and there's no cakey, oily, or that melted/separated look even after hours of wear. I also have some visible pores on my cheeks and this spray does NOT highlight them or make them stand out more like other sprays do. It's the perfect combination for my makeup needs. Also, so happy that Amazon sells this in jumbo size so this bottle will last me a really long time!" — Krystle M.

"I don’t normally leave reviews but I had to for this product. I swear by this stuff. I did a 30-minute HITT session and I was dripping sweat and you legit couldn't even tell. I work out on my lunch break at work and have to go right back after. Knowing that my makeup is always going to be just the same is one less thing I have to worry about. I will always recommend this." — Shannon Glassman
$4 at Amazon
28
Amazon
A jar of O'Keeffe's Healthy Feet foot cream to help repair, relieve and heal your winter feet
Promising review: "I have battled problems with my feet for over 25 years. Due to my obsessive running, I had infections and cracked feet that were painful and ugly. I have spent thousands of dollars with doctors trying to heal my feet. After the doctors did all they could do, my feet were better, but I could not completely eliminate the dryness and cracking. I have tried dozens of creams, pedicures, rasping, wrapping, and on and on. After one month with this cream, my feet look normal. Because of my schedule, I put the cream on after my morning shower and then put my socks on for the day. After 25 years, I have normal feet! I wanted to share this information with others like me who have struggled with their feet like I have. Give it a try!" — E. H. Jones
$10.88 at Amazon

