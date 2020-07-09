HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.

recep-bg via Getty Images The purpose of blue light glasses is to filter out the blue light from screens before it reaches your eyes. Some of Amazon's best-selling blue light glasses from brands like Sojos and LivHo might be a good place to start.

American adults spend about half their day using screens. And odds are your screen time has only gone up since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, when it feels like each day’s breaking news outweighs the last.

All of that screen time adds up to a lot of stress on our eyes, according to the American Academy Of Ophthalmology. Though there’s no scientific evidence that blue light from phones, computers and tablets causes damage to the eyes, there are other ways blue light can affect you.

“Blue light does affect the body’s circadian rhythm, our natural wake and sleep cycle,” according to the AAO. “During the day, blue light wakes us up and stimulates us. But too much blue light exposure late at night from your phone, tablet or computer can make it harder to get to sleep.”

But there’s still more you can do if your eyes are straining from migraines, gaming or too much computer use generally.

The purpose of blue light glasses is to filter out the blue light from screens and devices before it reaches your eyes. While blue light glasses probably aren’t necessary, many people report benefits of blue light glasses like less eye strain and better sleep.

Most of us think of those oversized, unattractive glasses with yellow lenses when we think of blue light blocking glasses, but there are actually plenty of cute blue light glasses that look like real glasses.

Wondering where to buy blue light glasses in 2020? Whether you’re looking for some for screen time or to help with migraines, we’ve rounded up 10 styles from Amazon you’ll actually want to wear. All of these blue light glasses on Amazon are under $40.