Ah, reading. There is nothing quite like curling up with a great book and getting engrossed in a story. Of course, 18 months into a pandemic, and you’d be forgiven for idly scrolling through Instagram instead.
But wait! What is that vivid book jacket on your friend’s Instagram? And what’s the name of that bright blue cover you keep seeing in friends’ Stories?
From summer beach reads to fall thrillers, here are the books you’re probably seeing all over, in one place. You’re welcome.
"Matrix" by Lauren Groff
"The Love Songs of W.E.B DuBois" by Honoree Fanonne Jeffers
"Beautiful Country" by Qian Julie Wang
"Beautiful World, Where Are You" by Sally Rooney
"The Other Black Girl" by Zakiya Dalila Harris
"L.A. Weather" by Maria Amparo Escandon
"Harlem Shuffle" by Colson Whitehead
"The Last Thing He Told Me" by Laura Dave
"Unbound" by Tarana Burke
