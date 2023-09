25 Things That Will Lead To A Cleaner Home In Mere Minutes

Bek O'Connell / BuzzFeed

An all-natural multi-purpose spray

The Hoot is a Black woman-owned small business started by Tonya Newsome, a professional cleaner who noticed traditional cleaning solutions made with harsh ingredients were causing skin irritation and respiratory issues. Newsome decided to make a cleaner that's just as effective but without SLES and SLS (both known to cause irritation and allergic reactions for people with sensitive skin).



You know that refreshing feeling you get after a deep clean at the dentist? That's how I feel about my home after using this spray. The peppermint smell is so invigorating and makes everything smell fresh. It cuts through grime and dust with no problem, and I think might actually scare off mice (rodents hate minty smells). The sprayer works well, and the bottle is even made from recycled plastic. I have to say, it's really nice to use a cleaner that works but doesn't give off unpleasant fumes or put my dog at risk. If you're looking for a multipurpose spray that smells like a nice piece of gum instead of the bottom of a swimming pool, try it out!