All The Healthy Things/How Sweet Eats

Temperatures in the Northern Hemisphere are dropping almost as fast as our soup spoons are plopping into bowls, and the most-liked recipes on the HuffPost Taste Instagram account (which you should follow!) reflect humanity’s warm embrace of the season.

Below you’ll see soft pretzel balls to dunk into a gooey pumpkin beer cheese dip, an elegant roast chicken that’ll blow everyone away at your next dinner party, a pan of pumpkin cinnamon rolls that anyone would be happy to wake up to, and so much more.

Advertisement