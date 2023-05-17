ShoppingFoodcookingKitchen Tools

Kitchen scissors from <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Zyliss-E910037U-Scissor-Serrated-Seafood/dp/B07V7QSJ4W?tag=kristenaiken-20&ascsubtag=6453c798e4b007e3d7d723fa%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Zyliss" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="6453c798e4b007e3d7d723fa" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Zyliss-E910037U-Scissor-Serrated-Seafood/dp/B07V7QSJ4W?tag=kristenaiken-20&ascsubtag=6453c798e4b007e3d7d723fa%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">Zyliss</a>, <a href="https://www.amazon.com/KitchenAid-KE351OHOBA-Purpose-Shears-Black/dp/B07TLNSW1S?tag=kristenaiken-20&ascsubtag=6453c798e4b007e3d7d723fa%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="KichtenAid" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="6453c798e4b007e3d7d723fa" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/KitchenAid-KE351OHOBA-Purpose-Shears-Black/dp/B07TLNSW1S?tag=kristenaiken-20&ascsubtag=6453c798e4b007e3d7d723fa%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">KichtenAid</a>, <a href="https://www.amazon.com/OXO-Grips-Multi-Purpose-Kitchen-Scissors/dp/B000KILLXM?tag=kristenaiken-20&ascsubtag=6453c798e4b007e3d7d723fa%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="OXO" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="6453c798e4b007e3d7d723fa" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/OXO-Grips-Multi-Purpose-Kitchen-Scissors/dp/B000KILLXM?tag=kristenaiken-20&ascsubtag=6453c798e4b007e3d7d723fa%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="2">OXO</a> and <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Asdirne-Scissors-Detachable-Ergonomic-10-3Inch/dp/B08P58R8J1?tag=kristenaiken-20&ascsubtag=6453c798e4b007e3d7d723fa%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Asdirne" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="6453c798e4b007e3d7d723fa" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Asdirne-Scissors-Detachable-Ergonomic-10-3Inch/dp/B08P58R8J1?tag=kristenaiken-20&ascsubtag=6453c798e4b007e3d7d723fa%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="3">Asdirne</a>
Most home cooks don’t have a pair of kitchen shears in their toolkit, but they should. For reasons that bewilder me, shears haven’t quiet earned the esteem of a “proper” kitchen tool, like a chef’s knife or a paring knife (unless you ask someone who knows better). But newsflash: Kitchen shears aren’t just for people who are afraid to fumble around with a sharp knife ― they’re an essential part of every chef’s tool bag (in fact, my culinary school-provided knife kit included a pair of kitchen shears, and I still use them every day).

So no, shears aren’t just a poor-man’s knife. They’re useful for a number of tasks, and they come in several different styles: general utilitarian kitchen shears, herb snippers, poultry shears, pizza scissors, seafood shears and more.

General utilitarian shears can be used for everyday tasks that require a little more precision or force than a regular knife can provide, like slicing open the slimy plastic wrapper on a package of raw chicken, cutting through slippery ingredients like bacon or gnawing through tough ingredients like dried apricots. One of my favorite tricks is dipping the shears right into the food you want to cut, avoiding the mess of dumping the food on a cutting board ― hold your shears vertically, and you can chop whole canned tomatoes while they’re still in the can, snip long pasta noodles into kid-friendly cuts while the spaghetti is right on the plate, and cut too-big pieces of lettuce in a salad bowl.

Herb snippers are a feature of many utilitarian kitchen shears ― if you look closely, you’ll see herb-stripper notches that are built into the handle base, allowing you to quickly pull leaves off stems with a flick of the wrist.

Poultry shears are a bit more special, and infinitely more powerful. They’re designed to cut through bone, making it easy to butterfly a chicken or a turkey or break down any cut of meat you bring home. If you want to keep all your fingers intact, trust me ― never try cutting through bones with regular kitchen shears. They’ll slip and slide and could potentially lead to the emergency room. Get a pair of poultry shears instead.

Next up are pizza scissors. Have you ever slid a pizza wheel across your pie, only to drag all the cheese along with it and still not cut through the crust? Then you need pizza scissors. Their long blades are specially designed to cut through slippery mozzarella and chewy crusts, and some of them even feature a wedge that lifts the slice out of the box for you. And FYI, chefs in Rome use scissors for pizza al taglio, or “by the cut” pizza.

Seafood scissors are even more specific, and essential if you prepare a lot of crab, crayfish, lobster or shrimp at home. These special shears are extra durable and sharp to crack and cut through shells, and the curved blade allows you to insert the tip under the shell to pry out the meat.

If you haven’t yet discovered the life-changing powers of a good pair of kitchen shears, do yourself a favor and grab one (or more) of the pairs below. You can thank us later.

Amazon
KitchenAid multipurpose kitchen shears
These KitchenAid shears come in a variety of un-boring colors and are accompanied by a plastic sheath for safe storage. The stainless steel blades are micro-serrated for effective cutting and reviewers say the ergonomic handles are easy on the hands (even arthritic ones). At around $9, they won't cost much more than a few pounds of chicken, and they’ve earned 4.8 stars across over 49,000 ratings on Amazon.
$8.80 at Amazon
Our Place
Our Place Shear Genius kitchen scissors
Another functional option for the style-inclined, Our Place’s high-design shears don’t skimp on effectiveness. In addition to micro-serrated stainless steel blades, these scissors contain dedicated openings for stripping herbs. There’s also a pointy box cutter at the tip of the handle so you don’t have to use your food-prep tools to open mail — because you know your kitchen scissors are the first thing you reach for when you’re struggling to open that Amazon package. This pair also comes apart easily when it’s time to do the dishes.
$20 at Our Place (originally $25)
Amazon
OXO kitchen shears with herb stripper
This ergonomic pair of all-purpose of shears from a trusted kitchen brand comes equipped with an herb stripper for an added dose of functionality. The blades are micro-serrated to safely and effectively grip and slice food, and they separate with a quick twist for thorough cleaning.
$19.80 at Amazon
Amazon
OXO poultry shears
These spring-loaded poultry shears are equipped with angled blades that are especially designed to help you butcher that chicken perfectly. The handles features a tiny lock for safe stashing, and the blades can be quickly separated for thorough cleanup.
$25.24 at Amazon
Amazon
Pizza scissors
These stainless steel scissors are set at just the right angle, enabling you to cut a slice of pizza without awkwardly flipping the whole pie off the table. The large handles are intended to accommodate a variety of hand sizes, and the blades of these scissors also come apart for lightning-fast cleanup.
$11.86
Amazon
Pizza scissors with a serving ledge
Another pie-friendly cutting option very similar to the one above, these pizza scissors feature a tray extension that will perfectly support your just-cut slice, for seamless serving.
$13.89 at Amazon
Amazon
Curved scissors designed especially for seafood
With soft handles and claw-like angled blades, these serrated stainless steel seafood scissors will come in handy the next time you’re preparing or eating crab or lobster, thanks to a toothy “channel” on the inside for cracking hard shells. This pair is also totally dishwasher safe.
$12.95 at Amazon
