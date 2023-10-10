Prices change quickly on Prime Day and our team is working to keep stories as up-to-date as possible. Keep checking back for all of our top picks, plus Prime Day deals from our friends at BuzzFeed.
It’s not every day you see actual brand name Apple products on sale, which makes these Prime Big Deal Days price cuts even more exciting. Whether you’re looking to upgrade to some real-deal AirPods, need a new watch band or are in the market for some other iPhone accessories, we’ve rounded up the best sales on brand name Apple products this Prime Day.
If you’re already a Mac user, you know that Apple products are goodlooking and user-friendly. They normally have a hefty price tag, meaning it can be hard to justify splurging for the brand name version of wireless headphones, portable chargers and MagSafe phone cases.
To upgrade your own tech setup or to get a head start on shopping for the holidays, these Amazon Prime Day sales on Apple items are the perfect way to score top-quality products for a price that’s a little nicer.
HuffPost and its publishing partners may receive a commission from some purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently curated by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.