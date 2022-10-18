Shopping
An Accent Chair Is The Best Home Splurge, According To An Interior Designer

Invest in a statement chair that is just as functional as it is gorgeous and give your living room the upgrade of your dreams.

From left to right: <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=38395X987171&xs=1&xcust=homesplurge-lourdesuribe-10182222-634835aee4b08e0e6080f63e&url=https%3A%2F%2Feternitymodern.com%2Fmario-bellini-modular-sofa-middle-module" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Mario Bellini Camaleonda chair" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="634835aee4b08e0e6080f63e" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=38395X987171&xs=1&xcust=homesplurge-lourdesuribe-10182222-634835aee4b08e0e6080f63e&url=https%3A%2F%2Feternitymodern.com%2Fmario-bellini-modular-sofa-middle-module" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">Mario Bellini Camaleonda chair</a> at Eternity Modern, <a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/deeplink?id=Zb4jl9GtVeY&mid=39789&u1=homesplurge-lourdesuribe-10182222-634835aee4b08e0e6080f63e&murl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.anthropologie.com%2Fshop%2Fperri-leather-chair%3Fcategory%3Dfurniture-chairs%26color" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Perri leather chair" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="634835aee4b08e0e6080f63e" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://click.linksynergy.com/deeplink?id=Zb4jl9GtVeY&mid=39789&u1=homesplurge-lourdesuribe-10182222-634835aee4b08e0e6080f63e&murl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.anthropologie.com%2Fshop%2Fperri-leather-chair%3Fcategory%3Dfurniture-chairs%26color" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">Perri leather chair</a> at Anthropologie, <a href="https://www.anrdoezrs.net/click-100345797-14380396?sid=homesplurge-lourdesuribe-10182222-634835aee4b08e0e6080f63e&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.dwr.com%2Fliving-lounge-chairs%2Fwomb-chair-and-ottoman%2F9097.html%3Flang%3Den_US" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Womb chair and ottoman" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="634835aee4b08e0e6080f63e" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.anrdoezrs.net/click-100345797-14380396?sid=homesplurge-lourdesuribe-10182222-634835aee4b08e0e6080f63e&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.dwr.com%2Fliving-lounge-chairs%2Fwomb-chair-and-ottoman%2F9097.html%3Flang%3Den_US" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="2">Womb chair and ottoman</a> at Design Within Reach.
When it comes to decorating and furnishing one’s home, it can be difficult to know which items are actually worth investing large amounts of money in and when you’re better off finding cheaper alternatives. I’m a big believer that homes can be beautiful on a budget, but also strongly feel that you get what you pay for. When it comes to big-ticket items that are going to be used daily (think couches and seating, major appliances, and rugs) it’s generally worth it to cough up the dough for pricier, high-quality items.

I regret to inform you that the professionals agree. Architect and interior designer Natalie Rebuck told HuffPost that the season’s biggest design trend —a statement-making sculptural chair that could double as a piece of artwork — is also the one that is most worth investing in.

“I think splurging on a sculptural statement chair is the best way to spend a lot of money,” Rebuck explained. “I see it as a purchase that will carry you from home to home throughout your life. Buy a beautiful chair you fall in love with. It should be something that is fabulous from every angle and that will start a conversation.”

She’s also noticing a proliferation of squishy ’70s-style lounge furniture, like the iconic Mario Bellini Camaleonda sofa you’ve probably seen all over your social media. That couch is a next-level splurge, but there are quite a few high-quality couches and chairs inspired by the Camaleonda’s design that make great investment pieces while still being a bit more accessible. And since it’s a modular couch, you can even just buy one section and use it as a stand-alone statement chair.

Below, I’ve rounded up some gorgeous sculptural statement chairs that are every bit as artful and chic as they are timeless. Splurge on the one that best matches your aesthetic and enjoy it for a lifetime. It’ll be worth it in the long run.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
Design Within Reach
Design Within Reach Womb chair and ottoman
Available in a wide range of fabrics and colors, this Womb chair and ottoman set is the perfect modern lounge chair with a hint of retro. It has a classic, yet slightly eccentric silhouette that is both comfortable to sit in and beautiful to look at.
$6,418 at Design Within Reach
2
West Elm
West Elm x Mara Hoffman shearling chair
This fuzzy beauty is part of Mara Hoffman's West Elm collaboration and captures the essence of her sustainably chic clothing brand. It's a low-profile modern lounge chair that has plenty of visual interest but a slim silhouette and is easy on the eyes. Pick from a variety of colors and fabrics to customize it and make it your own.
$699+ at West Elm
3
Design Within Reach
Terje Ekstrom armchair
This stylish statement 1980s armchair was designed by Terje Ekstrom and handcrafted in Norway. It's eye-catching, unique and a total conversation starter. The burnt orange brick hue toes the line between neutral and bold, making it both unconventional and classic, though it comes in other colors as well.
$2,999 at Design Within Reach
4
Overstock
Overstock Actaeus barrel accent chair
Available in five different colors, this muppet-adjacent chair adds a whole lot of flair to a space. It has a unique curved backrest that hugs the body, a soft seat and elegant brass metal legs that add a touch of glam.
$369.99 at Overstock
5
Anthropologie
Anthropologie Jordana swivel chair
If you love breaking up lines in a room, then try this rounded swivel chair from Anthropologie. It's plush, relaxing and perfect for entertaining or sitting around with a good book. The cushions are reversible and the legs are removable, so you can alter it to best fit your vibe.
$1,398+ at Anthropologie
6
CB2
CB2 Abruzzo tufted leather chair
If your style leans more classic and subdued, then take a look at this beautiful brown tufted leather chair. It looks like something you'd find in an old-timey smoking club or castle library — elegant and comfortable at the same time. It's perfectly worn in and has soft, buttery leather that is as cozy as it is luxurious.
$1,499 at CB2
7
Urban Outfitters
Urban Outfitters Wally Curvature chair
Add some curves to your space with this wavy chair from Urban Outfitters. It's minimalist while also adding a pop of funk to the room.
$799 at Amazon
8
Anthropologie
Anthropologie Perri leather chair
The backrest of this chair is distinctly shell-like, making this unique leather chair from Anthropologie surprisingly whimsical while still elegant and grounded. It's bound to be the centerpiece of any room.
$2,498+ at Anthropologie
9
West Elm
West Elm cozy swivel chair
This comfortable swivel chair can be customized to your liking, with a variety of different fabric options and colors to choose from. The wide, low-slung seat is perfect for cuddling. It's durable and makes a statement while still being neutral enough to blend into the scene. This piece is perfect for someone who wants a special chair but doesn't want to go too bold, aesthetic-wise.
$759.20+ at West Elm
10
Design Within Reach
Pierre Paulin by Artifort F598 Groovy Chair
Rebuck is currently obsessing over this sculptural piece. It's a curvy vintage chair designed by Pierre Paulin in 1973 that looks like it popped straight off the set of an old movie. It has gorgeous fabric upholstery that can be color customized and unique silver metal feet. But best of all, it's comfy too. Will you be the lucky one to take the plunge and snag this before it's gone?
$5,295 at Design Within Reach
11
Eternity Modern
Mario Bellini Camaleonda module
Pick up a single module of Mario Bellini's famous Camaleonda couch and use it as a statement chair in your home. You can get it in the fabric of your choice, including cashmere, velvet, suede and more in a range of stunning vibrant colors. It'll never go out of style.
$1,339+ at Eternity Modern
