Bob Dole Says He'll Undergo Treatment For Lung Cancer

WASHINGTON, Feb 18 (Reuters) - Former U.S. Republican Senator Bob Dole, who unsuccessfully ran for president in 1996, said on Thursday that he has been diagnosed with advanced lung cancer and will undergo treatment beginning next week.

“Recently, I was diagnosed with stage-four lung cancer....while I certainly have some hurdles ahead, I also know that I join millions of Americans who face significant health challenges of their own,” Dole, 97, said in a Twitter posting.

(Photo by Cheriss May/NurPhoto via Getty Images) Former Senate Majority Leader Bob Dole (R-Kan.), introduces Michael Pompeo, director of the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) and U.S. secretary of state nominee for the Trump administration, during a Senate Foreign Relations Committee confirmation hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., on Thursday, April 12, 2018.

Known for his quick, searing wit and legislative skills, Dole had a long career in the U.S. Congress that included serving as Senate majority leader. In the early 1980s he chaired the Senate Finance Committee, which helps guide U.S. tax, trade and health policy.

He was soundly defeated by President Bill Clinton in the 1996 presidential election with Dole winning 40.7% of the vote to Clinton’s 49.2%.

Dole suffered serious wounds in Italy during World War II that resulted in a long hospitalization.

