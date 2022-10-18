When it comes to decorating and furnishing one’s home, it can be difficult to know which items are actually worth investing large amounts of money in and when you’re better off finding cheaper alternatives. I’m a big believer that homes can be beautiful on a budget, but also strongly feel that you get what you pay for. When it comes to big-ticket items that are going to be used daily (think couches and seating, major appliances, and rugs) it’s generally worth it to cough up the dough for pricier, high-quality items.

I regret to inform you that the professionals agree. Architect and interior designer Natalie Rebuck told HuffPost that the season’s biggest design trend —a statement-making sculptural chair that could double as a piece of artwork — is also the one that is most worth investing in.

“I think splurging on a sculptural statement chair is the best way to spend a lot of money,” Rebuck explained. “I see it as a purchase that will carry you from home to home throughout your life. Buy a beautiful chair you fall in love with. It should be something that is fabulous from every angle and that will start a conversation.”

She’s also noticing a proliferation of squishy ’70s-style lounge furniture, like the iconic Mario Bellini Camaleonda sofa you’ve probably seen all over your social media. That couch is a next-level splurge, but there are quite a few high-quality couches and chairs inspired by the Camaleonda’s design that make great investment pieces while still being a bit more accessible. And since it’s a modular couch, you can even just buy one section and use it as a stand-alone statement chair.

Below, I’ve rounded up some gorgeous sculptural statement chairs that are every bit as artful and chic as they are timeless. Splurge on the one that best matches your aesthetic and enjoy it for a lifetime. It’ll be worth it in the long run.

