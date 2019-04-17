Sadeugra via Getty Images Here's how to prevent blisters from shoes, so there's no more stocking up on emergency bandages before a night in heels.

Pinky toes, heels, between toes and the sides of the feet are just a few of the most common places to get blisters from ill-fitting shoes, uncomfortable heels or running sneakers.

Though there are plenty of blister prevention products out there, most of us turn to a trusty box of Band-Aids. Bandages might be somewhat effective at preventing a blister when you feel it coming, but they aren’t a long-term solution for preventing blisters from happening in the first place. Instead, to get rid of blisters permanently, you need treatments and prevention that won’t rub off when walking or slide away during a sweaty day.

Take a look below:

1 PreHeels Blister Prevention Spray Amazon Get it on Amazon. PreHeels creates an invisible barrier on the skin that prevents blisters and chafing before they start. Just spray on a nice layer before strapping on your favorite pair of heels. 2 Foot Petals Fancy Feet Heel Cusions Amazon Get them on Amazon. Stick these padded cushions to the back of your most uncomfortable pair of shoes and you'll never have a painful heel blister again. 3 ZenToes Open Toe Tubes Amazon Get them on Amazon. They might look ridiculous, but these toe tubes are lined with a soothing gel that softens the skin and promotes healing. They can be custom cut to any length you need, so you can wear them on your big toe, middle toe, pinky toe or even a finger. They might best be used to prevent blisters between toes. 4 BodyGlide Foot Glide Anti Blister Balm Amazon Get it on Amazon. This balm glides on like a deodorant to prevent chafing and blisters in the first place. Just apply a little on your toes and heels before putting on your shoes to prevent blisters. It's also formulated with Vitamins A and C, so it's also feeding your dry skin in the process. 5 Compeed Blister Plasters Amazon Get them on Amazon. If you're prone to blisters, you might consider keeping a pack of these small blister plasters in your bag at all times. They come in a small hard case so they're more durable than a Band-Aid box. Better still, they actually stay in place for up to three days because they're waterproof, dirt repellant and keep bacteria at bay. Use them to prevent blisters and to heal a blister once you have one. 6 Engo Oval Blister Prevention Patches Amazon Get them on Amazon. If you need immediate pain relief from the friction of rubbing, calluses and blisters on your feet, these patches can be placed in pretty much any kind of footwear. Whether it's the ball of your foot, the side of your foot, or even your arch that gives you trouble, these patches are versatile enough to protect your skin. 7 Dr. Scholl's Moleskin Plus Padding Roll Amazon Get it on Amazon. If you like to be prepared for any and all kinds of foot pain, this padding roll is what you need. It's like the duct tape of blister prevention. The cuttable moleskin can be measured for any size, so you always have a cushion for even those odd-shaped blisters. 8 Dr Frederick's Original Better Blister Bandages Variety Pack Amazon Get them on Amazon. If you get all kinds of blisters in all kinds of places, this multi-pack of different sizes and shapes will do the trick. All of the bandages are waterproof, so they can be used to treat and hell blisters once you have one, and prevent them in the first place.