An everyday pair of eucalyptus tree fiber shoes

Featuring a proprietary knit fabric sourced from eucalyptus tree fiber, these everyday shoes are silky soft and always breathable. They also have a cushioned midsole for all-day support and once they get dirty, you can throw them in the washing machine for shoes that look brand new. Find them in sizes for both men (8-14) and women (5-11) and a variety of colors and combinations, including limited editions.When I work from home, these are the shoes I typically throw on and wear all day. I have a narrow foot with a high arch, so I am always worried about support and fit. The sole had plenty of cushion and enough arch support that I am comfortable. The whole sizes only on this model did bump me up to a 13. I would probably never wear these for an intense work out or long distance run because of the sizing. With that said, my toes have so much space, but the shoe still fits snug on my heel. As typical with my narrow foot, I do have to tighten the laces down to get a good fit but not so much that the eyelets touch and cover the tongue. A recent trip to Florida - I wore them on a short hike (2 miles) through a park. They did great! They are filthy now from the sand and dust so I am so grateful for machine washable that I am going to try for the first time!" — Eric P.