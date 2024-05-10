ShoppingShoesWalking Shoes

These Breathable Walking Shoes Won't Make Your Feet Sweat — Even Without Socks

Reviewers say these airy shoes don’t make their feet feel hot, sticky or smelly.
By 

Shopping Writer for HuffPost

(Top to bottom): A flexible knit sneaker, mesh slip-ins from Vivaia and Nobull sock-style runners.
Reef, Vivaia, Nobull
(Top to bottom): A flexible knit sneaker, mesh slip-ins from Vivaia and Nobull sock-style runners.

Walking around with swampy, sweaty feet as they suffocate in a pair of shoes might be the pinnacle of discomfort. And, if you’re someone who’s prone to perspiring soles (even when wearing socks), it can make shopping for a pair of comfortable, everyday walking shoes that much more difficult.

We scoured the internet to find the most breathable sneakers out there, enlisting the guidance of reviewers whose goals were similarly breeze-focused. Our efforts allowed us to create the following selection of men’s and women’s shoes that may range greatly in brands in price points but all share a similar ventilated design and sweat-conscious materials. Many of them don’t even require the need for socks.

Keep reading to find your next best comfy and breathable walking shoe like one chic court-side tennis shoe from Rothy’s, Allbird’s famous stay-cool Tree Runners and an affordable slip-in by none other than Skechers.

HuffPost and its publishing partners may receive a commission from some purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently curated by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
Amazon
A HuffPost-famous pair of walking shoes
These popular shoes have a reputation at HuffPost for being incredibly comfortable, breathable and versatile. Inside, these walking shoes have a durable memory foam insole that's made from a moisture-wicking fabric. Outside, the knit uppers are ventilated and flexible for a fit that feels like you're wearing next to nothing, according to one reviewer. Grab these in 16 colors and women's sizes 5.5-10.

Promising Amazon review: "These shoes are so lightweight it's right next door to wearing nothing because they're also so breathable (meaning my feet don't get warm/hot)! These shoes are actually very comfortable. I got my usual size and they fit perfect. Also very light weight which I really like. They’re holding up well so far." — Dominick Ferreira
$39.99 at Amazon
2
Allbirds
An everyday pair of eucalyptus tree fiber shoes
Featuring a proprietary knit fabric sourced from eucalyptus tree fiber, these everyday shoes are silky soft and always breathable. They also have a cushioned midsole for all-day support and once they get dirty, you can throw them in the washing machine for shoes that look brand new. Find them in sizes for both men (8-14) and women (5-11) and a variety of colors and combinations, including limited editions.

Promising Allbirds review: "This is the first pair of shoes I have ever owned that I can wear without socks. They slip right on and are so comfortable. My feet don't get hot and sweaty and the shoes never get that icky feel. When I work from home, these are the shoes I typically throw on and wear all day. I have a narrow foot with a high arch, so I am always worried about support and fit. The sole had plenty of cushion and enough arch support that I am comfortable. The whole sizes only on this model did bump me up to a 13. I would probably never wear these for an intense work out or long distance run because of the sizing. With that said, my toes have so much space, but the shoe still fits snug on my heel. As typical with my narrow foot, I do have to tighten the laces down to get a good fit but not so much that the eyelets touch and cover the tongue. A recent trip to Florida - I wore them on a short hike (2 miles) through a park. They did great! They are filthy now from the sand and dust so I am so grateful for machine washable that I am going to try for the first time!" — Eric P.
Men's: $98 at AllbirdsWomen's: $98 at Allbirds
3
Amazon
A pair of quick-drying men’s athletic shoes
Quick-drying and completely lace-free, these athletic shoes are made of an open mesh material to stay breathable. Even the lightweight cushioned soles feature a fully perforated design to allow maximum air flow. You can find these shoes in 22 colors and men's sizes 7-14.

Promising Amazon review: "I wear work boots all day long and usually have wet socks from my own sweat. These shoes allow air to reach even the bottom of my feet. My toenails are not pleasant to look so I don’t wear sandals or flip flops. These shoes are the best at keeping my feet dry, with or without socks." — Scott Solomonson
$25.49+ at Amazon
4
Reef
A flexible knit sneaker
Fans of cushy, squishy footbeds will rejoice in these effortless sneakers from Reef that boast a pillow-like EVA insole and an "easy-down" that makes the shoe easy to get in and out of. The uppers are made from a breathable knit for an all-around lightweight feel and the shoe can be found in sizes for men (7-14) and women (5-11) and nine colors in total.

Promising Reef review:These shoes are fantastic, they are very light, very comfortable and breathe well so they stay cool. The only issue that I have is that I have a Medium to narrow foot, and these are a bit wide, but I think once I work with the laces a bit more they will be fine. These go well with everything from a pair of jeans to business casual. I think I will order other colors too." — Myche B.

Very lightweight and comfortable. I've worn them with and without socks; with shorts or pants; even to work. Recently wore them as my primary footwear for a work trip where I was walking in excess of 5 miles per day and they are amazing. Ordering in some different colors as soon as I get home." — Eric
Women's: $75 at ReefMen's: $75 at ReefMen's in black: $69.95 at Zappos
5
Amazon
A Skechers slip-on with cooling insole
Skechers is a brand with a longstanding reputation for affordable and comfortable footwear and these slip-ons are no different. Available in over 25 colors and women's sizes 7-13 (multiple width options included), the Go Walk Joy sneakers feature an air-cooled and high-rebound insole and breathable mesh uppers. There's also a very similar style for men.

Promising Amazon review: "I have been wearing sketchers for years and love them. Now that I am 70, my feet have changed and I needed comfort, flexible, lightweight, easy to slip on with NO socks (can't get down to put them on) that DON'T make my feet sweat! Read all of the reviews and these ladies were SPOT ON! Buy these shoes ... no wont be disappointed. I wear a size 8 and bought 8 and 8.5 but the 8 fit perfect - like wearing a glove." — Placeholder
$40.00+ at Amazon$51.19+ at Zappos
6
Vivaia
A pair of mesh slip-in sneakers
These mesh sneakers by Vivaia allow for a hands-free take on and off thanks to a non-collapsing reinforced heel and a sock-like fit. The reactive foam insole claims to offer extra cradling arch support and if they get a trace of stink, just throw them in the washing machine machine. Snag them in 10 colors, a wool uppers version and unisex sizing.

Promising Vivaia review: "I ordered these sneakers before having my hip replaced. I have very wide feet and often have to size up but these were a good width but best of all were easy to take on/off without bending over or having to lace up. Very comfortable with good shock absorbing soles and can be worn without sock but feet stay fresh. Highly recommended. I am female age 67." — Janette M.
$119 at Vivaia
7
Nobull
Sock-style walking shoes with form-fitting mesh
With a glove-like fit made from a breathable and ultra-stretchy knit upper, these Nobull sneakers are suitable for both everyday walks and more intensive treks. The shoe's midsole is constructed with a lightweight yet dense cushioning that can keep things comfy all day long. You can find these in sizes for men (8-16) and women (5-11) and the same 10 colors for each.

Promising Nobull reviews: "Love them! I now have 3 pair of Aspire. Mesh allows feet to breathe and I have wide feet so allows for a little give." — Janice J.

"Very comfortable. Nobulls are the only shoe I can walk in that don’t hurt my feet. My go to are the mesh runners because they keep my feet nice and cool." — Tabitha R
Women's: $149 at NobullsMen's: $149 at Nobulls
8
Amazon
A minimalist barefoot shoe with wide toe box
The design of these minimalist shoes is meant to make the wearer feel like they're walking barefoot, with a complete range of motion and room for full articulation of the foot. The removable insoles claim to support arches without an excessive amount of pressure while the wide toe box can be great for people who have bunions. Grab these in nearly 20 colors and women's sizes 5.5-12, though there's a similar style available for men.

Promising Amazon reviews: "These shoes are incredibly comfortable and I love the wide toe box. They are also cute which is important. Lightweight and the soles are sturdy but give you the feeling of walking with your natural balance. My feet don't sweat and I have even washed them and no problems there. These are a must-buy but go a 1/2 size up at least." — Lisa Castro

"The most comfortable shoes I own! So glad I came across them... was looking for Merrell’s but these are just like them a lot of toe room to avoid bunion formation... my feet don’t sweat or get hot, great quality two thumbs up!!" — Elizabeth
$41.99+ at Amazon
9
Rothy's
A perforated court-side sneaker
What makes these classic tennis shoes a stand out is the partially perforated uppers that allow air flow and a terry cloth-lined tongue for a soft-feel, even if worn without socks. These machine-washable shoes are supremely flexible and boast a contoured footbed so feet can feel supported. Expect to find these in up to four neutral colors and sizes for men (3.5-16) and women (5-13).

Promising Rothy's review: "Love these tennis shoes. Very comfortable, breathable, my feet don't sweat in them which keeps them from smelling. Love the bright (which I call "Old fashion") white. Have been asked by others, whose shoe?, glad to recommend it." — Barbara W.
Women's: $149 at Rothy'sMen's: $149 at Rothy's
10
Amazon
A pair of women's mesh platform slip-ons
Fitted with a sock-style elastic cuff and an air-cushioned, shock-absorbing sole, these women's slip-ons promise to be breathable thanks to the soft knit uppers and breathable foam insole. Find these in 25 colors and women's sizes 5.5-10.5.

Promising Amazon review: I am a runner, but don't always want to wear running sneakers casually; so I was looking for something like a walking shoe to wear with jeans, shorts, etc. I tried these in Navy blue and fell in love. I now have them in 5 colors and rotate them often. They're so comfortable..I literally feel like I'm walking on clouds. The size fit perfectly are true. I've worn them both with and without socks and it's fine either way. My feet sweat a bit more than most, but these even handle that well. Great in the rain too. I highly recommend them; and at a reasonable price, you can have a full palette of colors." — Mel
$23.99+ at Amazon
11
Suavs
A classic breathable sneaker
Aside from the timeless and ever-classic design, these sneakers by Suavs promise to be breathable, comfortable and made with a buttery-soft lining that's compatible with or without socks. The sweat-wicking insoles can keep feet feeling dry and fresh and they're available in three colors, and sizes for men (8-13) and women (6-12).

Promising Suavs review: "I'm very happy with these classic sneakers. They are now my third pair of Suavs. They are comfortable to walk around in all say and are lightweight and do not make my feet sweaty. They are cute and simple and look nice with a summer dress and also look great with jeans and leggings." — Elizabeth B.
Women's: $120 at SuavsMen's: $120 at SuavsBoth: $120 at Nordstrom
|
Submit a tip

Popular in the Community

Close

HuffPost Shopping’s Best Finds

MORE IN SHOPPING