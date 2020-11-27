HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.

You might be ready to level up your home gym setup for good after months of working out with whatever home workout accessories you’ve had on hand. Fortunately, Black Friday and Cyber Monday are here, and full of home gym and fitness deals you’ll want to jump on.

This Cyber Week, we’ve seen deals on everything from home gym equipment and accessories, to workout clothes. Our shopping editors can’t even resist making a few purchases of their own, too.

Maybe you’re looking to invest in an indoor exercise bike that’s more affordable than Peloton or maybe even a massage gun to soothe tired post-workout muscles.

THE BEST OF THE BEST BLACK FRIDAY FITNESS DEALS... The Mirror is on sale for $995 with code BLACKFRIDAY20 (normally $1,495), giving you access to thousands of on-demand classes from cardio to yoga.

In case you don’t know, you can find all of our Black Friday and Cyber Monday coverage in one convenient place. You’ll find markdowns across the internet on everything from bedding to cookware. We’ve rounded up some of the best Black Friday 2020 deals on exercise equipment, workout machines and fitness accessories. Take a look:

BLACK FRIDAY DEALS ON HOME WORKOUT EQUIPMENT:

BLACK FRIDAY DEALS ON WORKOUT CLOTHES AND SNEAKERS:

Get 30% off activewear at Beyond Yoga

Take 30% off sneakers with code BFSAVINGS at DSW

at DSW Take 30% off site wide from Nov. 24 through Dec. 1 and get leggings up to 50% off starting on Nov. 27 at Girlfriend Collective

Get an extra 25% off clearance activewear and sneakers starting on Nov. 27 at Nordstrom

Ge 40% off activewear on Nov. 26 at Old Navy

Get 30% to 50% off site wide at Puma

BLACK FRIDAY DEALS ON MASSAGE GUNS:

BLACK FRIDAY DEALS ON WORKOUT ACCESSORIES: