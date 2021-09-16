Amazon/HuffPost These are the books you're seeing on your friends' Instagrams right now.

Ah, reading. There is nothing quite like curling up with a great book and getting engrossed in a story. Of course, 18 months into a pandemic, and you’d be forgiven for idly scrolling through Instagram instead.

But wait! What is that vivid book jacket on your friend’s Instagram? And what’s the name of that bright blue cover you keep seeing in friends’ Stories?

Advertisement

From summer beach reads to fall thrillers, here are the books you’re probably seeing all over, in one place. You’re welcome.