Biden Celebrates Transgender Day Of Visibility, Calls Out Hateful 'MAGA Extremists'

President Joe Biden on Friday issued a statement celebrating Transgender Day of Visibility and applauding the bravery of trans people in the face of threats from “MAGA extremists” who push “hateful and extreme state laws.”

Biden also used the opportunity to highlight how those persistent attacks exacerbate the nation’s mental health crisis, which is particularly acute among trans youth.

Advertisement

“On Transgender Day of Visibility, we celebrate the strength, joy, and absolute courage of some of the bravest people I know,” Biden said. “Transgender Americans deserve to be safe and supported in every community — but today, across our country, MAGA extremists are advancing hundreds of hateful and extreme state laws that target transgender kids and their families.”

Noting that more than half of transgender youth say the’ve seriously considered suicide, the president also announced a program to add dedicated LGBTQ+ counselors to the nationwide suicide prevention and crisis hotline.

Trans youth who need help can dial 988 to reach the hotline and press “3” to speak with one of the trained professionals.

“We’ll never stop working to create a world where everyone can live without fear,” Biden continued. “Where parents, teachers, and whole communities come together to support kids, no matter how they identify; and every child is surrounded by compassion and love.

Advertisement