The Books All Your Friends Are Reading Now

From beach reads (hey, it's still warm!) to gripping tales, here are the juicy books you're seeing all over right now.
These are the books you're seeing on your friends' Instagrams right now.
Ah, reading. There is nothing quite like curling up with a great book and getting engrossed in a story. Of course, 18 months into a pandemic, and you’d be forgiven for idly scrolling through Instagram instead.

But wait! What is that vivid book jacket on your friend’s Instagram? And what’s the name of that bright blue cover you keep seeing in friends’ Stories?

From summer beach reads to fall thrillers, here are the books you’re probably seeing all over, in one place. You’re welcome.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.

"Matrix" by Lauren Groff
Amazon
The author of the fantastic "Fates and Furies," Lauren Groff, is back with a new must-read novel, "Matrix."

Buy it for $17.99.
"The Love Songs of W.E.B DuBois" by Honoree Fanonne Jeffers
Amazon
This book has been on nearly every must-read list since it came out about a month ago. Get it while it's hot!

Buy it for $21.38.
"Beautiful Country" by Qian Julie Wang
Amazon
This just-released memoir is all over your friends' Instagrams.

Buy it for $18.65.
"Beautiful World, Where Are You" by Sally Rooney
Amazon
The author of the un-put-down-able books "Normal People" and "Conversations with Friends" has just released "Beautiful World, Where Are You."

Buy it for $16.88.
"The Other Black Girl" by Zakiya Dalila Harris
Amazon
This was a summer must-read, but it's still warm out, so it counts. This low-key thriller gets better and stranger with every page.

Buy it for $13.49.
"L.A. Weather" by Maria Amparo Escandon
Amazon
If it's a Reese's Book Club pick, it's bound to be good.

Buy it for $17.76.
"Harlem Shuffle" by Colson Whitehead
Amazon
This is the latest book from two-time Pulitzer Prize-winning author Colson Whitehead.

Buy it for $19.90.
"The Last Thing He Told Me" by Laura Dave
Amazon
Pick up this summer hit while you can still join the conversations about it.

Buy it for $12.92.
"Unbound" by Tarana Burke
Amazon
It's a memoir from the founder of the Me Too movement and so much more.

Buy it for $22.99.
