Beyoncé Reveals Stevie Wonder's Secret Contribution To Her 'Jolene' Cover

Dolly Parton isn’t the only legend who had a hand in Beyoncé’s fiery version of “Jolene.”
While accepting the Innovator Award at Monday’s iHeart Radio Music Awards, the “Cowboy Carter” artist revealed that the one and only Stevie Wonder played harmonica on her cover of Parton’s country anthem.
Beyoncé praised Wonder as he presented her with the trophy, telling the music legend, “Thank you so much, Stevie. I love you. I love you and I honor you. I want to thank you for making a way for all of us.”
“I’m honored to receive this recognition from you, Stevie Wonder,” she continued. “Whenever anyone asks me if there’s anyone I can listen to for the rest of my life, it’s always you. So thank you, God bless you.”
Wonder expressed similar admiration for Beyoncé, telling her, “I want to thank you for motivating the world to be a better place.”
“And thank you for playing the harmonica on ‘Jolene,’” she replied, prompting screams from the audience.
Last weekend, Beyoncé got the stamp of approval from Parton for her version of “Jolene.”
“Wow, I just heard Jolene. Beyoncé is giving that girl some trouble and she deserves it!” Parton wrote in an Instagram post.
In her 1973 original, Parton pleads for Jolene to not take her man. However, in Beyoncé’s version, she rewrote the lyrics as a warning to Jolene to stay away from her husband and family.
“Jolene, Jolene, Jolene, Jolene / Don’t take the chance because you think you can,” she cautions in the song.
“Cowboy Carter,” which was released on March 29, also features Willie Nelson and Miley Cyrus, as well as Black country artists such as Linda Martell, Tanner Adell, Brittney Spencer, Tiera Kennedy, Reyna Roberts and Willie Jones.