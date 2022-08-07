Biden Expresses Solidarity With Muslim Community After Albuquerque Killings

President Joe Biden on Sunday said his administration “stands strongly with the Muslim community” in the wake of the killings of four Muslim men in Albuquerque, New Mexico, over the past nine months in suspected targeted attacks.

Biden, in a statement posted to Twitter on Sunday, said he’s “angered and saddened by the horrific killings.” He added that “these hateful attacks have no place in America.”

“While we await a full investigation, my prayers are with the victims’ families, and my Administration stands strongly with the Muslim community,” he said.

Anyone with tips about these murders is urged to call Albuquerque Metro Crime Stoppers at 505-843-STOP (7867) pic.twitter.com/YISGwPN442 — Albuquerque Police Department (@ABQPOLICE) August 6, 2022

The president’s comment comes two days after a fourth Muslim man was found dead. Both federal and local authorities have said that they are still investigating whether this latest death is linked to the three others, while the state’s governor has described all four men as “targeted.”

The first three killings, which took place respectively on Aug. 1, July 26 and Nov. 7, involved the victims being fatally shot in an ambush-style attack, authorities have said.

People sprinkle dirt over the grave of Muhammad Afzaal Hussain, 27, in Albuquerque during a funeral service Friday for him and Aftab Hussein, 41. Both Muslim men were shot and killed near their homes only six days apart. via Associated Press

Details about the fourth man’s death have not been released as of Sunday afternoon. He has only been described as being in his mid-20s, Muslim and a native from South Asia.