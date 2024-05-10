Reef, Vivaia, Nobull (Top to bottom): A flexible knit sneaker, mesh slip-ins from Vivaia and Nobull sock-style runners.

Walking around with swampy, sweaty feet as they suffocate in a pair of shoes might be the pinnacle of discomfort. And, if you’re someone who’s prone to perspiring soles (even when wearing socks), it can make shopping for a pair of comfortable, everyday walking shoes that much more difficult.

We scoured the internet to find the most breathable sneakers out there, enlisting the guidance of reviewers whose goals were similarly breeze-focused. Our efforts allowed us to create the following selection of men’s and women’s shoes that may range greatly in brands in price points but all share a similar ventilated design and sweat-conscious materials. Many of them don’t even require the need for socks.

Keep reading to find your next best comfy and breathable walking shoe like one chic court-side tennis shoe from Rothy’s, Allbird’s famous stay-cool Tree Runners and an affordable slip-in by none other than Skechers.