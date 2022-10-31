Temperatures in the Northern Hemisphere are dropping almost as fast as our soup spoons are plopping into bowls, and the most-liked recipes on the HuffPost Taste Instagram account (which you should follow!) reflect humanity’s warm embrace of the season.
Below you’ll see soft pretzel balls to dunk into a gooey pumpkin beer cheese dip, an elegant roast chicken that’ll blow everyone away at your next dinner party, a pan of pumpkin cinnamon rolls that anyone would be happy to wake up to, and so much more.
Give them a try and tell us your favorites!
10
Blueberry Cream Cheese Coffee Cake
9
Pumpkin Cinnamon Rolls
8
Creamy Chicken Noodle Soup
7
Spider Peanut Butter Cookies
6
Garlic Chili Noodles
5
Sha Cha Chicken
4
Braised Chicken With Fresh Figs
3
Roasted Garlic Alla Vodka Stuffed Spaghetti Squash
2
Pumpkin Beer Cheese Skillet with Soft Pretzels
1
Easy Flavorful Rigatoni Meatball Soup