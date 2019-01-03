This $100 Winter Coat Has Almost 6,000 Reviews On Amazon

Early last year, “New York Magazine” labeled it the “coat that’s taken over the Upper East Side.” “Business Insider” calls it a “cheaper version of Canada Goose jacket,” while “Good Housekeeping” named it “the most popular coat on Amazon.”
Though nobody is exactly sure how the Orolay Women’s Thickened Down Jacket shot to fame, we do know it’s one of Amazon’s best-selling and most-wished-for jackets, and for good reason.
This inexpensive winter parka maintains a 4.3-star rating on Amazon while racking up more than 5,700 customer reviews loaded with phrases like “lots of pockets,” “super warm,” “lightweight” and “many compliments.”
“I like the pockets, which can store my phone, purse, gloves, camera and every other necessity for an outdoor trip.” — Amazon reviewer
“Initially I was a bit skeptical but after reading other reviews I decided to purchase....I currently live in an area where the temperature reaches to the single digits/below zero and so far this jacket has kept me extremely warm and comfortable.” — Amazon reviewer
“I’ve gotten three compliments from strangers on the coat already.” — Amazon reviewer
The jacket features a hood with extra soft lining, zippers with silk handles, six practical pockets that make carrying a purse or bag unnecessary, and a special side-zip design that gives you increased mobility when unzipped, and more warmth when fully zipped.
The jacket’s shell and lining is made of polyester and the filling is comprised of down and feathers, meaning budget-conscious vegans might want to look at other affordable vegan winter jacket options for women.
That said, reviewers have pointed out that the front zipper occasionally sticks, and it isn’t as water resistant as advertised. And, though some reviewers say it’s true to size, others recommend sizing up for a looser, comfier fit.
Still, for folks who want an inexpensive winter coat for skiing, hiking or weekend wear, this coat delivers on warmth and style. Better still, it rings up under $120.
