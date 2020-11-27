HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.
You might be ready to level up your home gym setup for good after months of working out with whatever home workout accessories you’ve had on hand. Fortunately, Black Friday and Cyber Monday are here, and full of home gym and fitness deals you’ll want to jump on.
This Cyber Week, we’ve seen deals on everything from home gym equipment and accessories, to workout clothes. Our shopping editors can’t even resist making a few purchases of their own, too.
Maybe you’re looking to invest in an indoor exercise bike that’s more affordable than Peloton or maybe even a massage gun to soothe tired post-workout muscles.
THE BEST OF THE BEST BLACK FRIDAY FITNESS DEALS...
The Mirror is on sale for $995 with code BLACKFRIDAY20 (normally $1,495), giving you access to thousands of on-demand classes from cardio to yoga.
We’ve rounded up some of the best Black Friday 2020 deals on exercise equipment, workout machines and fitness accessories.
BLACK FRIDAY DEALS ON HOME WORKOUT EQUIPMENT:
- Get the Mirror on sale for $995 with code BLACKFRIDAY20 (normally $1,495) at Mirror
- Get P.volve memberships and kits for up to 50% off with code BF50 at P.volve. Check out our review of the at-home Pilates workout here.
- Get the The MYX stationary bike on sale for $1,049 with code BLACKFRIDAY (normally $1,299) at MYX
- Get the Echelon Connect EX-1 LE stationary bike on sale for $840 (normally $1,000) at Echelon
- Get the LifePro Electrostride Compact Folding Treadmill on sale for $375 (normally $400) on Amazon
- Get the Lifepro Pacer Folding Treadmill for Home on sale for $540 (normally $675) on Amazon
- Get the PYHIGH Stationary Exercise Bike on sale for $285 (normally $335) on Amazon
- Get the Under Desk Bike Pedal Exerciser on sale for $120 (normally $150) on Amazon
- Get a free mat and free shipping when you order the Bowflex VeloCore Bike with code FIT2020 (normally $1,699) at Bowflex
BLACK FRIDAY DEALS ON WORKOUT CLOTHES AND SNEAKERS:
- Get 30% off activewear at Beyond Yoga
- Take 30% off sneakers with code BFSAVINGS at DSW
- Take 30% off site wide from Nov. 24 through Dec. 1 and get leggings up to 50% off starting on Nov. 27 at Girlfriend Collective
- Get an extra 25% off clearance activewear and sneakers starting on Nov. 27 at Nordstrom
- Ge 40% off activewear on Nov. 26 at Old Navy
- Get 30% to 50% off site wide at Puma
BLACK FRIDAY DEALS ON MASSAGE GUNS:
- Get the Theragun PRO on sale for $449 (normally $599) at Theragun.
- Get the Theragun Elite on sale for $299 (normally $399) at Theragun.
- Get the Theragun Prime on sale for $224 (normally $299) at Theragun.
- Get the Theragun mini on sale for $149 (normally $174) at Theragun.
- Get the Sonic Handheld Percussion Massage Gun on sale for $96 (normally $119) on Amazon
- Get the Pulse Fx Powerful Rotating Percussion Massage Gun on sale for $250 (normally $300) on Amazon
- Get the Fusion FX Heated Percussion Massage Gun on sale for $196 (normally $245) on Amazon
BLACK FRIDAY DEALS ON WORKOUT ACCESSORIES:
- Get the Lifepro 4-Speed Vibrating Foam Roller on sale for $80 (normally $99) on Amazon
- Get the Theragun Wave Roller on sale for $99 (normally $149) at Theragun.
- Get the Fitbit Charge 4 Fitness and Activity Tracker on sale for $100 (normally $150) on Amazon
- Get the Potok Resistance Bands Set on sale for $7 (normally $10) on Amazon