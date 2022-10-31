Food & Drink
RecipescookingBaking

The 10 Best Instagram Recipes From October 2022

Creamy soups, garlicky noodles, pumpkin cinnamon rolls and more autumnal goodness.

Head Of Life

All The Healthy Things/How Sweet Eats

Temperatures in the Northern Hemisphere are dropping almost as fast as our soup spoons are plopping into bowls, and the most-liked recipes on the HuffPost Taste Instagram account (which you should follow!) reflect humanity’s warm embrace of the season.

Below you’ll see soft pretzel balls to dunk into a gooey pumpkin beer cheese dip, an elegant roast chicken that’ll blow everyone away at your next dinner party, a pan of pumpkin cinnamon rolls that anyone would be happy to wake up to, and so much more.

Give them a try and tell us your favorites!

10
Love and Olive Oil
Blueberry Cream Cheese Coffee Cake
All the weekend baking inspiration you need.
Get the recipe
9
All The Health Things
Pumpkin Cinnamon Rolls
Is it even fall if you haven't made these yet?
Get the recipe
8
Damn Delicious
Creamy Chicken Noodle Soup
Don't love brothy soups? This one will hit the spot and keep you feeling full.
Get the recipe
7
A Classic Twist
Spider Peanut Butter Cookies
Almost too cute to eat, and yet just creepy enough.
Get the recipe
6
I Heart Umami
Garlic Chili Noodles
This one's so quick and easy to make, it'll become your new weeknight go-to.
Get the recipe
5
I Heart Umami
Sha Cha Chicken
This takes just 10-15 minutes to make and is loaded with gingery, garlicky goodness.
Get the recipe
4
Feasting At Home
Braised Chicken With Fresh Figs
An unexpected ingredient can make all the difference to a classic dish like this.
Get the recipe
3
Half Baked Harvest
Roasted Garlic Alla Vodka Stuffed Spaghetti Squash
Do yourself a favor and pick up some spaghetti squash next time you see it at the market.
Get the recipe
2
How Sweet Eats
Pumpkin Beer Cheese Skillet with Soft Pretzels
Even if you're not watching the game, this one's perfect for football season.
Get the recipe
1
Orchids + Sweet Tea
Easy Flavorful Rigatoni Meatball Soup
If you're ready to cozy up and embrace fall, this is the dish you'll want to make ASAP.
Get the recipe
